Wellness Your Way: JA Manafaru offers curated retreat experiences
JA Manafaru, the private island resort nestled in the Maldives’ serene Haa Alifu Atoll, is expanding its wellness offerings with five distinct retreat packages designed to cater to a variety of guest needs.
Building on the success of their acclaimed “Wellness Your Way” menus launched last year, JA Manafaru is now offering guests a chance to deepen their wellness journey with curated programs.
Choice and Flexibility for Every Guest
The new retreat packages prioritize guest choice, allowing them to select a la carte treatments and activities within the package inclusions. This personalized approach ensures guests receive treatments that suit their individual preferences and wellness goals.
For those new to wellness retreats, JA Manafaru offers a “Taste of Wellness” program – a perfect introduction available in two or three-day options. For guests seeking a more immersive experience, there are five to ten-day programs focusing on specific goals, including “Detox and Reset,” “Mindful Journey,” and “Active De-Stress.”
The Unique JA Signature Culinary Journey
A highlight of the new offerings is the JA Signature Culinary Journey. Recognizing the growing interest in dietary shifts, this program guides guests in adopting a new lifestyle through delicious, healthy cuisine and personalized treatments. Culinary classes and workshops further empower guests to maintain healthy habits long after their retreat.
Personalized Programs with Advanced Epi-Genetic Testing
The JA Signature Culinary Retreat and the Detox and Reset programs incorporate cutting-edge Epi-Genetic testing. This non-invasive test, offered in partnership with European clinics, provides personalized insights into optimal dietary choices for each guest. A video consultation with health experts ensures guests understand their results and receive tailored meal plans to optimize their retreat experience.
Special Inclusions for All Retreat Guests
All retreat participants receive special amenities like daily wellness rituals, a personalized aromatherapy selection, a tote bag, water flask, and a journal to document their journey.
Expert Team Leads the Way
Victoria Kruse, JA Resorts & Hotels Brand Consultant for Wellness and Spa, emphasizes the dedication of the resort team: “We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional programs. Our Director of Spa and Executive Chef have played a crucial role in their creation. The culinary retreat, in particular, is close to my heart, as I understand the challenges of dietary changes. We are confident in guiding guests towards a stress-free and enjoyable path to wellness.”
The Retreat Experience Starts May 1st
JA Manafaru welcomes retreat guests starting May 1st, 2024, with introductory pricing available until December 20th. For more information and to download the retreat package brochure, please visit the JA Manafaru website.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers Ramadan and Eid staycation package
Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Eid holidays in a paradise unlike any other at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This resort, where turquoise waters meet white sandy beaches, promises extraordinary experiences at every turn.
A Ramadan Retreat Awaits
Ellaidhoo Maldives offers a tranquil getaway for couples and families seeking a memorable Ramadan experience. This exclusive staycation package, valid from April 1st to May 31st, allows residents and expats to enjoy the resort’s beauty at an attractive price. Guests booking a minimum two-night stay will receive complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort, while children below six years old can stay for free.
Immerse Yourself in Island Bliss
Beyond the serenity of your room, a world of exploration awaits. Dive into the crystal-clear waters surrounding the island, where shipwrecks and vibrant marine life beckon discovery. Explore the vibrant house reef, just steps away from your accommodation, or snorkel through the shallows teeming with colorful coral reefs.
Engage in various water activities or indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments for ultimate relaxation. As the evening folds, watch the breathtaking pink sunset from a bar, savor scrumptious meals featuring local and international cuisines at one of the three buffet restaurants or four bars, or experience the island’s famous nocturnal fishing expeditions.
Unparalleled Hospitality and Culinary Delights
Experience the perfect balance of natural beauty, water adventures, luxurious accommodations, and unparalleled hospitality that defines Ellaidhoo Maldives. Enjoy exquisite island dining with three buffet restaurants and four bars, each offering a unique atmosphere. Whether you have dietary restrictions or allergies, inform the culinary team in advance, and they will ensure your needs are met.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable Ramadan experience. Make your reservation today and create lasting memories in the heart of the Maldives.
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
Embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a memorable Maldivian escape at the stunning Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. This luxurious resort welcomes families with a vibrant calendar of activities, delicious culinary experiences infused with traditional flavors, and exciting adventures, all set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Effortless Arrival and Spacious Accommodations
Reach your island sanctuary with ease – the resort is just a scenic 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For families of four, the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa provides ample space, featuring a king bed, a comfortable sofa bed, and a private sundeck with a swing, pool, loungers, and a gazebo. Direct beach access and breathtaking ocean views ensure endless fun and relaxation. Rates start at $1,570 per night (double occupancy). Larger families can choose expansive two-bedroom options with separate living areas, perfect for creating lasting memories together.
