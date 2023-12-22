News
JOALI BEING introduces new spa brand, JOALI BEING Cure
JOALI BEING has introduced a spa brand, with JOALI Maldives. The newly launched brand, JOALI BEING Cure, will bring the award-winning “weightlessness” philosophy of the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, offering its expert service and curated line of products.
Designed around the signature Four Pillars: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy, JOALI BEING Cure is a taster of the wellbeing island, JOALI BEING. From signature massages, specialised treatments, and JOALI BEING’s network of visiting experts, guests can experience an elevated spa experience.
With the introduction of the programme, the spa at JOALI Maldives will be rebranded as JOALI BEING Cure. A completely exclusive and unique line of amenities will be introduced under the brand name, and treatments will include elements of the experiences at JOALI BEING. The line is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with the finest natural ingredients and is set to give a glimpse into the wellness programmes at JOALI BEING.
The menu incorporates distinctive therapies, including the Advanced Holistic Massage, which highlights the exclusive Marma facial massage for immediate relaxation and rejuvenation. Also, the experience encompasses body treatments like the Rasayana Detox Body Buff and Himalayan Energising Body Polish. The exclusive JOALI BEING Cure Skin Recovery treatment is specifically tailored for dry and sun-exposed skin.
“We are excited to introduce JOALI BEING Cure at JOALI Maldives, bringing a piece of weightlessness to the Island of Joy as well”, said Magdy Abdelaty, Global Director of Wellness & Spa. “This new spa brand is a true reflection of our commitment to providing unique and unparalleled luxury at our resort.”
This new and exciting launch transports JOALI Maldives into an exciting new era of relaxation and rejuvenation and is sure to elevate the guest experience as the resort welcomes a new year.
The introduction of the JOALI BEING Cure at JOALI Maldives marks the initial step in its journey, with plans to expand its spa portfolio by incorporating more locations in the upcoming years.
For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
News
Kuramathi elevates guest experience through exclusive photography partnership
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the latest endeavour in enhancing guest services through a strategic partnership with Shutterfish.
This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for our guests by introducing an exceptional photography service.
Kuramathi is eager to offer an elevated level of service, and our partnership with Shutterfish is a key step in achieving this goal. By aligning with Shutterfish, we aim to provide our guests with extraordinary photography experiences, reflecting our dedication to delivering the best possible stay.
Shutterfish, established in 2016, has earned a reputation as a beacon of excellence in world-class photography services. Their mission goes beyond capturing moments; it includes empowering Maldivian team members through top-tier training and mentoring. This aligns seamlessly with the vision of Kuramathi of fostering the growth of skilled Maldivian photographers and videographers to create unforgettable memories for our esteemed guests.
As the leading boutique luxury photo service in the Maldives, Shutterfish has a history of successful operations with high-end resorts, showcasing a shared commitment to quality and innovation. Shutterfish’s extensive partnerships in the Maldives reflect their excellence in serving the luxury hospitality sector.
News
Ultimate festive getaway at Canareef Resort Maldives: Save big on your holiday celebration
Canareef Resort Maldives is offering an extraordinary holiday experience with its “Ultimate Festive Getaway” package. Guests can now save up to 35% on accommodation, meals, and exciting excursions.
Choose from the 5 Nights Package starting at USD 3,750.00 or the 7 Nights Package starting at USD 4,835.00. The package includes luxurious accommodation, hassle-free transfers from Male to the resort, delightful All-Inclusive Meal Plans, and a 60-minute Balinese Massage for two.
Guests can also embark on a Dolphin Watching Excursion and enjoy a 10% discount on additional spa treatments. The festive package includes free access to exciting activities like Santa’s Arrival, Cupcake Decoration for Kids, Mini Olympics, New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with live music, and a spectacular Countdown to New Year with Fireworks.
Enjoy complimentary amenities such as bicycles for exploring the resort, free WiFi, access to sports facilities, and yoga sessions. All taxes are included.
Booking is open for stays from December 20, 2023, to January 10, 2024. Additional charges apply for Christmas and New Year supplements.
Secure this exclusive package by booking through Canareef Resort Maldives’ official website. Make this festive season unforgettable with Canareef.
Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates dual victory at LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has announced its outstanding achievement in clinching two prestigious awards at the esteemed LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023. The luxury resort, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, emerged victorious in the categories of “Best Beach/Coastal Hotel” and “Best Hotel for Romance.”
The Maldives stands as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives epitomises a romantic paradise, offering an idyllic escape for couples seeking to transcend the ordinary and reconnect. From the moment of arrival, the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and a plethora of romantic experiences capture the hearts of couples. Whether it’s a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a serene couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along the picture-perfect white sandy beaches, Amari Raaya Maldives curates moments that etch everlasting memories for couples, fostering intimacy and connection amidst breathtaking surroundings. Additionally, the resort’s expansive island provides ample seclusion and acres of beachfront for intimate weddings and private moments.
The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, now in its sixth illustrious year, stands as a beacon in recognising excellence across the global travel industry. Showcasing the finest hotels, top-tier airlines, cruise lines, exotic destinations, and exceptional tour operators, the awards celebrate a realm of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives distinguishes itself as a haven for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience in the Maldives. With its sprawling island, the resort offers an array of activities both on and off the crystal-clear waters, catering to couples, families, and friends alike.
A recent addition to the resort’s repertoire is the unveiling of the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya. Spanning 20.98 meters and designed to accommodate up to 20 guests across four lavishly appointed cabins, Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This luxury yacht embodies opulence, offering an exquisite blend of comfort, style, and sophistication on the open seas.
“Winning in not just one, but two categories at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests,” remarked Rainer Steinhilber, General Manager at Amari Raaya Maldives. “The introduction of Raaya, our luxury yacht, adds a new dimension to the exceptional offerings we provide. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication to creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.”
