Food
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes Ministry of Crab for exclusive pop-up culinary experience
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is to collaborate with the internationally acclaimed Ministry of Crab for an exclusive culinary pop-up event from 21st to 22nd April. Ministry of Crab will take over the popular Ufaa by Jereme Leung restaurant where both teams will work alongside each other in creating an unparalleled dining experience, blending innovative culinary techniques with the freshest ingredients.
The specially curated set menu for the pop-up event features a selection of dishes meticulously designed to highlight the majestic mud crabs and giant freshwater prawns of Sri Lanka. Guests can look forward to starting with a creamy Crab Liver Pâté, followed by an Avocado Crab Salad, and moving on to the main courses including the famed Pepper Crab and Garlic Chili Prawn. Each dish is thoughtfully paired with sides that complement and enhance the main ingredient. The experience culminates with a Coconut Crème Brûlée, offering a sweet end to the gastronomic adventure.
Founded in 2011 by the celebrated Chef Dharshan Munidasa, along with cricket legends Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, Ministry of Crab has been a culinary beacon in Sri Lanka, known for its commitment to the highest quality ingredients and a bold no-freezer policy. Its flagship restaurant in Colombo has been recognized among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for eight consecutive years, underscoring its dedication to culinary excellence.
This unique pop-up event marks a celebration of exceptional culinary craftsmanship and the shared values of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Ministry of Crab in delivering memorable dining experiences. An exclusive culinary journey, blending the art of cooking with the natural beauty of the resort and its renowned thoughtful service from the heart.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For reservations and more information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email MLEHI.Experiences@conradmaldives.com.
Drink
Savouring paradise: Taste of Mediterranean cuisine at Kuramathi’s Palm
Indulge in exquisite culinary delights at Palm, the ultimate all-day destination at Kuramathi Maldives. From 11am to 10:30pm, guests can enjoy a variety of sensational Mediterranean creations amidst a serene al fresco dining ambiance.
Palm is tailored to suit both lunch and dinner preferences, ensuring that every member of the family is catered to. For those seeking a light lunch, Palm offers island-grown salads, antipasti, pastas, pizzas and homemade ice cream – perfect for a refreshing treat after a day at the beach. Palm takes pride in sourcing ingredients locally, with salads featuring produce from the hydroponic garden at Kuramathi, including the renowned Kuramathi Garden Salad.
For an unforgettable dinner experience, Palm offers a hearty feast of Mediterranean cuisine. Whether you crave the freshest seafood, succulent meats, or indulgent pasta dishes, Palm has you covered. Enjoy an intimate dinner under the stars with a selection of fish & crustacean, meat & poultry, and a variety of pasta options. Amidst the dinner menu’s offerings, some of the special highlights include Octopus Carpaccio, Scallop with garlic and rocket, Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna, Lamb Rump, and the iconic Pizza Kuramathi Special.
Surrounded by the serene beauty of the island, diners are treated to a feast for the senses, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and passion for food. Whether you’re gathering for a leisurely lunch with family or an intimate dinner under the stars, Palm promises to indulge your senses and create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.
Drink
It takes 2 (Chefs and Hearts!): Season 2 at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
A tantalising culinary sequel unfolds from April 2, 2024 in the dramatic lagoon-top setting of Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
The partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh continues with a second menu, marking the next chapter in a collaborative journey that began in October 2023. This new menu not only showcases the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives but also ventures into new territories and passions.
The Nayak-Singh Baraabaru partnership is more than a marriage of ingredients and creativity; it’s an alignment of philosophies and passions. Visionary Chef Hari Nayak’s journey from the coastal city of Udipi, India, to the world’s most prestigious restaurants is reflected in his modern yet authentic interpretation of Indian gastronomy. Chef Kishan Singh is celebrated for his dedication to natural flavours and meticulous focus on fresh, authentic dishes, complementing Chef Nayak’s global perspective with deep-rooted local wisdom.
The new season Baraabaru menu expands its gaze beyond the Southern coastal recipes that defined Chef Hari’s India’s childhood and the first menu, embracing a pan-Indian approach with a modern twist. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming reception from our guests who have recently dined at Baraabaru,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “We’re excited to elevate the dining experience even further with this new menu selection that features popular favourites as well as a selection of new dishes.”
Signature starters include the Kokum Cured Tuna, which marries the tangy essence of Bhel Puri with creamy avocado in a refreshing cold salad. The Tandoori Grilled King Oyster Mushroom is a subtly spiced delicacy; its meaty texture the perfect canvas for the smokiness of the tandoor. The Kosha Mangsho, a Bengali-style slow-cooked mutton, is prepared with black masala, offering nuanced layers of intense yet comforting flavour. The Burrata Butter Chicken combines the charred smokiness of tandoor-baked chicken tikka with the velvet texture of melted burrata and a richly roasted tomato makhini sauce. The Lamb Shank Biryani is a majestic assembly of slow-cooked lamb with aromatic saffron-infused Keralan rice, sweet caramelised onions and the buttery crunch of toasted cashews.
Chef Hari Nayak’s favourite dish, the Ghee Roasted Baby Eggplant, pairs the creaminess of ghee-enriched eggplant with the warmth of red chilli and the tang of tamarind. Served with a feather-light Neer Dosa, this dish expresses the revered chef’s hallmark blend of classic flavours with modern flair. Chef Kishan Singh’s chosen dish is the Goan Peri Peri Prawn served with garlic pachadi and curry leaf oil.
As guests dine beneath Kuda Huraa’s endless skies, each bite explores the treasures of sea and land – and tells the tale of two chefs united in their passion for Indian flavours, fresh Maldivian ingredients, and the joy of creating together.
To book a table at Baraabaru,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Cooking
Intercontinental Maldives welcomes Chef Mauro Panebianco for exclusive residency
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced a week-long residency with Mauro Panebianco, an excellent chef known for his exquisite take on Italian cuisine. Set to take place between April 27th and May 4th, guests can look forward to an incredible culinary spectacle as the chef will be preparing various dishes for 3 nights at Lighthouse, an oceanfront culinary gem renowned for its brilliant Mediterranean culinary creations and scenic views.
Passionate about food since his early years, Chef Mauro has over 3 decades of experience mastering Italian cuisine. Originally from Busto Arsizio, a city that serves as the gateway to Milan, Chef Mauro has worked with a series of renowned establishments around the world, including La Terrazza in Rome and the Giorgio Armani restaurant in Munich. He is currently the Executive Chef of Cantinetta Antinori in Moscow, where he has spent nearly 2 decades honing his skills in crafting the finest Italian dishes and pastries.
The talented chef will also help host a management cocktail event, presenting his signature canapes and offering guests a glimpse into the artistry behind his creations. Driven by his passion for culinary excellence and a desire to impart knowledge, Chef Mauro will organise a masterclass delving into the intricate techniques of preparing pasta and pesto from scratch. This enlightening masterclass will offer participants a hands-on experience and inspire them to develop their skills in creating the essential elements of Italian cuisine.
Chef Mauro believes in infusing every dish with emotion, offering guests a journey of exquisite simplicity and taste that leaves a lasting impression on their senses and memories. During the residency, he will be showcasing his culinary artistry for 3 unforgettable nights, crafting gastronomic masterpieces that embody his philosophy and embrace the timeless elegance of Italy, creating a truly exceptional dining experience.
The Lighthouse restaurant, where this incredible gastronomic journey will take place, celebrates the rich Mediterranean cuisine and sources the finest ingredients and seafood. Located at an enchanting lighthouse, the restaurant offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of the property and the serene Indian Ocean. With its warm and inviting atmosphere and alfresco setting, complemented by the exquisite dishes prepared by Chef Mauro, the Lighthouse restaurant is the ideal choice for discerning diners seeking an elegant dining affair.
Tucked away in the secluded Maamunagau island, this astonishing resort offers a charming setting where guests can unwind and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of this tropical archipelago. With Chef Mauro coming soon to join the resort for his residency, diners are invited to embark on a culinary voyage to the heart of Italy, where every dish reflects the passion, expertise, and artistry of this authentic cuisine.
Rates for stays in April 2024 start from USD 1058 ++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa, including daily breakfast for two and Club Intercontinental benefits including complimentary daily afternoon tea, aperitif hour and pool refreshments. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
