Celebration
Experience the magic of Broadway this festive season at Four Seasons Maldives Kuda Huraa
This festive season, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils a world of theatrical wonder, bringing the Best of Broadway to its starlit beaches. With striking outdoor stages featuring West End performers, full-production lighting, sound systems, and elaborate costumes, the setting is perfect for a celebration filled with glitz, glamour, and electrifying energy, where dreams take centre stage.
Spanning 18 days, from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort’s festive program includes a series of live shows, enchanting entertainment, and themed dining experiences. Highlights include a glittering Winter Wonderland tree-illumination event on a secret beach, a Christmas Eve Sing-Along Spectacular in an enchanted forest where guests can dance under the Maldivian moon, a lively Mamma’s Mediterranean Medley accompanied by southern European cuisine at Reef Club, an Orthodox Christmas celebration blending tropical beats and barbecue specialties, and the New Year Kuda Cabaret, which promises an opulent close to 2024.
General Manager Didier Jardin commented on the upcoming festivities, stating: “We’re gearing up for our most energising holiday season to date. Combining the beauty of our tropical garden island with the excitement of top-tier actors and musicians promises to deliver a spirited spectacle of music, magic, and meaning.”
Alongside these stage performances, guests can indulge in a showcase of seasonal feasts. Christmas Eve on Vabou Huraa island features live food stations, offering everything from sizzling Singaporean street food and seafood dhonis to hot canapés and carving stations. Italian flavours take centre stage on December 27 at Reef Club, with pasta, risotto, and pizza stations, along with tiramisu, panna cotta, and gelato for dessert. The Orthodox Christmas Beach BBQ Menu offers succulent grilled meats and seafood, including wagyu beef ribeye and lobster tails, complemented by vegetarian options, all served under the starlit Maldivian sky.
Other festive highlights for 2024 include Santarina’s Wishing Counter and Santa Parade for children, an extended Showman’s Brunch on New Year’s Day, plus Pool and Cocktail Parties, Games Booths, and a pop-up Speakeasy Bar. Guests can also enjoy unique experiences such as a private outdoor cinema night with an ocean backdrop and beach barbecue or participate in a fun and interactive Maldivian cookery class. Additionally, there will be a chance to explore a new menu at the award-winning Baraabaru, created in collaboration with Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine.
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Enchanting Elements’ festive programme for holiday season
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 festive season programme, ‘The Enchanting Elements of Festive.’ From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests are invited to experience a series of luxurious, awe-inspiring, and entertaining events that promise an unforgettable holiday celebration in the heart of the Maldives.
The 2024 festive programme is inspired by the elements of fire, water, earth, and air, creating a magical holiday atmosphere where every moment feels like an adventure. The entire island will be transformed into a festive wonderland, with activities and events designed for all ages. Families, couples, and friends alike will immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, surrounded by the pristine lagoon and stunning surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi in Shaviyani Atoll.
One of the programme’s highlights is a spectacular “Fire & Earth” Gala Dinner on Christmas Eve, set on the beach under the stars. This barefoot celebration offers an exquisite buffet of flame-grilled dishes, live entertainment by the renowned 5-piece band “Limestone,” and magical performances, making it an unforgettable evening. The festivities continue with events like the Pirates Sirru Pool Party, where guests of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of treasure hunts and island fun.
For those seeking a more serene experience, the resort’s Rooftop Stargazing event provides the opportunity to explore the Maldivian night sky and learn about the ancient art of star navigation. Meanwhile, food and wine enthusiasts can indulge in an exclusive Champagne Dinner, a lavish culinary experience paired with the finest vintages of Louis Roederer Cristal.
As the year comes to an end, Sirru Fen Fushi invites guests to ring in the New Year with its “Masquerade of Ocean Blues” Countdown Party. This grand beachfront celebration will feature live music by Limestone, captivating performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display, welcoming 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Throughout the festive season, the resort’s award-winning Arufen Spa will offer exclusive wellness treatments, including a seasonal gingerbread scrub, allowing guests to rejuvenate in the tranquil island setting. Adventurous guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports, from turtle snorkelling to jet skiing, ensuring that every moment at Sirru Fen Fushi is filled with excitement.
General Manager Lukasz Prendke expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “Our unique blend of luxury, island charm, and festive entertainment ensures that every guest will leave with cherished memories of an extraordinary holiday in paradise.”
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes travellers from around the world to celebrate this festive season in a setting where the spirit of the holidays blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, offering a truly magical escape.
George Busch brings Halloween wonders to Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives has announced that magician George Busch will be joining them for a unique Halloween celebration. From the 27th to the 31st of October, George will showcase his magic through interactive workshops and captivating magic shows for both adults and children.
George Busch, originally from Munich with American roots, has devoted his life to bringing smiles and awe through his mastery of the impossible. His extensive repertoire includes enchanting tricks with coins, cards, and rings, making his performances suitable for all types of events.
During the Halloween festivities at Kuramathi, George will bring his magic to life with a special session for children in collaboration with the Bageecha Kids Club. Additionally, guests can enjoy two enthralling magic shows at Fung Bar and Laguna Bar, offering an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and wonder. George’s close-up magic creates personal connections with each guest, while his larger shows and workshops promise to create a lively and engaging atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.
Kuramathi Maldives invites all guests to be enchanted by George Busch this Halloween for a truly magical experience.
Magical Halloween fun for kids at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites families to experience a captivating Halloween celebration filled with mystery and excitement. On October 31, 2024, the resort’s Vommuli House will be transformed into a magical setting, offering a full day of enchanting activities tailored for young adventurers aged 4-12.
Children will engage their creativity through activities like eerie Mummy Crafting and an exhilarating Halloween Decoration Hunt. The excitement continues as kids enjoy breaking open the Monster Piñata, which releases candy and surprises. For budding artists, the Spoo-tacular Face Painting sessions will transform participants into their favourite ghouls and ghosts, while the Ghostly Gathering will provide a whimsical, mystical atmosphere.
The highlight of the day will be the grand Candy Crusaders Trick-or-Treat adventure, where participants in their most spook-tacular costumes will have the chance to win a prize for best dressed. Running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Children’s Club guarantees a day packed with fun and adventure for all young participants.
While the children immerse themselves in the Halloween festivities, parents can enjoy the resort’s luxurious amenities. From a serene overwater spa to world-class dining, adults have ample opportunities to relax and unwind. The resort, known for its blend of family-friendly entertainment and refined elegance, provides the ideal setting for an unforgettable holiday.
To ensure a seamless experience, families are encouraged to book in advance through their personal St. Regis Butler. All Halloween activities are exclusive to children aged 4-12, allowing parents the opportunity to relax while their little ones make lasting memories.
