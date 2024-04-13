It takes 2 (Chefs and Hearts!): Season 2 at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.

Savouring Maldivian Delights

As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.

The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed

Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.

Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean

Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.

A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined

Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.

“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.

Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels

Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.