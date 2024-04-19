News
Fun amplified: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives unveils Summer Camp-Cation 4.0
This summer, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is turning up the volume with the launch of its highly anticipated Summer Camp-Cation 4.0. Combining the exhilaration of a family vacation with an electrifying kids’ camp program, this annual event promises to be the ultimate holiday experience for families seeking adventure and relaxation in one of the world’s most stunning destinations. Play Hard, Pause Hard and embrace the Hard Rock lifestyle from the 1st of July to 31st of August this year .
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as a brand believes in living life to the fullest – whether it is grooving out to your favorite tunes or soaking up the sun on pristine beaches. This Summer Camp-Cation embodies the spirit of “Play Hard, Pause Hard,” offering families the opportunity to connect, recharge, and make unforgettable memories together.
It is also all about unleashing the inner Rock Stars of all the curious young guests head to the Maldives on a holiday. From sports to arts and crafts, the Summer Camp-Cation features a diverse range of activities designed to ignite the imagination and unleash the creativity of young rock stars. Led by experienced instructors, kids can choose from three distinctive pillars of SPORTS, ARTS and CRAFTS based on the diverse interests of each junior rock star.
Sports Pillar is all about letting the little ones soar high with the Aerial Arts program, or mastering the art of self-defense with Street Safe martial arts classes.
Arts Pillar is for the art lovers to discover hidden talents with painting, music, and dance classes, where budding artists can explore their passions and express themselves.
Crafts Pillar is all about getting the hands dirty. From cooking to gardening to marine discovery, the crafts program offers endless opportunities for kids to learn, create, and explore the wonders of the Maldives.
From aerial arts to marine biology, each day is packed with exciting activities for kids of all ages. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekly events, including glow parties, bonfires, and talent shows where junior rock stars can showcase their skills.
While the kids are busy having the time of their lives, parents can unwind hard and recharge hard with a range of relaxing activities, from spa days to beach lounging. With spacious guestrooms and luxurious amenities, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation for the whole family.
While the entire program is complimentary for all inhouse guests from the 1st of July till the 31st of August, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has also launched a brand new offer to complement the Summer Camp-cation. Guests can now book the ultimate all inclusive family holiday in the Maldives with:
• Free all-inclusive stay for junior rock stars
• 50% off roundtrip airport transfer
• Free upgrade to all-inclusive when booking full board meal plan
• Extra 15% off for Hard Rock Unity Memebers
• Valid for stays from 1st of May till 31st of August 2024
For more information and bookings, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives/
Awards
Villa Park wins prestigious TUI Global Hotel Award 2024
Villa Park, a tropical island resort nestled in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives has announced its recognition as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2024. The distinguished award places Villa Park amongst the top hotels worldwide within the TUI program, acknowledging its unwavering commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards, hosted by the TUI Group, acknowledges outstanding achievements in the hospitality industry, celebrating hotels that consistently deliver superior experiences and demonstrate a commitment to excellence.
Surrounded by breathtaking azure lagoons and lush jungles, Villa Park offers guests a quintessential Maldivian escape. Positioned within a marine protected area, the resort boasts world-class diving opportunities, including the chance to encounter majestic whale sharks.
Catering to both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeker, Villa Park provides guests with an unforgettable blend of exhilarating activities and innovative experiences alongside pampering spa treatments. Explore secluded sandbanks, dive into crystal-clear waters, indulge in world-class dining featuring authentic Maldivian flavors and global culinary delights, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
To learn more about Villa Park, please visit villaresorts.com/villa-park.
News
Renowned Integrative Movement Therapist Mins Teo to lead exclusive wellness residency at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives is inviting guests to immerse themselves in a realm of holistic rejuvenation with Mins Teo, an acclaimed Integrative Movement Therapist, and Certified Pilates & Gyrotonic Instructor. From April 15 to May 15, 2024, Mins will guide guests through a profound exploration of mind-body harmony, offering a variety of bespoke sessions tailored to elevate holistic well-being.
Mins Teo brings a wealth of expertise garnered over a decade, seamlessly blending her background as a trained dancer and wellness provider into a transformative fusion of disciplines. Through her integrative approach, she intertwines Clinical Pilates, somatics, Fascial Release, Hatha Yoga, and Vagal Toning techniques to recalibrate both the physical and mental spheres. With Mins, each session is a personalised journey, carefully designed to meet individual needs and goals, ensuring a renewing and unique experience for every guest at Patina Maldives.
During her residency, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in private Pilates sessions, programmed to enhance core stability, strength, flexibility, and neuromuscular response. Additionally, guests can partake in private Tension-Releasing Exercises, a groundbreaking method designed to unravel deep-seated muscular tensions, stress, and trauma. As a qualified TRE® facilitator, Mins draws upon her expertise gained from working directly with Dr. David Berceli to guide guests through a journey of profound relaxation and equilibrium. Mins Teo’s residency follows the successful tenure of Junko Fujita, a certified Watsu specialist from the Okinawa WATSU Center, who delivered revitalising aquatic therapy exclusively at Patina Maldives from March 15 to April 15, 2024. Embracing diversity in holistic healing, Patina will continue its tradition by welcoming Yuki Nisjikubo, a Shiatsu & Acupuncture specialist, after Mins Teo’s residency from May 15 to June 15, 2024.
Boasting unparalleled luxury and bespoke experiences, Patina Maldives offers guests a sanctuary to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.
Drink
Savouring paradise: Taste of Mediterranean cuisine at Kuramathi’s Palm
Indulge in exquisite culinary delights at Palm, the ultimate all-day destination at Kuramathi Maldives. From 11am to 10:30pm, guests can enjoy a variety of sensational Mediterranean creations amidst a serene al fresco dining ambiance.
Palm is tailored to suit both lunch and dinner preferences, ensuring that every member of the family is catered to. For those seeking a light lunch, Palm offers island-grown salads, antipasti, pastas, pizzas and homemade ice cream – perfect for a refreshing treat after a day at the beach. Palm takes pride in sourcing ingredients locally, with salads featuring produce from the hydroponic garden at Kuramathi, including the renowned Kuramathi Garden Salad.
For an unforgettable dinner experience, Palm offers a hearty feast of Mediterranean cuisine. Whether you crave the freshest seafood, succulent meats, or indulgent pasta dishes, Palm has you covered. Enjoy an intimate dinner under the stars with a selection of fish & crustacean, meat & poultry, and a variety of pasta options. Amidst the dinner menu’s offerings, some of the special highlights include Octopus Carpaccio, Scallop with garlic and rocket, Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna, Lamb Rump, and the iconic Pizza Kuramathi Special.
Surrounded by the serene beauty of the island, diners are treated to a feast for the senses, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and passion for food. Whether you’re gathering for a leisurely lunch with family or an intimate dinner under the stars, Palm promises to indulge your senses and create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.
