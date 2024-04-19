Fun amplified: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives unveils Summer Camp-Cation 4.0

This summer, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is turning up the volume with the launch of its highly anticipated Summer Camp-Cation 4.0. Combining the exhilaration of a family vacation with an electrifying kids’ camp program, this annual event promises to be the ultimate holiday experience for families seeking adventure and relaxation in one of the world’s most stunning destinations. Play Hard, Pause Hard and embrace the Hard Rock lifestyle from the 1st of July to 31st of August this year .

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as a brand believes in living life to the fullest – whether it is grooving out to your favorite tunes or soaking up the sun on pristine beaches. This Summer Camp-Cation embodies the spirit of “Play Hard, Pause Hard,” offering families the opportunity to connect, recharge, and make unforgettable memories together.

It is also all about unleashing the inner Rock Stars of all the curious young guests head to the Maldives on a holiday. From sports to arts and crafts, the Summer Camp-Cation features a diverse range of activities designed to ignite the imagination and unleash the creativity of young rock stars. Led by experienced instructors, kids can choose from three distinctive pillars of SPORTS, ARTS and CRAFTS based on the diverse interests of each junior rock star.

Sports Pillar is all about letting the little ones soar high with the Aerial Arts program, or mastering the art of self-defense with Street Safe martial arts classes.

Arts Pillar is for the art lovers to discover hidden talents with painting, music, and dance classes, where budding artists can explore their passions and express themselves.

Crafts Pillar is all about getting the hands dirty. From cooking to gardening to marine discovery, the crafts program offers endless opportunities for kids to learn, create, and explore the wonders of the Maldives.

From aerial arts to marine biology, each day is packed with exciting activities for kids of all ages. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekly events, including glow parties, bonfires, and talent shows where junior rock stars can showcase their skills.

While the kids are busy having the time of their lives, parents can unwind hard and recharge hard with a range of relaxing activities, from spa days to beach lounging. With spacious guestrooms and luxurious amenities, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation for the whole family.

While the entire program is complimentary for all inhouse guests from the 1st of July till the 31st of August, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has also launched a brand new offer to complement the Summer Camp-cation. Guests can now book the ultimate all inclusive family holiday in the Maldives with:

• Free all-inclusive stay for junior rock stars

• 50% off roundtrip airport transfer

• Free upgrade to all-inclusive when booking full board meal plan

• Extra 15% off for Hard Rock Unity Memebers

• Valid for stays from 1st of May till 31st of August 2024

For more information and bookings, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives/