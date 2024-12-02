Villa Resorts partners with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy to expand GCC presence

Villa Resorts has appointed Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as its Sales Representative for the GCC region, emphasising the company’s commitment to strengthening relationships with travel trade partners and enhancing its engagement with GCC travellers seeking exceptional luxury experiences.

The Villa Resorts portfolio features several distinguished properties: Villa Nautica, an exclusive retreat embracing a maritime lifestyle; Villa Park, an adventure-filled destination blending luxury with excitement; Royal Island, a boutique resort in Baa Atoll celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs and proximity to Hanifaru Bay; and Villa Haven, a serene escape redefining quiet luxury and indulgence in the Maldives.

To facilitate its expansion in the GCC, Villa Resorts has partnered with Dubai-based Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, a leading firm in the hospitality and tourism sector. Leveraging the consultancy’s expertise and established networks, Villa Resorts aims to strengthen its connections with travel trade partners and luxury travellers across the region.

Mohamed Azmeel, Cluster Director of Sales at Villa Resorts, highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy enables us to harness their extensive expertise and networks in the GCC region. We look forward to deepening our engagement with travellers who prioritise personalised, high-end hospitality.”

Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing at Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, also expressed excitement about the partnership. He noted, “Representing Villa Resorts in the GCC is an honour. This region demonstrates a strong demand for luxury travel and unique experiences. With Villa Resorts’ diverse portfolio, we are confident in enhancing their brand presence and fostering meaningful engagements in this vibrant market.”

Established in 2001, Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the hospitality and tourism industry. Its in-depth knowledge of the GCC market will be instrumental in supporting Villa Resorts’ mission to deliver unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences to travellers from the region.