Cooking
Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler
Hurawalhi Maldives, the adults-only paradise located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, is set to welcome Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler to collaborate with Hurawalhi’s very own Executive Chef Harshal Antil to create culinary masterpieces at Hurawalhi’s world famous 5.8 Undersea restaurant.
Chef Dominik Kappeler, chef and owner of Munich’s celebrated dining destination Showroom, was born to a restaurant-owning family and in the culinary world his name is synonymous with excellence and innovation. The bespoke menus will incorporate local ingredients picked from Hurawalhi’s organic gardens and will emphasise Kappeler’s playful style with an elevated twist to inspire discerning palates.
“I am honoured to be the guest chef at Hurawalhi Maldives. The beauty of this tropical paradise is a perfect canvas for our culinary creations,” says Chef Dominik Kappeler, “Collaborating with the talented Chef Harshal Antil and the remarkable team at Hurawalhi promises to be an unforgettable experience, and I am eager to bring a taste of Showroom to the resort.”
Apart from this exciting culinary partnership, Hurawalhi Maldives will host Sommelier Christophe Pelaud showcasing a palette of Moët Hennessy exquisite selection and Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak. Together with Hurawalhi’s resident sommelier team, they will curate a delightful selection of champagnes and wines from around the world to impeccably complement Chef Dominik Kappeler’s menus.
Sommelier Christophe Pelaud is originally from France and travelled all over the world gaining over 35 years of experience including training in several three Michelin star restaurants in Paris. Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak started her career in Budapest’s hospitality scene, today she has over 15 years of professional experience.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives announces extraordinary collaboration with renowned Chef Yoni Saada
Celebrated for his expertise in Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Yoni Saada will be gracing the island from 13th -18th November 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for our guests on the island.
Yoni Saada, the son, and grandson of esteemed Marais butchers, ventured into the culinary world early on at 19, he started by pursuing studies of cuisine and bakery at Ferrandi in Paris. In 2006, at 25, he opened his very first restaurant “Osmose”, and became renowned after participating in the TV show Top Chef show in 2013. The same year, he opened “Miniatures”, a semi-gourmet restaurant of French tapas. In 2014, his new project “Bagnard” was selected Project of the Year by the Gault & Millau guide. Yoni Saada also received the 2014 Young Talent prize.
This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Yoni Saada continues with the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, assuring a culinary experience that stands unparalelled. Moreover, a handpicked array of Chef Yoni Saada’s exceptional creations will become a beloved addition to the Olive menu, extending the opportunity for future guests to relish and savour his culinary mastery long after the exclusive event has concluded.
Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
Cooking
Embark on flavourful adventure with renowned Chef Einat Admony at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Vilu Reef in October
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldives have announced the upcoming and exclusive chef residency collaboration with renowned culinary maven, Chef Einat Admony, from October 18th to October 29th, 2023. The chef’s visit comes as part of Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide and ongoing commitment to elevating the culinary experiences for its esteemed guests.
During her residency at both resort islands, Chef Einat will delight guests with an array of culinary offerings, including exclusive dining experiences, a four-course menu, engaging cooking classes, and a seminar for the resort’s talented chefs. Additionally, as part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Silver Jubilee (25 years) celebrations, guests can savour an exclusive pop-up menu from October 23rd to October 29th, specially crafted by Chef Einat to commemorate this momentous occasion.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chef Einat Admony to two of our exquisite five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives. Her culinary brilliance and unique storytelling will undoubtedly create an unforgettable experience for our discerning guests,” Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Resort vacationers will be treated to an extraordinary culinary journey and get the opportunity to indulge in the Middle Eastern and Israeli flavours curated by the iconic Chef in the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
Exclusive Dining: A captivating culinary presentation with Chef Einat Admony during breakfast, lunch, and an aperitif at Management cocktails, where guests can interact and share moments with the talented chef.
Four-Course Pop-Up Menu: An unforgettable dining experience with a specially curated four-course popup menu at one of our exceptional restaurants at both islands. Chef Admony’s masterful dishes promise to elevate your taste buds to new heights.
Cooking Class: An engaging cooking class led by Chef Admony herself, where she shares her culinary secrets and techniques, offering insights into the art of Middle Eastern and Israeli cooking.
Chef Einat Admony, widely known as the ultimate “balaboosta” (meaning “perfect housewife” in Yiddish), is the three-time James Beard-nominated chef and owner of the celebrated Balaboosta restaurant, specializing in Middle Eastern & Israeli fine dining. A culinary prodigy with a profound immigrant heritage, Chef Admony’s culinary journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Tel Aviv, she embarked on a culinary expedition across Europe, honing her skills in various kitchens before making her mark in the vibrant New York City culinary scene.
Her innovative restaurants, including the beloved fast casual falafel chain, Taïm, have become a culinary destination in New York. Chef Admony’s cuisine is a stunning fusion of her Middle Eastern roots and modern American influences, delivering elevated yet comforting homestyle cooking inspired by her cherished childhood memories.
As a double-time champion and competitor on Food Network’s Chopped and Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Chef Einat Admony has garnered accolades from prestigious publications like The New York Times, Bon Appetit, HuffPost, and Forbes. She is also the celebrated author of two highly acclaimed cookbooks, “Balaboosta” and “Shuk,” each brimming with tantalizing recipes and captivating narratives.
To be a part of this exclusive culinary celebration, book your stay now and join us in savouring the art of haute cuisine.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Virgin Atlantic inaugurates direct flights from London Heathrow to the Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives opens: 2 islands, 1 resort, multigenerational experiences
-
Awards7 days ago
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
-
Offers4 days ago
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
-
Awards5 days ago
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
-
News7 days ago
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity
-
News4 days ago
Castaway in bohemian-inspired paradise: Festive celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Business1 week ago
Champa Maa Conference Hall: Your MICE destination