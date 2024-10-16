Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Enchanting Elements’ festive programme for holiday season

This festive season, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils a world of theatrical wonder, bringing the Best of Broadway to its starlit beaches. With striking outdoor stages featuring West End performers, full-production lighting, sound systems, and elaborate costumes, the setting is perfect for a celebration filled with glitz, glamour, and electrifying energy, where dreams take centre stage.

Spanning 18 days, from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort’s festive program includes a series of live shows, enchanting entertainment, and themed dining experiences. Highlights include a glittering Winter Wonderland tree-illumination event on a secret beach, a Christmas Eve Sing-Along Spectacular in an enchanted forest where guests can dance under the Maldivian moon, a lively Mamma’s Mediterranean Medley accompanied by southern European cuisine at Reef Club, an Orthodox Christmas celebration blending tropical beats and barbecue specialties, and the New Year Kuda Cabaret, which promises an opulent close to 2024.

General Manager Didier Jardin commented on the upcoming festivities, stating: “We’re gearing up for our most energising holiday season to date. Combining the beauty of our tropical garden island with the excitement of top-tier actors and musicians promises to deliver a spirited spectacle of music, magic, and meaning.”

Alongside these stage performances, guests can indulge in a showcase of seasonal feasts. Christmas Eve on Vabou Huraa island features live food stations, offering everything from sizzling Singaporean street food and seafood dhonis to hot canapés and carving stations. Italian flavours take centre stage on December 27 at Reef Club, with pasta, risotto, and pizza stations, along with tiramisu, panna cotta, and gelato for dessert. The Orthodox Christmas Beach BBQ Menu offers succulent grilled meats and seafood, including wagyu beef ribeye and lobster tails, complemented by vegetarian options, all served under the starlit Maldivian sky.

Other festive highlights for 2024 include Santarina’s Wishing Counter and Santa Parade for children, an extended Showman’s Brunch on New Year’s Day, plus Pool and Cocktail Parties, Games Booths, and a pop-up Speakeasy Bar. Guests can also enjoy unique experiences such as a private outdoor cinema night with an ocean backdrop and beach barbecue or participate in a fun and interactive Maldivian cookery class. Additionally, there will be a chance to explore a new menu at the award-winning Baraabaru, created in collaboration with Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine.