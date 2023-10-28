News
Angsana Velavaru enhances ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ all-inclusive package with limited-time complimentary seaplane transfers
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives has announced the enhanced “Stay More, Pay Less” All-Inclusive DINE Package that offers not only significant savings, but also includes complimentary seaplane transfers and exclusive benefits.
With a minimum stay of 4 nights for InOcean Pool Villa, Deluxe InOcean Pool Villa, and Deluxe InOcean Two Bedroom Pool Villa or 5 nights for Beachfront Villa, Beachfront Infinity Pool Villa, and Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa, guests can save 25% off the best available rates. This enticing offer includes complimentary return seaplane transfers, reservations and stays should be made by 23 December 2023 to take full advantage of this exceptional package. Members of Accor Live Limitless are also entitled to earn points, adding even more value to the experience.
All-Inclusive DINE Exclusive Benefits and Inclusions:
- Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon Tea, and Dinner
- Standard Beverages at the restaurants and bar – with 45 varieties of bubbly and cocktails, 15 varieties of mocktails, vitamin boosters and smoothies.
- In-villa minibar stocked with beer / wines / soft beverages and selection of snacks – replenished upon request
- 20% discount on Destination Dining
- Complimentary daily guided house reef snorkelling with equipment
- Complimentary Kids Club activities
- Complimentary selection of non-motorised water sports
- Complimentary Meet & Greet services with seaplane transfer lounge access upon arrival at Velana International Airport
With various all-inclusive options available, Angsana Velavaru caters to every guest’s preference. Find out more about the All-Inclusive Premium Options by visiting: All-Inclusive Resort in Maldives | Angsana Velavaru.
Surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters and ocean views as far as the eye can see. This vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Angsana 101 Things to Do
Curated to turn genuine experiences into lifelong memories, Angsana Velavaru has a wide-range of activities to choose from such as Starlight Cinema, Bird Feeding, Sunset Cruise, Kayaking, Snorkelling, Diving, Coral Planting, DJ Night, Karaoke Night, and a whole lot more.
Find out more about “101 Things To Do” at Angsana Velavaru, and start checking off that “Maldives adventure bucket list”.
Guests can leave stress in their wake and surrender to the vibrant beauty of Angsana Velavaru. Whether they are looking for an active family holiday, a romantic escape or a rejuvenating solo adventure, a worry-free holiday awaits.
Take full advantage of the enhanced “Stay More, Pay Less” All-Inclusive DINE Package with limited-time complimentary seaplane transfers via Stay More, Pay Less | Angsana Velavaru Resort Maldives
News
Celebrate this festive season in magical Carnivaland at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
For those seeking a unique twist on the holiday season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises an extraordinary festive experience. Imagine a Christmas like no other, where the typical voicemail says, “We won’t be home,” and the customary snowflakes and dark nights give way to sun-kissed shores and balmy evenings. This year, Kuda Villingili takes the unconventional magic of a Maldivian Christmas to dazzling new heights with an exciting schedule of colourful, Carnival-themed activities bursting with verve and vibrancy for the entire family.
From the 23rd of December to the 6th of January, the five-star luxury resort is set to sweep all ages away with a splendid plethora of holiday-inspired activities, all set within the magical and whimsical carnival theme. Arriving from Malé Airport by speedboat, families will step on shore and be greeted by a motley circus crew, including illusionists, street performers, living statues and International dancers – all set to usher you into a Carnival extravaganza.
For the little ones, face-painting, circus animal cookie crafts and sandcastle competitions are on offer, while teens may enjoy paddle-boarding, kickboxing or a sushi masterclass at renowned restaurant MAR-UMI. The resort’s swimming pool (the largest in the Maldives) will also be transformed into a shimmering, 150-metre long amphitheatre for the festivities. Children both big and small will be entertained by the resort’s programme of watersports, from Float Races and Tug-of-War to water balloon fights and Splash the Target.
While the children are at play, the adults can indulge in the resort’s private island spa Ocean Wonders or sample an impressive array of seven gourmet dining options.
Festive highlights not to be missed are Santa’s spectacular island-style arrival at The Restaurant Beach, ushering in the childlike wonder of Christmas Day. As the year draws to a close, a vibrant and glowing carnival theme sets the stage for our ‘Carnival Fiesta’ – the New Years Eve Carnival Cocktail Celebration and Gala Dinner, which promises to be a vibrant evening of revelry, fireworks and international culinary delights.
The resort’s much anticipated open-air Family Carnival will be held at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club on 30th December, featuring jugglers, stilt walkers, and an exclusive circus performance, embracing the spirit of togetherness with a festive family event full of laughter and fun-filled games.
The spirit of the season will carry on with an exciting programme throughout the holidays. From indulgent culinary experiences, wine dinners, thrilling entertainment, engaging activities to restorative wellness journeys and ocean adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy an unforgettable tropical holiday at Kuda Villingili.
View Kuda Villingili’s full festive programme here.
Action
Experience LUX Tennis star events in Maldives featuring Alexander Zverev, Tomáš Berdych
LUX Tennis has announced nine upcoming LUX Tennis Star Events in The Maldives, promising one-of-a-kind experiences set against the exquisite Maldivian scenery. Beginning in November, this programme will feature visits from distinguished tennis stars, at partner resorts in the Maldives.
