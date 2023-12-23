Acclaimed Nepalese doctor arrives at JA Manafaru for festive wellness therapy 

In a blend of artistic talent and tropical splendour, Oaga Art Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, is gearing up to host a series of festive activities under the theme “A Moment in Time.” It promises a celebration that transcends the ordinary, offering guests an immersive experience that combines the beauty of the Maldives with the allure of art.

Warming up to Christmas Eve

As the sun sets over turquoise waters, the festivities kick off with the Liquid Groove DJ Pool Party on the 20th of December. The Christmas spirit continues to infuse the atmosphere with the Christmas Tree Toast on the 21st, marked by a Tree Lighting Ceremony to the serene sound of the harp played by Saif, and followed by live music at Raa Baa, the main bar, courtesy of the local talent named Naail Trio. The 22nd of December brings a flurry of activities, starting with the Merry Market opening at the main restaurant, Kaa Kada, followed by the Garden of Gingerbread, where guests can display their creativity in decorating gingerbread men. The night concludes with the Mix & Mingle Soiree at Sobi Bar, the beer and gin garden, featuring live music by our very own Vibe Director, Shiuz.

Artistic Vibes and Christmas Feasts

On Christmas Eve, from noon onwards, Raa Baa transforms into a local artist pop-up exhibition. From the 24th to the 29th, this Veyoge Caravan exhibition by Suvāsthi will feature “Of the Palm”, a selection of artwork that explore the sacred language between man and craft by local artist Hassan Niyaz. The evening continues with a festive feast later on in the night at Kaa Kada, followed by a Christmas Movie Night and live music by the talented local artist Shiuz.

Christmas Day itself promises a cheery brunch at Kaa Kada, complemented later on by the arrival of Santa Claus to Oaga. The festivities continue with live music by Dupa Trio during Christmas brunch, a Christmas show by Valerie Sealey (Solstix), and a beach party with DJ Afruh.

The last Full Moon of the Year

As the year draws to a close, the resort’s vibrant energy continues. On the 26th of December, guests can enjoy sun-kissed beats with DJ Afruh, live music by Naffah, and an O-Fire bonfire with live music by Zaki at Raa Baa Beach. The 27th brings the full moon ritual with Hoba Spa to celebrate the final full moon of the year, followed by a Handhuvaru Sound Healing Concert at Hoba Deck beach and culminating in a Moonlit full moon afterparty.

Warming up for New Year’s Eve

Jewellery-making sessions with the multi-talented Cinta Damerell will be held from the 27th to the 29th. On the 28th, guests can savour Maldivian cuisine at Kaa Kada, followed by live music by Dupa Trio at Raa Baa. On the 29th, the golden hour evening cocktail party is to be made extra special accompanied with flyboard performances, with the local talent Amruh serenading with the violin later on in the night.

New Year’s Eve – A Moment to Ash

New Year’s Eve at Oaga Art Resort promises to be an unforgettable night of cherished moments. The evening begins with a gala dinner at Kaa Kada, followed by a DJ party at Raa Baa Beach featuring DJ Afruh. As the clock strikes 11:45 PM, travellers will participate in the “Moment to Ash” ceremony, symbolising the burning away of the past year’s moments with fireworks lighting up the sky afterwards in celebration.

Welcoming the New Year 2024

The first day of 2024 begins with a rejuvenating New Year’s brunch, followed by a New Year ritual at Hoba Deck, live music by Dupa Trio and an outdoor movie night at Raa Baa. The festivities continue in the days that follow with a sculpting workshop by Cinta Damerell alongside a pool party, live music by local duo Something Lovely, a Boduberu pool party with Harubee, and a bonfire art exhibition with live music at Raa Baa.

On the 5th of January, guests can experience a Galactic Gallery – a bonfire art exhibition at night with live music at Raa Baa. Simultaneously, an immersive sound installation inside Samaasaa, based on the Maldivian musical giant Zero Degree Atoll’s “Dhoni” Album, awaits at the other end of the island.

The celebration comes to a grand finale on the 6th of January with live music by local talents Yani & Iqyan, followed by the Wave Rave – a beach party with DJ Afruh.

Featured artists at a glance:

Hassan Niyaz: A graphic designer and self-taught artist from Male’, Maldives. His debut solo exhibition was recently showcased at Art Gallery Male’, and is now exploring new terrain with his second solo showcase ‘Of the Palm’ at Oaga Art Resort.

Dupa Trio: A unique jazz band creating a dynamic and colourful musical environment reminiscent of the golden age of jazz music.

Valery Sealey (Solstix): A highly skilled circus and fire performer, specialising in object manipulation and captivating audiences with staff manipulation, fire spinning, and contact juggling.

Cinta Damerell: A multi-disciplinary creative whose aim is to create art and experience which encourages a utopian paradise, whether this be through film, exploring the wonders of the natural world or creating safe communities for arts to thrive.

Alikko (Aleef): A curious creative exploring the vast world of art. With experience in music, design and performance arts, he loves to find the connections between these different forms and combine them. You will be seeing him play various instruments in his musical showcases aside from his fire poi and other object manipulation performances.

DJ Afruh (Ali Afruh): A processional DJ / musician and multi-instrumentalist with influences rooted in blues, jazz, reggae, and world music.

Ismail Affan: A talented musician and a performer famously known for his unique voice and vocal range.

Something Lovely: An acoustic duo from the Maldives comprising childhood friends and musicians Shafyau Rameez (Thappu) and Dhifla Ahmed (Dhifoo).

Harubee Boduberu Group: A group of young men passionate about traditional Maldivian music, Boduberu, who have won the hearts of Maldivians with their beats.

Yani & Iqyan: two passionate musicians on a lifelong journey with music. As a dynamic duo, they bring a harmonious fusion of talent, creativity, and a shared dream to blossom into full-fledged musicians.

Naail Trio: Naail Trio unites three prominent music talents from the Maldives, Naanu, Amir and Inan coming together to present an assorted blend of music deeply rooted in Jazz and Maldivian traditions.

Shiuz: Oaga’s irreplaceable Director for all things vibe, a powerhouse performer with a charismatic career spotlighting the best of the Maldives’ musical arts.

Naffah: An in-house musician, a soul-soothing busker, and a solo artist extraordinaire capable of serenading troubles away with his soothing voice.

Zaki: A musician, singer, entertainer, host, surfer, and more, contributing to the Maldivian tourism industry with creativity and talent.

Dumb & Dumber: An in-house collaboration of musicians Naffah and Humam, providing a perfect fusion of acoustic soulful music.

Special features by local talents: Samooh Thaufeeq the saxophonist, Amru on violin, Husen Thaufeeq on keys & saxophone, Saif the harpist, Shaman the magician and more.

Oaga invites you to join in this momentous celebration with an unbeatable offer, where time stands still and memories are etched in the heart forever.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.

Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!