Angsana Velavaru sparks love with ‘Ultimate Romance’
Angsana Velavaru, the epitome of romance in the Maldives, invites couples to embark on an unparalleled romantic escape with the Ultimate Romance package. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine beaches, Angsana Velavaru sets the stage for an intimate retreat that promises cherished moments and unforgettable experiences.
Guests can take advantage of enticing 25% savings along with a host of complimentary exclusive benefits designed to enhance the romantic getaway, such as:
- 15-minutes Photo Shoot with a professional photographer
- Complimentary Romantic Beach Dinner
- Complimentary Floating Breakfast
- Bottle of House Wine
- Fruit Platter
- Romantic Bed Decor
Couples can escape the ordinary, and rediscover romance through sunset strolls together, a private floating breakfast serenaded by the sound of waves, and a romantic beach dinner under the stars. With a curated list of “101 Things To Do” on the island, a diverse range of activities await them, elevating their stay.
“The ‘season of love’ is just around the corner. We are thrilled to introduce the Ultimate Romance package, a curated experience that combines holiday in style, seclusion, and intimate moments,” says Angsana Velavaru’s MarCom and PR Manager, Ronalaine Fernandez Sato. “Let us celebrate love. Allow it to spark. Reignite it. At Angsana Velavaru, we set the stage for couples to create lasting memories together, and for them to achieve their #CoupleGoals,” she passionately added.
On 14 February, guests can explore a variety of captivating activities at Angsana Velavaru, spanning water aerobics and bird feeding to snorkelling at the vibrant house reef. They can also delight in unique experiences like the Bubbly Bliss Champagne Display and LoveCastles in the Sand, followed by Heartbeat Happy Hour and a Soul Serenade with Beatus Band – or engage in Passion Chic T-Shirt Printing, a Passion Potion Live Cocktail Station, and savour delectable dining at different venues, including an International Buffet Dinner at Kaani Restaurant where they can choose an enticing buffet spread or meticulously crafted à la carte menu options that will surely tantalise their taste buds, and a Be My Valentine Special Set Menu at Funa Restaurant, an overwater restaurant, where they can relish the flavours of world-class Pan-Asian cuisine.
Crowned as ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ at the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala 2023, Angsana Velavaru invites lovers to indulge in the award-winning alure of romantic a haven where love is truly in the air…always!
A property under the umbrella of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, and the best stage to #SenseTheMoment with loved ones, family, and friends.
To seize this exclusive offer, guests can book their stays until 29 February2024, with the flexibility to enjoy their romantic escape until 23 December 2024.
For reservations and more information, check out Angsana Velavaru’s Ultimate Romance or email Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents Paradise Pulse music festival with world-class headliners this Valentine’s Day
Brace yourself for an unforgettable sonic journey as Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives transforms into an epic love getaway with “Paradise Pulse” – a spectacular music event this Valentine’s Day – featuring a lineup of world-class artists, DJs, and emerging talents from around the globe. The programme includes: UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, French/Lebanese singer LEA, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer & songwriter Shébani – all set to create an electrifying atmosphere for In-house guests as well as locals and expats alike.
This exclusive, adult-only, musical event kicks off on February 14th, with a vibrant cocktail party, creating the perfect ambiance for an electrifying weekend, followed by a beachside dinner under the stars, to get the romantic vibe going, and setting the stage for an evening filled with world-class entertainment. The excitement peaks with a raffle draw, offering an eagerly anticipated surprise gift for one lucky winner.
Featuring Artists:
- DJ Jeremiah (@jeremiahasiamah): Renowned UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & Producer, DJ Jeremiah, will be taking the stage, bringing his eclectic mix of sounds inspired by a diverse world of music.
- DJ Toni Mesas (@tonimesasdj): Embark on a musical journey from the heart of Spain to the global stage with ToniMesasDJ, a rising star in the realms of music and live performances.
- LEA (@leamakhoul): Experience the soulful melodies of French/Lebanese singer LEA, a standout from Star Academy Arabia, promising an undeniable stage presence.
- Matilda-G (@matildegirasole): At just 18, the sensational Italian pop artist Matilda-G will grace the stage, offering a captivating performance that has already earned her the prestigious “MUSIVV Award” in Dubai.
- DJ Jetro (@dj.jetro): Hailing from Finland, DJ Jetro, a saxophonist and DJ extraordinaire, will bring a unique twist to the festival, combining the art of saxophone with exceptional DJ skills.
- Shébani (@shebanimusic): British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, will enchant the audience with her soulful tunes.
The resort offers an incredible package for locals and expats to be a part of the music event at Sun Siyam Olhuveli:
For Locals & Expats at USD 499++ including:
- Return speedboat transfer (Male to Sun Siyam Olhuveli & vice versa)
- Cocktail Party
- Gala Dinner with complimentary beverages
- World-class entertainment
- 20% discount on rooms (Advance booking required, upon availability)
- Raffle Draw
Event Schedule:
14th February 2024 – Day One, open for everyone
- Cocktail Party featuring live Saxophone with Jetro
- Gala Dinner featuring Shébani
- World-class Entertainment featuring Matilda G, Fire Dance, DJ Jetro, DJ Jeremiah, DJ Toni Mesas
16th February2024 – Day Two for In-house guest only
- Pool Party featuring LEA, Matilda G, and DJ Jeremiah
Dusit Thani Maldives presents Love Week: A Celebration of Romance
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the eagerly anticipated Love Week, also recognized as Valentine’s Week, set to grace the resort from the 7th to the 14th of February 2024.
