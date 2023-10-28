Local
Global Handwashing Day: Lifebuoy imparts hygiene lesson through power of play
Lifebuoy and Kangaroo Kids International Play School celebrated Global Handwashing Day this October.
Nine hundred children participated and played the H for Handwashing Games specially designed to combine hand hygiene education with power of play. Recognising the power of play in learning and behaviour change, Lifebuoy evolved the H for Handwashing campaign into the “Play and Learn” methodology—a strategy that seamlessly blends the joy of games with essential hand hygiene lessons. This innovative approach aims not just to teach, but to instill handwashing as a cherished and lifelong habit.
“H for Handwashing Games Kit” is a collection of four reimagined classic board games: “Germs & Ladders”, “Handwashing Ludo”, “Soap-Tac-Toe”, and “Lose the Germs”. These games were crafted in collaboration with Toy Design Company, Imagimake, and esteemed experts in the fields of play, education and hygiene, to ensure that principles of play and Lifebuoy’s handwashing behaviour change principles are incorporated.
With utmost passion and enjoyment, the team from Unilever International joined Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) to conduct the event, which also had the support of Red Crescent whose representatives demonstrated handwashing steps to the children. Nursery and playschool children played board games in classrooms while the kindergarten students engaged in life-sized versions of the board games, with close guidance from teachers and BBM volunteers.
“Lifebuoy aims to create a positive impact and a healthier future for our children through the Power of Play and the importance of handwashing,” Nicky Ong, Senior Business Development Manager, Unilever International, said.
Join the Handwashing Revolution with Lifebuoy!
Umair Badheeu sets new national record in Freediving
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels sponsored freediver Umair Badheeu has set a new national record in freediving at the Andrea Zuccari World Cup held in Sharm El Sheikh from October 10th to 16th. Umair’s remarkable dive took him to a depth of 64 meters in the discipline of free immersion freediving, with a dive time of approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
Umair’s record-breaking achievement was supported by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels through a new partnership with Umair. Through this partnership, Umair will be offering unique experiences and lessons to both guests and team members at Kaimoo’s properties, Summer Island Maldives, Embudu Village and Equator Village. He will also be running freediving sessions for local communities and fishers.
Free immersion freediving is a discipline that requires divers to descend and ascend using a rope, without the use of fins or any propulsion equipment.
Umair, also a record holder in the bi-fin category, made the remarkable transition to free immersion freediving to explore new challenges and diversify his skill set. He explained, “I’ve always been motivated by the pursuit of new challenges. Free immersion freediving is a unique discipline that demands an entirely different set of skills. I am keen to constantly evolve as a freediver.”
“Kaimoo’s support for Umair underscores our firm dedication to empowering exceptional individuals to excel in their respective fields. We are especially proud of Umair’s new national record and look forward to helping Umair push new boundaries through this partnership,” highlighted Kaimoo’s Managing Director Mohamed Manih Ahmed.
Following his remarkable achievement in Egypt, Umair is now preparing for his next challenge— a competition in the Philippines next month.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La extends commitment to cancer awareness with ‘Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’ campaign
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La has renewed its commitment to supporting cancer awareness once again this year through a series of meaningful initiatives under the campaign of ‘’Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’.
JEN Maldives joined hands with the Cancer Society of the Maldives to host the Annual Fundraising Gala in JEN Maldives Ballroom. Moreover, throughout the entire month, the dedicated team at JEN Maldives continues to wear the symbolic pink ribbon pin, signifying their unwavering support for the cause.
In a heartfelt effort to involve their valued guests, JEN Maldives has created an opportunity for guests to be a part of this meaningful cause. Guests can now purchase a pink ribbon pin from the hotel reception, with all proceeds from the sales contributing to the Cancer Society of the Maldives, further strengthening their collective impact in the fight against cancer.
As a dedicated expression of support for the Cancer Society of the Maldives, the team at JEN Maldives also joined to take part in the Pink Ribbon Run/Walk, an event designed to raise both awareness and crucial funds for the Cancer Society of the Maldives. The gathering took place on the 14th of October at Central Park Hulhumale, drawing a substantial number of participants who came together to show their unwavering support to cancer warriors and and pay tribute to the lives lost in the battle against cancer.
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La will continue with a special promotion of pink high tea at Azur Restaurant where guests can savour in delightful pink canapes and pastries. The hotel will culminate their fundraising efforts on 31st October 2023, presenting the collected proceeds to the Cancer Society of the Maldives.
For more information and reservation, email hjmd@hoteljen.com or call +960 330 0888
Champa Maa Conference Hall: Your MICE destination
Champa Maa Conference Hall breaks out of the traditional event room settings, finding its way to being equipped to hybrid work patterns and is ready to accommodate meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
This modern space located in Meeru Maldives Resort Island is not just another rectangular table with a formal seating arrangement. In fact, this 132sqm Conference Hall, boasts a 17sqm stage and a stylish lectern giving a professional touch to the entire spacious structure. To collaborate more, the hall is also equipped with a state-of-the-art technological upgrades and electronic gadgets including LCD Projector & Screen, surround sound and audio equipment’s, flipcharts, Free WIFI & Internet access along with other accessories like notepads and pens.
They say indoor-air matters while being holed up with colleagues inside a meeting room for hours. Excitingly, the fully air-conditioned Meeru conference Hall has it all covered, with excellent ventilation points and windows overlooking the island’s football field and lush vegetation.
The tables and chairs come in different sizes, and can be taken out completely to be replaced with standing cocktail tables and even sofa, coffee tables and faux plants to decorate the place, depending on the vibe of the event. Moreover, the conference hall can morph in to various shapes and sizes using the movable partitions, flexible to the tailored needs of the attendees.
Furthermore, there are phenomenal packages offered, and the ones for half day meetings and the full day delegate conferences are inclusive of tea/coffee, still or sparkling water, chilled juice, pastries, chef special selection of homemade snack bar, cakes and tropical fresh fruit. For those who prefer wholesome meals, Meeru daily international buffet lunch is ready to be deliciously devoured. In additional to that, the stay -in guests’ package is inclusive of other enticing offers embedding the meals, accommodation and transfers. Considerate to long events and meal times, there is an adjacent pantry, acquiring comfort to the participants and catering staff alike.
Those who are interested in booking Champa Maa Conference Hall, for further information, they are welcome to directly contact Meeru reservations at +960 6643267, or email: reservations@meeru.com, where depending on the availability, the final pricing will be shared subject to the number of participants and the group requirements.
