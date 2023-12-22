Kuramathi elevates guest experience through exclusive photography partnership

JOALI BEING has introduced a spa brand, with JOALI Maldives. The newly launched brand, JOALI BEING Cure, will bring the award-winning “weightlessness” philosophy of the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, offering its expert service and curated line of products.

Designed around the signature Four Pillars: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy, JOALI BEING Cure is a taster of the wellbeing island, JOALI BEING. From signature massages, specialised treatments, and JOALI BEING’s network of visiting experts, guests can experience an elevated spa experience.

With the introduction of the programme, the spa at JOALI Maldives will be rebranded as JOALI BEING Cure. A completely exclusive and unique line of amenities will be introduced under the brand name, and treatments will include elements of the experiences at JOALI BEING. The line is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with the finest natural ingredients and is set to give a glimpse into the wellness programmes at JOALI BEING.

The menu incorporates distinctive therapies, including the Advanced Holistic Massage, which highlights the exclusive Marma facial massage for immediate relaxation and rejuvenation. Also, the experience encompasses body treatments like the Rasayana Detox Body Buff and Himalayan Energising Body Polish. The exclusive JOALI BEING Cure Skin Recovery treatment is specifically tailored for dry and sun-exposed skin.

“We are excited to introduce JOALI BEING Cure at JOALI Maldives, bringing a piece of weightlessness to the Island of Joy as well”, said Magdy Abdelaty, Global Director of Wellness & Spa. “This new spa brand is a true reflection of our commitment to providing unique and unparalleled luxury at our resort.”

This new and exciting launch transports JOALI Maldives into an exciting new era of relaxation and rejuvenation and is sure to elevate the guest experience as the resort welcomes a new year.

The introduction of the JOALI BEING Cure at JOALI Maldives marks the initial step in its journey, with plans to expand its spa portfolio by incorporating more locations in the upcoming years.

For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.