Irrespective of your skill level, whether you’re a beginner or a rising professional, our tennis masterclass packages offer an exceptional opportunity for tennis enthusiasts. You’ll enjoy private tennis lessons with tennis legends, participate in fun group tennis clinics, and engage in meet and greet events with these tennis champions. LUX Tennis is currently in the process of organising three more LUX Tennis Star Events at their luxury partner resorts in the Maldives.
Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives taps into the forces of nature, well-being, imagination, and adventure to unveil an unparalleled sense of delight throughout your stay. Situated at the vibrant core of the Fari Islands, it allows guests to come together and enjoy a multitude of experiences.
- Alexander Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Alexander Zverev is a German tennis prodigy known for his powerful serve and baseline game. He’s achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and Zverev’s notable achievements also include reaching the US Open final in 2020.
- Mischa Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Mischa Zverev is a German tennis professional celebrated for his unique serve-and-volley style. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 25 in January 2017. His notable achievement includes reaching the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.
- Marcelo Melo at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Marcelo Melo is a Brazilian doubles tennis sensation. His impressive career includes multiple Grand Slam titles and a career- high ATP doubles ranking of World No. 1.
Book your tennis experience here at Patina Maldives
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
At Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, you’ll find stunning modern overwater and beach villas, each featuring a private rooftop and an infinity pool adorned with a subtle pink hue, blending harmoniously with the inviting azure ocean. Here, you’ll bask in the Maldivian sun, immersed in sheer luxury. Experience unparalleled service, captivating design, inventive dining, and meticulous attention to detail, transforming your vacation from good to flawless.
- Julia Görges at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th -13th, 2023: Julia Görges, is a German professional tennis player known for her powerful and aggressive playing style. She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 9 and her notable achievements include reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.
- Wesley Koolhof at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th – 13th, 2023: Wesley Koolhof, is a Dutch professional tennis player recognized for his outstanding doubles skills. Koolhof reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 1, underlining his proficiency in doubles play. He has clinched numerous titles on the ATP Tour, claiming his reputation as one of the most exciting and accomplished doubles players in the contemporary tennis scene
Book your tennis experience here at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is a captivating island oasis. This luxurious Maldivian resort seamlessly marries retro-chic allure with modern extravagance, offering breathtaking overwater villas and pristine sandy shores. With a joyful ambiance and endless chances for both relaxation and excitement, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives invites you to explore the epitome of barefoot luxury.
- Sabine Lisicki at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives| December 18th–25th, 2023: Sabine Lisicki, the German tennis sensation, is celebrated for her formidable serve and aggressive style. Her career peaked with a single ranking of World No. 12, and her standout achievement includes reaching the Wimbledon final in 2013. With multiple WTA singles titles to her name, Lisicki has left an indelible mark in both singles and doubles tennis.
Book your tennis experience here at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, offers a paradise of turquoise lagoon and white sands. Whether it’s a private pool beach villa or an overwater villa, you’ll experience spacious luxury. Dive with mantas and sea turtles, stargaze, and savor unique dining experiences on this enchanting island.
- Feliciano Lopez at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas | December 7th–12th, 2023: Feliciano López, the Spanish tennis professional born, has had a remarkable career marked by a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12. Known for his stylish and aggressive play, he’s claimed numerous ATP titles, excelling in both singles and doubles. López has made impressive runs in Grand Slam tournaments, particularly reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.
Book your tennis experience here at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Experience the extraordinary as you find yourself immersed in the pristine white sands and the crystal-clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers a paradise where you can explore 11 renowned dining options, indulge in a world-class spa, and partake in activities suitable for all generations. Across three islands, you’ll find 119 luxurious reef, beach, and overwater villas, each brimming with opulent amenities and endless opportunities for unforgettable experiences.
- Tomáš Berdych at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | December 5th -13th, 2023: Tomáš Berdych, the Czech tennis sensation reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 4. His standout moment came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the final. Over his career, he claimed numerous ATP titles, and he was a pivotal part of the Czech Republic’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2012. Berdych’s powerful baseline game and competitive spirit strengthened his status as one of the top players in the tennis world until his retirement in 2019.
Book your tennis experience here at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Nestled in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is just a scenic 55-minute seaplane journey away from Malé, the capital city of the Maldives. This stunning island offers a range of all-pool villas – Beach, Jungle, and Water, four dining venues, the Fairmont Spa, and the Maldives’ longest infinity pool.
- Jaume Munar at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi | November 20th – 26th, 2023: Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old professional tennis player from Spain, embarked on his professional career in 2014. Presently, he maintains an ATP ranking of 100, with a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has left a significant mark on the tennis world, boasting an impressive record of 19 victories and successful qualifications for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Notably, his expertise on clay courts is evident in his remarkable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, featuring 8 final appearances, along with securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Book your tennis experience here at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been voted the winner of three hotly contested categories in the 30th annual World Travel Awards: Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023; Maldives’ Leading Luxury Resort 2023; and Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023, which recognised the resort’s opulent John Jacob Astor Estate. With over 18,500 square-feet of indoor/outdoor living space, the residence is the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives.
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. The organisation is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. This year, the World Travel Awards commemorates its 30th anniversary of rewarding travel distinction.
“It is an honour to be recognized by the World Travel Awards for the seventh consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“Our ability to earn top honours across three categories is a testament to our hard-working team and valued guests who provide us with the necessary feedback to continue raising the bar for luxury experiences and service in our world-class destination.”
The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property is designed by WOW Architects and presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, signature to The St. Regis brand.
Trending
