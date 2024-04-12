News
Karis Scarlette’s Dance & Wellness Retreat returns to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
Nestled amidst the crystalline waters of Baa Atoll, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort beckons as a haven for wellness enthusiasts. The beloved Baa Atoll Ballet Retreat makes its triumphant return, spearheaded by the esteemed Karis Scarlette, a luminary in both British Royal Ballet training and certified breathwork facilitation. Following last year’s overwhelming success, Karis extends a warm invitation to novices and seasoned dancers alike, promising an immersive ballet experience from November 12th to 23rd, 2024.
Surrounded by idyllic sandy shores, Fares Island emerges as a verdant paradise, its emerald landscapes interwoven with tranquil azure waters. The resort, now transformed into a sanctuary for holistic rejuvenation, offers a unique fusion of physical movement and mental tranquility. Participants can anticipate a myriad of benefits, including enhanced muscular strength, improved posture, and decreased stress levels. Amidst this immersive experience, attendees will indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, partake in ballet-themed amenities, and delve into Karis’s inspiring journey, all while savoring themed cocktails and exquisite beachfront dining.
“I find that the Maldives, with its incredible beauty, is a perfect fit for ballet retreats, with pristine nature enhancing the healthful virtues of the art,” said Karis Scarlette. “After last year’s success, I’m excited to continue my partnership with Avani+ Fares, making ballet more accessible and expanding our understanding of wellness.”
This year’s retreat reintroduces beloved classes tailored for children, such as ‘Tutus & Twirls’, fostering creativity, coordination, musicality, and technique. For adults, ‘Sunrise Serenity’ intertwines mindfulness and breathwork, while both private and group ballet sessions cater to diverse skill levels, enriching the Maldivian holiday experience.
Enrollment is now open, featuring two package options for adults and families. Priced from USD 4,183++, the five-night adult package includes:
- Lodging for two individuals in a Premium Ocean View Room with half-board meal plan included.
- Two Ballet Basics for Beginners classes per adult (60 minutes each)
- A single exclusive ballet session per adult, lasting for 60 minutes.
- Two Sunrise Serenity: Breathwork in Baa workshops per adult (30 minutes each)
- Choice of one Tutu Tension Release massage or Dancer’s Detox wrap at AvaniSpa
- Two ballet-themed cocktails at Tribe bar
- The final Adrift Beach Dinner, graciously hosted by Karis Scarlette.
- Round-trip seaplane transportation from Velana International Airport (MLE).
The five-night family package, catering to two adults and two children (aged 10 and under), begins at USD 5,459++. It features:
- Family accommodation in a Two Bedroom Ocean View Pavilion with half-board included
- Two Tutus & Twirls: Ballet for Tots classes (30 minutes each)
- A dedicated Family Ballet Session, lasting for 60 minutes.
- One Me & Mom or Dad massage at AvaniSpa (60 minutes)
- Ballet-themed arts and crafts at AvaniKids
- Farewell Petit Bistro Ballet Brunch hosted by Karis Scarlette
- Round-trip seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport (MLE)
Nestled within a shallow atoll lagoon, Fares Island, shaped like a teardrop, is among the select 61 islands nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve’s protected marine waters. Beyond the Wellness Studio, days here are filled with snorkeling the house reef and exploring fourteen dive sites and two dive holes, offering guaranteed sightings of dolphins and turtles. Further aquatic adventures await at the renowned Hanifaru Bay, known for its manta ray feeding frenzy, and at a nearby chain of ring-shaped islands bustling with vibrant tropical fish.
News
The Nautilus Maldives announces 2024 collaboration with Ananda in the Himalayas
The Nautilus, a five-star ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, will host two senior practitioners from the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat, Ananda in the Himalayas from 16th to 26th August 2024. Combining Ananda’s specialist Ayurvedic knowledge with The Nautilus’s timeless hospitality offering, this residency will provide the ultimate restorative wellness experience.
Located on the Baa Atoll in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Indian Ocean, The Nautilus is renowned for its completely bespoke experience, tailoring holidays to individual needs and providing an unscripted and timeless offering. With this, the Ananda treatments will be available to guests at any time of day and will be provided in the overwater Solasta Spa’s glass-floored private treatment pavilions or in the comfort of guest’s houses and residences.
