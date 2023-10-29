Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler

Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldives have announced the upcoming and exclusive chef residency collaboration with renowned culinary maven, Chef Einat Admony, from October 18th to October 29th, 2023. The chef’s visit comes as part of Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide and ongoing commitment to elevating the culinary experiences for its esteemed guests.

During her residency at both resort islands, Chef Einat will delight guests with an array of culinary offerings, including exclusive dining experiences, a four-course menu, engaging cooking classes, and a seminar for the resort’s talented chefs. Additionally, as part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Silver Jubilee (25 years) celebrations, guests can savour an exclusive pop-up menu from October 23rd to October 29th, specially crafted by Chef Einat to commemorate this momentous occasion.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chef Einat Admony to two of our exquisite five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives. Her culinary brilliance and unique storytelling will undoubtedly create an unforgettable experience for our discerning guests,” Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.

Resort vacationers will be treated to an extraordinary culinary journey and get the opportunity to indulge in the Middle Eastern and Israeli flavours curated by the iconic Chef in the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.

Exclusive Dining: A captivating culinary presentation with Chef Einat Admony during breakfast, lunch, and an aperitif at Management cocktails, where guests can interact and share moments with the talented chef.

Four-Course Pop-Up Menu: An unforgettable dining experience with a specially curated four-course popup menu at one of our exceptional restaurants at both islands. Chef Admony’s masterful dishes promise to elevate your taste buds to new heights.

Cooking Class: An engaging cooking class led by Chef Admony herself, where she shares her culinary secrets and techniques, offering insights into the art of Middle Eastern and Israeli cooking.

Chef Einat Admony, widely known as the ultimate “balaboosta” (meaning “perfect housewife” in Yiddish), is the three-time James Beard-nominated chef and owner of the celebrated Balaboosta restaurant, specializing in Middle Eastern & Israeli fine dining. A culinary prodigy with a profound immigrant heritage, Chef Admony’s culinary journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Tel Aviv, she embarked on a culinary expedition across Europe, honing her skills in various kitchens before making her mark in the vibrant New York City culinary scene.

Her innovative restaurants, including the beloved fast casual falafel chain, Taïm, have become a culinary destination in New York. Chef Admony’s cuisine is a stunning fusion of her Middle Eastern roots and modern American influences, delivering elevated yet comforting homestyle cooking inspired by her cherished childhood memories.

As a double-time champion and competitor on Food Network’s Chopped and Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Chef Einat Admony has garnered accolades from prestigious publications like The New York Times, Bon Appetit, HuffPost, and Forbes. She is also the celebrated author of two highly acclaimed cookbooks, “Balaboosta” and “Shuk,” each brimming with tantalizing recipes and captivating narratives.

To be a part of this exclusive culinary celebration, book your stay now and join us in savouring the art of haute cuisine.

To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.