A Culinary Journey Through Eid Traditions
Immerse yourselves in the lively Bodumas parade and the rhythmic beats of a Boduberu performance, kicking off the Eid festivities. Later, indulge in a delightful Beach Market buffet under the stars at the Beach Shack.
Habitat restaurant tempts your taste buds with signature dishes like beef kofta, batata harra, shish tawook, and lamb tagine. For a touch of familiarity, savor freshly brewed Arabic coffee with dates at Aura, Sip Tea Lounge, or even in the comfort of your villa.
Unwind and Rejuvenate as a Family
The award-winning Amingiri Spa, featuring a modern hammam room, offers the perfect escape for parents. The Authentic Indulgence package pampers you with a traditional hammam ritual, a hot stone massage, and a rejuvenating facial.
Children and teenagers (ages 5-18) can discover their own path to wellness with the Young Zen program. Tailored activities include body wraps, massages, facials, basic yoga, and even workshops on hairstyling and nail care, all starting at $150 per person.
Adventures for All Ages
The resort caters to every family member’s interests. The expansive Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, offers exciting daily activities. For the more active, enjoy tennis, basketball, badminton, or pickleball on the multi-purpose court. Explore the vibrant marine life with thrilling excursions around the atoll.
Bond over new experiences with an art session led by the resident artist, or learn the secrets of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fun-filled cooking class.
Celebrate Eid in Paradise
For an unforgettable Eid getaway, visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64 to book your stay.
Easter Adventure: Dive into the Jungle at InterContinental Maldives with Sharky & George and Chef Marianne Lumb!
Get ready for an unforgettable Easter celebration at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! This idyllic island paradise has curated a jam-packed program filled with exciting activities, delicious treats, and special guest appearances, making it the perfect destination for a family getaway.
Sharky & George Make a Splash!
From March 28th to April 3rd, the beloved entertainment duo Sharky & George will be taking over Planet Trekkers, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club. Expect a week-long itinerary of engaging activities inspired by “The Jungle Book,” igniting a love for the natural world through arts, crafts, and mini-expeditions around the island.
MasterChef Magic with Marianne Lumb
Adding a touch of culinary flair, renowned chef Marianne Lumb, a finalist on BBC’s Professional Master Chef, will grace the resort from March 31st to April 10th. Prepare to embark on a delectable Easter journey at The Lighthouse restaurant, featuring stunning ocean views and the freshest seasonal ingredients, including local Maldivian delights.
Sweet Treats Await at The Chocolate Factory
A beloved Maamunagau tradition returns! The Collective will be transformed into a whimsical Chocolate Wonderland, showcasing artistic creations inspired by “The Jungle Book” and Easter magic. Indulge in a delightful selection of organic chocolates, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.
Family Fun for All Ages
Alongside Sharky & George’s visit, a special family activity program runs from March 29th to April 3rd. Highlights include traditional Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts workshops, and a thrilling Pirate Cruise expedition in the Maamunagau Lagoon. Families can also enjoy open-air movie nights, a kite festival, and a culinary adventure across the resort’s diverse restaurants.
Relaxation for Parents at The Retreat
Parents seeking serenity can find solace at The Retreat, an adults-only haven boasting a dedicated bar, infinity pool, and enticing restaurant. Here, you can unwind and recharge while your children have a blast at Planet Trekkers.
Support Manta Conservation with a Charity Run
Join the second annual Manta Trust Charity Run on March 30th! This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for manta ray research while enjoying some healthy exercise on the stunning island.
Unwind in Spacious Family Villas
InterContinental Maldives offers three Family Beach Pool Villas, providing the perfect blend of space and tranquility for families of all sizes. Each villa features a private plunge pool and a spacious garden, ideal for reconnecting after a day of exploration.
Unforgettable Easter with the Maldives Easter Jungle Package
Book the enticing “Maldives Easter Jungle Package” and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits:
- Daily breakfast and dinner at designated restaurants
- USD 100 credit for Planet Trekkers Kids Club
- Family snorkeling excursion
- Family photoshoot with edited images
- Family Pizza Making Cooking Class
- Club InterContinental privileges (afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, poolside refreshments)
- Complimentary non-motorized water sports activities
- Access to Sharky & George kids club (ages 4-12)
Package rates start from USD 2,847 per night for a Family Beach Pool Villa, including breakfast for two adults and two children under 12.
Book your unforgettable Easter escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! Visit http://www.maldives.intercontinental.com for more information.
