Renowned Integrative Movement Therapist Mins Teo to lead exclusive wellness residency at Patina Maldives

Dubai-based and renowned sand artist Nathaniel Alapide, Guinness World Record holder of the largest sand image, astounded guests with his latest masterpiece created at the breathtaking Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Alapide, known for his intricate and mesmerizing sand art creations, chose the pristine shores of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as his canvas for his latest collaboration last 12th of April in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

Prior to his visit to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Alapide has brought to life an awe-inspiring piece of art, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity to various Sun Siyam Resort in celebration of Easter as well, with the expansive beach of the resort serving as his canvas. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty surrounding him, Alapide embarked on a journey to encapsulate the essence of the Maldives in his artwork.

Under the radiant Maldivian sun and against the backdrop of turquoise waters, Alapide meticulously crafted his sand art, incorporating elements of local culture, marine life, and the serene ambiance of the island. Utilizing only his hands and simple tools, Alapide’s deft touch transformed the grains of sand into a breathtaking visual spectacle.

Speaking about his experience, Nathaniel Alapide expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create art in such a picturesque setting. “Working at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been an incredible experience. The natural beauty of the Maldives served as the perfect inspiration for my artwork. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my passion with guests from around the world.”

Witnessed by awe-inspired guests and visitors, Alapide’s creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi transcended the boundaries of traditional art forms, embodying the ephemeral beauty and harmony of nature. The intricate details and sheer scale of the sand art left onlookers in awe, capturing the essence of the Maldives’ enchanting allure.

Resort Manager, Abdulla Atham also expressed his delight at hosting Nathaniel Alapide and witnessing his extraordinary talent firsthand. “We are thrilled to have had Nathaniel Alapide create one of his magnificent sand art pieces at our resort. His ability to capture the essence of the Maldives in his artwork is truly remarkable and aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Nathaniel Alapide’s sand art creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi serves as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and evoke emotions. As the sun sets over the horizon, casting its golden light upon the masterpiece, it stands as a symbol of the harmonious blend of nature and creativity.

