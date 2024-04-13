Drink
It takes 2 (Chefs and Hearts!): Season 2 at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
A tantalising culinary sequel unfolds from April 2, 2024 in the dramatic lagoon-top setting of Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
The partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh continues with a second menu, marking the next chapter in a collaborative journey that began in October 2023. This new menu not only showcases the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives but also ventures into new territories and passions.
The Nayak-Singh Baraabaru partnership is more than a marriage of ingredients and creativity; it’s an alignment of philosophies and passions. Visionary Chef Hari Nayak’s journey from the coastal city of Udipi, India, to the world’s most prestigious restaurants is reflected in his modern yet authentic interpretation of Indian gastronomy. Chef Kishan Singh is celebrated for his dedication to natural flavours and meticulous focus on fresh, authentic dishes, complementing Chef Nayak’s global perspective with deep-rooted local wisdom.
The new season Baraabaru menu expands its gaze beyond the Southern coastal recipes that defined Chef Hari’s India’s childhood and the first menu, embracing a pan-Indian approach with a modern twist. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming reception from our guests who have recently dined at Baraabaru,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “We’re excited to elevate the dining experience even further with this new menu selection that features popular favourites as well as a selection of new dishes.”
Signature starters include the Kokum Cured Tuna, which marries the tangy essence of Bhel Puri with creamy avocado in a refreshing cold salad. The Tandoori Grilled King Oyster Mushroom is a subtly spiced delicacy; its meaty texture the perfect canvas for the smokiness of the tandoor. The Kosha Mangsho, a Bengali-style slow-cooked mutton, is prepared with black masala, offering nuanced layers of intense yet comforting flavour. The Burrata Butter Chicken combines the charred smokiness of tandoor-baked chicken tikka with the velvet texture of melted burrata and a richly roasted tomato makhini sauce. The Lamb Shank Biryani is a majestic assembly of slow-cooked lamb with aromatic saffron-infused Keralan rice, sweet caramelised onions and the buttery crunch of toasted cashews.
Chef Hari Nayak’s favourite dish, the Ghee Roasted Baby Eggplant, pairs the creaminess of ghee-enriched eggplant with the warmth of red chilli and the tang of tamarind. Served with a feather-light Neer Dosa, this dish expresses the revered chef’s hallmark blend of classic flavours with modern flair. Chef Kishan Singh’s chosen dish is the Goan Peri Peri Prawn served with garlic pachadi and curry leaf oil.
As guests dine beneath Kuda Huraa’s endless skies, each bite explores the treasures of sea and land – and tells the tale of two chefs united in their passion for Indian flavours, fresh Maldivian ingredients, and the joy of creating together.
To book a table at Baraabaru,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
The Old Man’s exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced an extraordinary collaboration with The Old Man, the celebrated Hemingway-inspired bar from Hong Kong, distinguished as one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. This distinct pop-up, available from the 6th to 13th April, invites guests to embark on a unique mixological adventure, led by the famed bartender, Ben Ayad.
In the picturesque setting of Rangali Bar, guests will be treated to bespoke cocktails, each narrating its own story. These creations are a tribute to Ernest Hemingway’s legacy and are infused with the rich palette of the island’s flavors. Ben’s mastery in mixology, combined with the vibrant local essence, ensures each drink is not just tasted but experienced.
Highlighting the week-long event is a special cocktail pairing dinner on 9th April at the world-renowned Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. Guests will have the rare opportunity to dine beneath the ocean’s surface, enjoying a meticulously crafted menu paired with bespoke cocktails. Ben will utilize the island’s freshest ingredients to craft delicious cocktails, perfectly paired with each course.
“We are honored to present to our guests a first-of-its-kind exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in collaboration with The Old Man. This event is a celebration of storytelling through taste, set in one of the world’s most stunning locations. Bringing together The Old Man’s mixology art with our unrivalled dining setting, reflects our commitment to offering our guests curated experiences infused with authentic Maldivian warmth,” Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For booking and further information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or contact MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com.
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Toasts Acclaimed Wine Program with Exclusive Events
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrates a resounding victory after securing both the Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award for 2023. These prestigious accolades recognize the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating an exceptional wine experience, perfectly complementing its world-renowned cuisine and stunning island setting.
Renowned for impeccable service and exceptional selections, The Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award have singled out Anantara Kihavah’s wine program for its excellence. The resort’s signature underwater restaurant, SEA, takes center stage with its impressive collection, expertly curated by Area Wine Guru & WSET Educator, Arunkumar Tamilselvan, and resident Beverage Manager, Lenka Praveen. The collection boasts rare finds alongside timeless classics, meticulously chosen to elevate the unique dining experience at SEA.
Building upon this prestigious recognition, Anantara Kihavah’s wine experts, Arunkumar Tamilselvan and Lenka Praveen, are thrilled to unveil a series of exclusive wine and beverage events. These premium gatherings will feature gourmet cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor, perfectly paired with the curated selections.
Unforgettable Evenings Await:
- SIX-METRES BELOW WITH DUVAL LEROY – DÉGUSTATION SECRÈTE (March 28, 2024): Embark on a culinary adventure six meters below the ocean at SEA Underwater Restaurant. This exquisite five-course dining experience features a decadent pairing with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy. The evening begins with an aperitif at SKY Bar at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner priced at USD 445++ per person.
- A JOURNEY TO SUPER TUSCAN (April 1, 2024): Indulge in a lavish culinary adventure at Plates Restaurant, where the spotlight shines on iconic Super Tuscan wines. Led by the resort’s esteemed wine guru, guests will delve into an exquisite selection, showcasing the unique charm and prestige of these Italian blends. Executive Chef Textor has meticulously crafted each of the five courses to harmonize flavors and captivate discerning palates. The evening commences with an elegant aperitif at Plates Beach at 7:00 PM, followed by a sumptuous dinner priced at USD 295++ per person.
Experience luxury and gastronomy at its finest. For reservations or inquiries, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
