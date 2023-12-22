JOALI BEING introduces new spa brand, JOALI BEING Cure

Amari Raaya Maldives has announced its outstanding achievement in clinching two prestigious awards at the esteemed LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023. The luxury resort, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, emerged victorious in the categories of “Best Beach/Coastal Hotel” and “Best Hotel for Romance.”

The Maldives stands as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives epitomises a romantic paradise, offering an idyllic escape for couples seeking to transcend the ordinary and reconnect. From the moment of arrival, the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and a plethora of romantic experiences capture the hearts of couples. Whether it’s a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a serene couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along the picture-perfect white sandy beaches, Amari Raaya Maldives curates moments that etch everlasting memories for couples, fostering intimacy and connection amidst breathtaking surroundings. Additionally, the resort’s expansive island provides ample seclusion and acres of beachfront for intimate weddings and private moments.

The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, now in its sixth illustrious year, stands as a beacon in recognising excellence across the global travel industry. Showcasing the finest hotels, top-tier airlines, cruise lines, exotic destinations, and exceptional tour operators, the awards celebrate a realm of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.

Amari Raaya Maldives distinguishes itself as a haven for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience in the Maldives. With its sprawling island, the resort offers an array of activities both on and off the crystal-clear waters, catering to couples, families, and friends alike.

A recent addition to the resort’s repertoire is the unveiling of the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya. Spanning 20.98 meters and designed to accommodate up to 20 guests across four lavishly appointed cabins, Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This luxury yacht embodies opulence, offering an exquisite blend of comfort, style, and sophistication on the open seas.

“Winning in not just one, but two categories at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests,” remarked Rainer Steinhilber, General Manager at Amari Raaya Maldives. “The introduction of Raaya, our luxury yacht, adds a new dimension to the exceptional offerings we provide. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication to creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.”