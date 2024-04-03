Fan Club
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers Ramadan and Eid staycation package
Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Eid holidays in a paradise unlike any other at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This resort, where turquoise waters meet white sandy beaches, promises extraordinary experiences at every turn.
A Ramadan Retreat Awaits
Ellaidhoo Maldives offers a tranquil getaway for couples and families seeking a memorable Ramadan experience. This exclusive staycation package, valid from April 1st to May 31st, allows residents and expats to enjoy the resort’s beauty at an attractive price. Guests booking a minimum two-night stay will receive complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort, while children below six years old can stay for free.
Immerse Yourself in Island Bliss
Beyond the serenity of your room, a world of exploration awaits. Dive into the crystal-clear waters surrounding the island, where shipwrecks and vibrant marine life beckon discovery. Explore the vibrant house reef, just steps away from your accommodation, or snorkel through the shallows teeming with colorful coral reefs.
Engage in various water activities or indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments for ultimate relaxation. As the evening folds, watch the breathtaking pink sunset from a bar, savor scrumptious meals featuring local and international cuisines at one of the three buffet restaurants or four bars, or experience the island’s famous nocturnal fishing expeditions.
Unparalleled Hospitality and Culinary Delights
Experience the perfect balance of natural beauty, water adventures, luxurious accommodations, and unparalleled hospitality that defines Ellaidhoo Maldives. Enjoy exquisite island dining with three buffet restaurants and four bars, each offering a unique atmosphere. Whether you have dietary restrictions or allergies, inform the culinary team in advance, and they will ensure your needs are met.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable Ramadan experience. Make your reservation today and create lasting memories in the heart of the Maldives.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.
On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.
In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.
Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.
News
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
Embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a memorable Maldivian escape at the stunning Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. This luxurious resort welcomes families with a vibrant calendar of activities, delicious culinary experiences infused with traditional flavors, and exciting adventures, all set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Effortless Arrival and Spacious Accommodations
Reach your island sanctuary with ease – the resort is just a scenic 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For families of four, the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa provides ample space, featuring a king bed, a comfortable sofa bed, and a private sundeck with a swing, pool, loungers, and a gazebo. Direct beach access and breathtaking ocean views ensure endless fun and relaxation. Rates start at $1,570 per night (double occupancy). Larger families can choose expansive two-bedroom options with separate living areas, perfect for creating lasting memories together.
A Culinary Journey Through Eid Traditions
Immerse yourselves in the lively Bodumas parade and the rhythmic beats of a Boduberu performance, kicking off the Eid festivities. Later, indulge in a delightful Beach Market buffet under the stars at the Beach Shack.
Habitat restaurant tempts your taste buds with signature dishes like beef kofta, batata harra, shish tawook, and lamb tagine. For a touch of familiarity, savor freshly brewed Arabic coffee with dates at Aura, Sip Tea Lounge, or even in the comfort of your villa.
Unwind and Rejuvenate as a Family
The award-winning Amingiri Spa, featuring a modern hammam room, offers the perfect escape for parents. The Authentic Indulgence package pampers you with a traditional hammam ritual, a hot stone massage, and a rejuvenating facial.
Children and teenagers (ages 5-18) can discover their own path to wellness with the Young Zen program. Tailored activities include body wraps, massages, facials, basic yoga, and even workshops on hairstyling and nail care, all starting at $150 per person.
Adventures for All Ages
The resort caters to every family member’s interests. The expansive Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, offers exciting daily activities. For the more active, enjoy tennis, basketball, badminton, or pickleball on the multi-purpose court. Explore the vibrant marine life with thrilling excursions around the atoll.
Bond over new experiences with an art session led by the resident artist, or learn the secrets of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fun-filled cooking class.
Celebrate Eid in Paradise
For an unforgettable Eid getaway, visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64 to book your stay.
Celebration
JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”
JOALI Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a vibrant program themed “Together We Blossom.” From March 28th to April 7th, 2024, the resort will come alive with a variety of workshops, culinary experiences, and interactive events led by world-renowned artists, chefs, and wellness practitioners.
Renowned Guests Join the Festivities
- Robert Montgomery: Witness a special “fire poem” ritual by British artist Robert Montgomery, where his poetry illuminates the night sky.
- Greta Bellamacina: Celebrate the release of British actress and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina’s new book, “Who Make the Fire,” with a special signing ceremony.
- Zubaid Toefy: Join fitness expert Zubaid Toefy for various fitness classes designed for all ages.
- Marie Méon: Experience a new dimension of culinary delight with Méon’s multidisciplinary studio Manger Manger, creating edible art installations.
- Karim Khouani: Michelin-starred Chef Khouani will prepare an unforgettable five-course Easter dinner featuring premium seafood.
- Joao Santos: Renowned massage therapist Joao Santos will introduce guests to foot reflexology techniques.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: JOALI Maldives champions female empowerment with an exclusive screening of TIGEREYES, a film about the first female scuba diver in the Maldives who dives with tiger sharks. The experience includes discussions with Husain and director Trepczyk.
“JOALI Maldives, our Island of Joy, is an unforgettable setting for spring to welcome the season of renewal in nature and within ourselves, where guests of all ages will come together to share in these moments of blossoming”, says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan.
Activities for Everyone
- Art: Explore the resort’s art scene with ceramic and crochet classes, Easter-themed painting, and keychain making workshops.
- Family: Enjoy enriching activities like sculpture building, family Easter egg hunts, cooking classes, nature walks, and more.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Participate in an Easter football game, archery, padel tennis, big game fishing, or explore the underwater world with snorkeling and sea bob adventures.
- Wellness: Indulge in yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and other wellness activities at the newly rebranded JOALI BEING Cure spa.
- Culinary: Savor a celebratory Easter breakfast and buffet dinner, alongside special themed dinners throughout the week. Guests can also participate in interactive culinary classes like sushi making or sake tasting.
JOALI Maldives offers 73 expansive guest villas, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, all with private pools and a dedicated Jadugar (butler) to cater to your every need.
Embrace the spirit of renewal and joy at JOALI Maldives this Easter. For more details and booking information, please visit joali.com.
