News
Renowned Integrative Movement Therapist Mins Teo to lead exclusive wellness residency at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives is inviting guests to immerse themselves in a realm of holistic rejuvenation with Mins Teo, an acclaimed Integrative Movement Therapist, and Certified Pilates & Gyrotonic Instructor. From April 15 to May 15, 2024, Mins will guide guests through a profound exploration of mind-body harmony, offering a variety of bespoke sessions tailored to elevate holistic well-being.
Mins Teo brings a wealth of expertise garnered over a decade, seamlessly blending her background as a trained dancer and wellness provider into a transformative fusion of disciplines. Through her integrative approach, she intertwines Clinical Pilates, somatics, Fascial Release, Hatha Yoga, and Vagal Toning techniques to recalibrate both the physical and mental spheres. With Mins, each session is a personalised journey, carefully designed to meet individual needs and goals, ensuring a renewing and unique experience for every guest at Patina Maldives.
During her residency, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in private Pilates sessions, programmed to enhance core stability, strength, flexibility, and neuromuscular response. Additionally, guests can partake in private Tension-Releasing Exercises, a groundbreaking method designed to unravel deep-seated muscular tensions, stress, and trauma. As a qualified TRE® facilitator, Mins draws upon her expertise gained from working directly with Dr. David Berceli to guide guests through a journey of profound relaxation and equilibrium. Mins Teo’s residency follows the successful tenure of Junko Fujita, a certified Watsu specialist from the Okinawa WATSU Center, who delivered revitalising aquatic therapy exclusively at Patina Maldives from March 15 to April 15, 2024. Embracing diversity in holistic healing, Patina will continue its tradition by welcoming Yuki Nisjikubo, a Shiatsu & Acupuncture specialist, after Mins Teo’s residency from May 15 to June 15, 2024.
Boasting unparalleled luxury and bespoke experiences, Patina Maldives offers guests a sanctuary to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.
Drink
Savouring paradise: Taste of Mediterranean cuisine at Kuramathi’s Palm
Indulge in exquisite culinary delights at Palm, the ultimate all-day destination at Kuramathi Maldives. From 11am to 10:30pm, guests can enjoy a variety of sensational Mediterranean creations amidst a serene al fresco dining ambiance.
Palm is tailored to suit both lunch and dinner preferences, ensuring that every member of the family is catered to. For those seeking a light lunch, Palm offers island-grown salads, antipasti, pastas, pizzas and homemade ice cream – perfect for a refreshing treat after a day at the beach. Palm takes pride in sourcing ingredients locally, with salads featuring produce from the hydroponic garden at Kuramathi, including the renowned Kuramathi Garden Salad.
For an unforgettable dinner experience, Palm offers a hearty feast of Mediterranean cuisine. Whether you crave the freshest seafood, succulent meats, or indulgent pasta dishes, Palm has you covered. Enjoy an intimate dinner under the stars with a selection of fish & crustacean, meat & poultry, and a variety of pasta options. Amidst the dinner menu’s offerings, some of the special highlights include Octopus Carpaccio, Scallop with garlic and rocket, Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna, Lamb Rump, and the iconic Pizza Kuramathi Special.
Surrounded by the serene beauty of the island, diners are treated to a feast for the senses, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and passion for food. Whether you’re gathering for a leisurely lunch with family or an intimate dinner under the stars, Palm promises to indulge your senses and create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.
Awards
SO/ Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
SO/ Maldives, the luxurious island retreat nestled within the Emboodhoo Lagoon, has been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards in the ‘Resorts’ category. This recognition reflects the resort’s dedication to exceptional hospitality and creating unforgettable guest experiences.
Since opening its doors in November 2023, SO/ Maldives has captivated travelers with its cutting-edge design, world-class cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences. The resort recently celebrated its grand opening on March 23, 2024, with a spectacular party themed “An Invite to the Front Row,” marking a significant moment in Maldivian hospitality.
