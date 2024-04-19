Awards
Villa Park wins prestigious TUI Global Hotel Award 2024
Villa Park, a tropical island resort nestled in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives has announced its recognition as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2024. The distinguished award places Villa Park amongst the top hotels worldwide within the TUI program, acknowledging its unwavering commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards, hosted by the TUI Group, acknowledges outstanding achievements in the hospitality industry, celebrating hotels that consistently deliver superior experiences and demonstrate a commitment to excellence.
Surrounded by breathtaking azure lagoons and lush jungles, Villa Park offers guests a quintessential Maldivian escape. Positioned within a marine protected area, the resort boasts world-class diving opportunities, including the chance to encounter majestic whale sharks.
Catering to both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeker, Villa Park provides guests with an unforgettable blend of exhilarating activities and innovative experiences alongside pampering spa treatments. Explore secluded sandbanks, dive into crystal-clear waters, indulge in world-class dining featuring authentic Maldivian flavors and global culinary delights, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
To learn more about Villa Park, please visit villaresorts.com/villa-park.
Awards
SO/ Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
SO/ Maldives, the luxurious island retreat nestled within the Emboodhoo Lagoon, has been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards in the ‘Resorts’ category. This recognition reflects the resort’s dedication to exceptional hospitality and creating unforgettable guest experiences.
Since opening its doors in November 2023, SO/ Maldives has captivated travelers with its cutting-edge design, world-class cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences. The resort recently celebrated its grand opening on March 23, 2024, with a spectacular party themed “An Invite to the Front Row,” marking a significant moment in Maldivian hospitality.
The grand opening was a feast for the senses, showcasing a blend of international collaborations, artistic expression, and Maldivian charm, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening featuring haute couture, culinary artistry, live entertainment, and exclusive wellness retreats.
Collaboration Highlights:
- Fashion Extravaganza: SO/ Maldives hosted one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives, partnering with renowned Thai fashion house Milin. The island’s couture transformed into an oceanfront runway, showcasing Milin’s swimwear collection amidst the paradise setting.
- Celebrating Local Talent: In collaboration with Maldivian high fashion brand Riffath, SO/ Maldives unveiled its exclusive Flying Dress Edits, highlighting local talent and culture. Guests participated in a bespoke photo and drone shooting experience, capturing memories against the breathtaking Maldivian scenery.
- Culinary Delights: Acclaimed Chef Dharshan Munidasa curated a groundbreaking menu, fusing global culinary experiences with exquisite flavors from his renowned restaurants. Award-winning bartender Jenna Hemsworth further elevated the experience with expertly crafted cocktails.
- Musical Performances: The evening was amplified by live performances from world-class musicians and DJs, including Maldivian band Project Groove, Thai sensation Lydia Sarunrat Deane, and DJ Basil from Dubai, culminating in an electrifying after-party.
- Wellness and Fitness Retreats: Guests embarked on transformative journeys with week-long detox sessions by Jumping® Fitness and rejuvenating spa experiences by London-based partner Salon C. Stellar.
- Earth Hour Celebration: Embracing eco-conscious revelry, SO/ Maldives invited guests to connect with nature during a beach bonfire with traditional Maldivian Boduberu performances under the starlit sky.
- Culinary Finale: The evening concluded with a lavish beach buffet, celebrating luxury and culinary delight under the serene Maldivian night.
SO/ Maldives expresses its sincere gratitude to Condé Nast Traveler and its readers for the prestigious nomination. The resort remains committed to redefining luxury hospitality in the Maldives.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards closes on June 30th at 11:59 PM EDT. Cast your vote now and help SO/ Maldives win!
Awards
Maldives wins in 2 categories at Marine Diving Awards in Japan
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced that the Maldives has been awarded 3rd place in the “Best Area Overseas Division” and 2nd place in the ” Best Overseas Destination I Want to Visit for the First Time”, in the “Marine Diving Awards 2023,” as voted by divers nationwide in Japan.
Marine Dive Fair is Japan’s largest comprehensive diving fair, which has been leading the diving scene in Japan for over 50 years. Marine Diving Fair is one of Asia’s largest SCUBA diving exhibitions, and the Marine Diving Awards are determined by the online vote of divers across Japan. Rankings are determined after a six-month voting period. The 32nd edition of this prestigious award serves as a reference for experienced divers, as well as those who are considering starting diving in the future, and professionals in the diving industry.
The results announcement and top awards ceremony for the Marine Diving Awards 2023 takes place in April, at the stage of the Marine Diving Fair 2024 being held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. Destinations, instructors, and diving shops that ranked highly in all eight categories, including Seas Worth Diving Into, Seas to Visit in the Future, Outstanding Professional Divers, and Best Diving Shops, are honoured during this time.
The Maldives, which represents approximately 5% of the world’s coral reefs, boasts hundreds of diving sites and is home to over 2,000 marine species. Moreover, it is one of the few regions in the world where you can observe manta rays and whale sharks year-round.
Japan is a significant market for the Maldives. Prior to the pandemic, Japan was the ninth top tourist market to the Maldives. From January to March this year, 9,333 Japanese tourists arrived in the Maldives, compared to 2,271 in the same period last year. This 310% increase in arrivals compared to last year signals a great boost to the Maldives tourism industry. Japan is currently ranked 15th in tourist arrivals.
Awards
Summer Island Maldives recognised as Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner 2024 by TUI Group
Summer Island Maldives has been honoured as a ‘Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner’ for 2024 by TUI Group, a renowned German tourism company and one of the world’s largest travel and tourism companies. This esteemed recognition is based on feedback and hotel satisfaction scores from TUI guests, highlighting Summer Island Maldives’ commitment to excellence in hospitality.
Nestled just a 45-minute speedboat journey or a 5-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives is a captivating barefoot beach destination. The award-winning resort features two exceptional restaurants, with one offering tantalising à la carte fusion dining, and three bars, including one on the sunset beach, one overwater, and a charming beach tiki bar. Guests are treated to a variety of curated experiences, including private beach dinners, tranquil sandbank picnics, and enchanting sunset sailboat trips.
Summer Island Maldives has gained a well-deserved reputation for its dedication to environmental sustainability. The resort has implemented a range of initiatives, including the phased elimination of single-use plastics, the utilisation of renewable energy sources, the installation of the world’s largest 3D coral reef, and the recent implementation of an eco-friendly strategy to eradicate mosquitoes.
Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, expressed her pride in the recognition, stating, “Summer Island Maldives being recognized as a TUI Global Hotel Quality Awards winner underscores the dedication of our exceptional team members in delivering unparalleled service to our guests. It stands as a testament to the confidence our guests have in the quality of our service.”
This prestigious award from TUI Group further solidifies Summer Island Maldives’ position as a leading destination for travellers seeking a luxurious and environmentally conscious retreat in the Maldives.