This enchanting week-long celebration kicks off with Rose Day on February 7th and encompasses a delightful array of festivities including Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and culminates in the much-awaited Valentine’s Day on February 14th.
The itinerary for Love Week is outlined as follows:
- Day 1: Rose Day – February 7th, 2024
- Day 2: Propose Day – February 8th, 2024
- Day 3: Chocolate Day – February 9th, 2024
- Day 4: Teddy Day – February 10th, 2024
- Day 5: Promise Day – February 11th, 2024
- Day 6: Hug Day – February 12th, 2024
- Day 7: Kiss Day – February 13th, 2024
- Day 8: Valentine’s Day – February 14th, 2024
During Love Week, guests at Dusit Thani Maldives can anticipate a host of special events and romantic experiences tailored to celebrate love in all its manifestations.
Special events include:
- On Wednesday, February 7th, guests will revel in Rose Day, marked by a special rose cocktail and engaging cocktail-making classes.
- Thursday, February 8th, will witness a vibrant Propose Day with an exquisite wine dinner set menu at the Sea Grill restaurant, offering guests an evening of fine dining and the opportunity to create cherished memories with their loved ones.
- Love Week will continue on Friday, February 9th, with a delightful evening at Market restaurant featuring a heart-shaped chocolate corner during dinner, followed by special chocolate cocktails at the Sand Bar.
- Saturday, February 10th, will see Devarana Wellness hosting an unforgettable Chocolate Day, featuring a complimentary 30-minute chocolate scrub with the purchase of a 60 or 90-minute treatment.
The celebrations will further include writing promise messages to each other, beach BBQ private dinners, romantic floating breakfasts, and a special Devarana Wellness package – the ‘Touch of Love’, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in pampering moments with their loved one in the spa haven.
Dusit Thani Maldives is offering exclusive packages and promotions curated to elevate the guest experience, catering to romantic escapes, family vacations, or solo adventures. Guests booking directly through the resort’s website can enjoy special offers including a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a captivating sunset cruise, complimentary snorkelling gear, early check-in/late check-out, and more.
For further details regarding Valentine’s Week celebrations at Dusit Thani Maldives, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-maldives or contact resmaldives@dusit.com.
Whisk your beloved away: Grand Park Kodhipparu invites couples to experience an ‘Enchanting Escape’ in Maldives
With February already on the horizon, there’s a special day in the calendar that lovers especially, can look forward to, and that is Valentine’s Day. One idyllic setting that would no doubt reflect on the intimacy of this day, is experiencing it with your better half, in the dreamiest of destinations: Maldives, known for its romantic and sentimental allure.
As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites lovers of all shapes and sizes to escape the ordinary and indulge in a romantic rendezvous at this secluded boutique luxury haven, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches during February. The intimate and artistically designed villas offer unparalleled privacy, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that make you fall in love the moment you step foot at the resort. The stage is set for an intimate escape where couples can reconnect and create lasting memories be it through exemplary dining experiences, a sensational couple’s massage or an adventurous session of discovering the underwater world with your beau.
Known as a premier honeymoon destination, Grand Park Kodhipparu captures the essence of a secluded, barefoot-on-the-beach aura, creating an atmosphere that synchronises with romance. In the light of the month, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced an “Enchanting Escape,” a special offer curated to transform your stay into an exquisite celebration of love, providing couples with an astonishing experience in this island haven.
Be it that you just fell in love and you want to surprise your loved one, you celebrating your honeymoon or babymoon, or your wedding anniversary together, this offer entices couples with a 3-night stay in a romantic overwater or beach pool villa, designed to provide ultimate comfort, blending modern amenities with traditional Maldivian architecture that comes with a romantic private pool or an overwater- hammock for stargazing together.
All foodies from around the world, are welcome to immerse in a culinary journey with daily meals on a dine-around basis, providing the flexibility to relish delectable cuisines at their chosen dining outlet. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a romantic celebration cake, including a bottle of wine and a basket of tropical fruits, setting the tone for a romantic escape.
Enjoy the art of slow living and letting go be it with the complimentary romantic sunset rendezvous private dining experience on the beach while gazing at the setting sun, or by holding hands as the aromatic oils are rubbed on you with a signature couple’s spa treatment in a private couple’s treatment room or the privacy of your villa.
The underwater world of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is undoubtedly the key attraction for all ocean aficionados to glide into the waters side-by-side for a guided snorkeling tour of the house reef or scuba diving session to explore the depths of the ocean and watch as the school of fish swim right in front of your eyes.
What’s more, the generous package also avails free two-way speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport to the resort as well as 1-hour of non-motorized water sports daily per couple, be it whether you want to take insta-worthy pictures on the signature transparent kayak or ride into the sunset with a schiller water bike.
The charm of Grand Park Kodhipparu extends beyond extravagant experiences, as the villas themselves evoke a sense of luxury. Lavish interiors, panoramic views of the ocean, and the intimate ambiance of each villa ensure that couples are enveloped in a world of passion and tranquillity.
For reservations and additional information, visit this link – https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-valentines-offer/
