Karis Scarlette’s Dance & Wellness Retreat returns to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort

The Nautilus, a five-star ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, will host two senior practitioners from the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat, Ananda in the Himalayas from 16th to 26th August 2024. Combining Ananda’s specialist Ayurvedic knowledge with The Nautilus’s timeless hospitality offering, this residency will provide the ultimate restorative wellness experience.

Located on the Baa Atoll in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Indian Ocean, The Nautilus is renowned for its completely bespoke experience, tailoring holidays to individual needs and providing an unscripted and timeless offering. With this, the Ananda treatments will be available to guests at any time of day and will be provided in the overwater Solasta Spa’s glass-floored private treatment pavilions or in the comfort of guest’s houses and residences.

The two practitioners, Mr Sandeep Dhamada and Ms Krishna Karki, are some of Ananda’s most accomplished and expert holistic therapists. As a follow-up to these speciality treatments, The Nautilus guests will benefit from an online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician so that the holistic benefits of the treatments will continue after their stay at The Nautilus. Ananda’s gourmet Ayurvedic cuisine is available to consume anywhere on the island, incorporating anti-inflammatory properties, with fundamental food tastes carefully combined with macronutrients.

With just 26 beach and oceanside houses and residences and an extensive range of facilities and spa amenities, the private island is surrounded by the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay, one of the largest manta feeding hotspots in the world, with white sandy beaches, pristine waters and coral reefs. This extraordinary, tranquil location combined with an unmatched ultra-luxury five-star experience make The Nautilus the perfect private island resort to relax, reset and recharge.

Ananda in the Himalayas is one of the world’s leading luxury wellness retreats, aligning with the rejuvenating spirit of The Nautilus. Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, the birthplace of Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation, Ananda integrates these ancient practices with therapy and Oriental medicine. The partnership first launched in 2022 and this year’s iteration enhances the already extensive wellness offering with a series of curated experiences for guests looking to rebalance their body, soul and mind.

Specialty Treatments Offered by Ananda at The Nautilus:

Ananda Touch with Reflexology (90 Mins): A rhythmic flowing massage with rose-scented oils that release tension and stress combined with the stimulation of reflex points on the feet, restoring energy flow to the whole body and creating balance within the body and mind.

Indian Head Massage with Reflexology (90 Mins): This ancient experience relaxes, tones, and eases muscle tension in the neck, head, scalp and shoulders. It also aids in the elimination of toxins by stimulating circulation, followed by a massage on the feet with the application of pressure on the soles, restoring healthy energy flow throughout.

Indian Head Massage with Shiatsu (90 Mins): A traditional massage which provides deep relaxation in neck, head, scalp, and shoulders, guiding toxins out while leaving you feeling revitalized. This is followed by Shiatsu – a full body pressure point experience improving circulation and boosting the immune system.

Himalayan Honey and Rose Facial with Foot Massage (90 Mins): This stimulating and refreshing facial uses a blend of sandalwood and rose essential oils. Pure organic honey harvested from the Himalayas is massaged into the skin and a mask of cooling cucumber is applied. While the mask hydrates your skin, enjoy a soothing foot massage where reflex points are stimulated.

Ananda Moksha (90 Mins): Ananda Moksha is a full body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques used for thousands of years in India. The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for free flow of Prana or energy.

To secure your wellness getaway contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your ultra-luxe bohemian summer escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.