Angsana Velavaru enhances ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ all-inclusive package with limited-time complimentary seaplane transfers

For those seeking a unique twist on the holiday season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises an extraordinary festive experience. Imagine a Christmas like no other, where the typical voicemail says, “We won’t be home,” and the customary snowflakes and dark nights give way to sun-kissed shores and balmy evenings. This year, Kuda Villingili takes the unconventional magic of a Maldivian Christmas to dazzling new heights with an exciting schedule of colourful, Carnival-themed activities bursting with verve and vibrancy for the entire family.

From the 23rd of December to the 6th of January, the five-star luxury resort is set to sweep all ages away with a splendid plethora of holiday-inspired activities, all set within the magical and whimsical carnival theme. Arriving from Malé Airport by speedboat, families will step on shore and be greeted by a motley circus crew, including illusionists, street performers, living statues and International dancers – all set to usher you into a Carnival extravaganza.

For the little ones, face-painting, circus animal cookie crafts and sandcastle competitions are on offer, while teens may enjoy paddle-boarding, kickboxing or a sushi masterclass at renowned restaurant MAR-UMI. The resort’s swimming pool (the largest in the Maldives) will also be transformed into a shimmering, 150-metre long amphitheatre for the festivities. Children both big and small will be entertained by the resort’s programme of watersports, from Float Races and Tug-of-War to water balloon fights and Splash the Target.

While the children are at play, the adults can indulge in the resort’s private island spa Ocean Wonders or sample an impressive array of seven gourmet dining options.

Festive highlights not to be missed are Santa’s spectacular island-style arrival at The Restaurant Beach, ushering in the childlike wonder of Christmas Day. As the year draws to a close, a vibrant and glowing carnival theme sets the stage for our ‘Carnival Fiesta’ – the New Years Eve Carnival Cocktail Celebration and Gala Dinner, which promises to be a vibrant evening of revelry, fireworks and international culinary delights.

The resort’s much anticipated open-air Family Carnival will be held at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club on 30th December, featuring jugglers, stilt walkers, and an exclusive circus performance, embracing the spirit of togetherness with a festive family event full of laughter and fun-filled games.

The spirit of the season will carry on with an exciting programme throughout the holidays. From indulgent culinary experiences, wine dinners, thrilling entertainment, engaging activities to restorative wellness journeys and ocean adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy an unforgettable tropical holiday at Kuda Villingili.

View Kuda Villingili’s full festive programme here.