The grand opening was a feast for the senses, showcasing a blend of international collaborations, artistic expression, and Maldivian charm, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening featuring haute couture, culinary artistry, live entertainment, and exclusive wellness retreats.
Collaboration Highlights:
- Fashion Extravaganza: SO/ Maldives hosted one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives, partnering with renowned Thai fashion house Milin. The island’s couture transformed into an oceanfront runway, showcasing Milin’s swimwear collection amidst the paradise setting.
- Celebrating Local Talent: In collaboration with Maldivian high fashion brand Riffath, SO/ Maldives unveiled its exclusive Flying Dress Edits, highlighting local talent and culture. Guests participated in a bespoke photo and drone shooting experience, capturing memories against the breathtaking Maldivian scenery.
- Culinary Delights: Acclaimed Chef Dharshan Munidasa curated a groundbreaking menu, fusing global culinary experiences with exquisite flavors from his renowned restaurants. Award-winning bartender Jenna Hemsworth further elevated the experience with expertly crafted cocktails.
- Musical Performances: The evening was amplified by live performances from world-class musicians and DJs, including Maldivian band Project Groove, Thai sensation Lydia Sarunrat Deane, and DJ Basil from Dubai, culminating in an electrifying after-party.
- Wellness and Fitness Retreats: Guests embarked on transformative journeys with week-long detox sessions by Jumping® Fitness and rejuvenating spa experiences by London-based partner Salon C. Stellar.
- Earth Hour Celebration: Embracing eco-conscious revelry, SO/ Maldives invited guests to connect with nature during a beach bonfire with traditional Maldivian Boduberu performances under the starlit sky.
- Culinary Finale: The evening concluded with a lavish beach buffet, celebrating luxury and culinary delight under the serene Maldivian night.
SO/ Maldives expresses its sincere gratitude to Condé Nast Traveler and its readers for the prestigious nomination. The resort remains committed to redefining luxury hospitality in the Maldives.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards closes on June 30th at 11:59 PM EDT. Cast your vote now and help SO/ Maldives win!
News
Guinness world record holder Nathaniel Alapide creates sand art drawing at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Dubai-based and renowned sand artist Nathaniel Alapide, Guinness World Record holder of the largest sand image, astounded guests with his latest masterpiece created at the breathtaking Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Alapide, known for his intricate and mesmerizing sand art creations, chose the pristine shores of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as his canvas for his latest collaboration last 12th of April in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.
Prior to his visit to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Alapide has brought to life an awe-inspiring piece of art, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity to various Sun Siyam Resort in celebration of Easter as well, with the expansive beach of the resort serving as his canvas. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty surrounding him, Alapide embarked on a journey to encapsulate the essence of the Maldives in his artwork.
Under the radiant Maldivian sun and against the backdrop of turquoise waters, Alapide meticulously crafted his sand art, incorporating elements of local culture, marine life, and the serene ambiance of the island. Utilizing only his hands and simple tools, Alapide’s deft touch transformed the grains of sand into a breathtaking visual spectacle.
Speaking about his experience, Nathaniel Alapide expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create art in such a picturesque setting. “Working at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been an incredible experience. The natural beauty of the Maldives served as the perfect inspiration for my artwork. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my passion with guests from around the world.”
Witnessed by awe-inspired guests and visitors, Alapide’s creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi transcended the boundaries of traditional art forms, embodying the ephemeral beauty and harmony of nature. The intricate details and sheer scale of the sand art left onlookers in awe, capturing the essence of the Maldives’ enchanting allure.
Resort Manager, Abdulla Atham also expressed his delight at hosting Nathaniel Alapide and witnessing his extraordinary talent firsthand. “We are thrilled to have had Nathaniel Alapide create one of his magnificent sand art pieces at our resort. His ability to capture the essence of the Maldives in his artwork is truly remarkable and aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
Nathaniel Alapide’s sand art creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi serves as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and evoke emotions. As the sun sets over the horizon, casting its golden light upon the masterpiece, it stands as a symbol of the harmonious blend of nature and creativity.
To book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi this summer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers.
Trending
