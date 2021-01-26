Maldives, Thomas Cook India ink strategic pact to enhance destination visibility

In a focussed initiative to give fillip to travel to the Maldives, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company has signed a strategic agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (Visit Maldives) to enhance visibility and visits to the destination.

Given positive consumer sentiment due to announcements on the vaccine and significant lockdown fatigue, Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020) reveals that international destinations are seeing a marked upward demand trajectory with 48 per cent of respondents keen to take an international holiday in 2021. Consumer interest in short haul destinations, including the Maldives, is significant at 50 per cent.

With Maldives having reopened its borders in July, Thomas Cook India has witnessed an encouraging increase in demand/interest. To catalyse this demand, its strategic agreement with Visit Maldives intends to create high visibility and steer India’s demand potential towards Maldives.

“We are delighted to partner with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to jointly promote Maldives as destination of choice for our range of Indian traveller segments — including millennials, young working professionals, ad-hoc groups of friends and families,” Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said.

“The Maldives has been an aspirational destination for Indians and our strategic intent will focus on highlighting the benefits/USPs of easy access and a free visa-on-arrival process, coupled with its eclectic vibe, stunning natural vistas and exclusive resorts to steer consideration towards Maldives and drive demand.”

Maldives holds special appeal for Indians: from its pristine blue waters, stunning panoramic vistas, exotic marine life and exciting-fun water sports to its exclusive island resort stays with unique water bungalows/ocean villas.

It is also a preferred destination for the celebration of special occasions, weddings and honeymoons as well.

Thomas Cook India intends to extend its marcom to its wide range of viable consumer segments across Leisure, B-Leisure and Corporate MICE spanning India’s metros as well as Tier Two and Three source markets.

Thomas Cook India and Visit Maldives strategic agreement will deepen the relationship between both parties, and leverage this to spotlight Maldives as a preferred destination that promises a relaxing holiday with a diversity of exciting experiences.

The partnership will also ensure a reiteration of safety and hygiene – a key aspect to build consumer confidence in travel in the Covid era.

“We have selected Thomas Cook India – India’s leading and highly respected tour operator – to commence our activation in the high potential Indian market. Currently, India ranks second among the key arrival markets to Maldives. We expect that this partnership will increase arrivals from a range of Indian traveller segments,” Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

“We would like to highlight that Maldives is not just a honeymoon destination, it offers a variety of experiences for a diverse range of travellers. We are definitely delighted to commence this collaboration and hope that our efforts in marketing Maldives, and improving the relationship between the two parties, will be successful.”

Assured insured secured programme

To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India has put together a holistic three pronged customer confidence-building programme in the form of the Assured Insured-Secured that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind.

The company has launched several meaningful initiatives: Doctor on Call 24×7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless Covid-negative certification services via a tie up with ICMR accredited labs.