The two practitioners, Mr Sandeep Dhamada and Ms Krishna Karki, are some of Ananda’s most accomplished and expert holistic therapists. As a follow-up to these speciality treatments, The Nautilus guests will benefit from an online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician so that the holistic benefits of the treatments will continue after their stay at The Nautilus. Ananda’s gourmet Ayurvedic cuisine is available to consume anywhere on the island, incorporating anti-inflammatory properties, with fundamental food tastes carefully combined with macronutrients.
With just 26 beach and oceanside houses and residences and an extensive range of facilities and spa amenities, the private island is surrounded by the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay, one of the largest manta feeding hotspots in the world, with white sandy beaches, pristine waters and coral reefs. This extraordinary, tranquil location combined with an unmatched ultra-luxury five-star experience make The Nautilus the perfect private island resort to relax, reset and recharge.
Ananda in the Himalayas is one of the world’s leading luxury wellness retreats, aligning with the rejuvenating spirit of The Nautilus. Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, the birthplace of Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation, Ananda integrates these ancient practices with therapy and Oriental medicine. The partnership first launched in 2022 and this year’s iteration enhances the already extensive wellness offering with a series of curated experiences for guests looking to rebalance their body, soul and mind.
Specialty Treatments Offered by Ananda at The Nautilus:
- Ananda Touch with Reflexology (90 Mins): A rhythmic flowing massage with rose-scented oils that release tension and stress combined with the stimulation of reflex points on the feet, restoring energy flow to the whole body and creating balance within the body and mind.
- Indian Head Massage with Reflexology (90 Mins): This ancient experience relaxes, tones, and eases muscle tension in the neck, head, scalp and shoulders. It also aids in the elimination of toxins by stimulating circulation, followed by a massage on the feet with the application of pressure on the soles, restoring healthy energy flow throughout.
- Indian Head Massage with Shiatsu (90 Mins): A traditional massage which provides deep relaxation in neck, head, scalp, and shoulders, guiding toxins out while leaving you feeling revitalized. This is followed by Shiatsu – a full body pressure point experience improving circulation and boosting the immune system.
- Himalayan Honey and Rose Facial with Foot Massage (90 Mins): This stimulating and refreshing facial uses a blend of sandalwood and rose essential oils. Pure organic honey harvested from the Himalayas is massaged into the skin and a mask of cooling cucumber is applied. While the mask hydrates your skin, enjoy a soothing foot massage where reflex points are stimulated.
- Ananda Moksha (90 Mins): Ananda Moksha is a full body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques used for thousands of years in India. The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for free flow of Prana or energy.
To secure your wellness getaway contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your ultra-luxe bohemian summer escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
News
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island ushers in Thai New Year with Songkran celebrations
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced its celebration of the Thai New Year, Songkran Festival from 13th – 15th April. This year’s festivities promise an abundance of activities perfectly combining cultural immersion with the serenity of island life.
The festival begins on 13th April with a joyful water ceremony at the poolside, symbolizing purity and renewal in the spirit of Songkran. Guests can immerse themselves in a light-hearted and spirited celebration at the Rangali Bar, featuring delightful Thai culinary specialties, refreshing Thai-inspired cocktails and lively music from the resident DJ.
Continuing the celebration on 14th April, guests of all ages are invited to a fun sandcastle building competition taking place at the beach. The day ends with a feast at the Atoll Market offering traditional culinary creations from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and India.
The festival culminates on 15th April, greeting the New Year with a sunrise yoga session, offering a peaceful start to the day. This is followed by a special breakfast that includes healthy and invigorating dishes, allowing guests to continue the celebration of renewal.
“We are delighted to celebrate and host for the first time this very special festival in our shores, providing our guests with a unique opportunity to delve into the rich culture of Thailand while enjoying the tranquil luxury of our resort. From the traditional water ceremonies to the exquisite dining experiences and yoga sessions, each aspect of the festival has been carefully curated to ensure a memorable celebration,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
For reservations and more information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com.
News
Cinnamon Hotels offers Summer Bucket-list for Maldives
Summer is the perfect time to embark on new experiences and adventures such as snorkeling with a bale of turtles, catching waves or diving deep into coral kingdoms of Maldives. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts summer bucket-list have something for every traveler to check off their list.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh largest coral reef system, rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the world and only 20 meters from the beach. These unique underwater landscapes have a large variety of corals and it’s the best opportunity to meet big fish and even dive with manta rays all year around.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives boasts of snorkeling around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area and the main deck are fully covered in vibrant corals, that are teeming with various sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish and more.
Located with direct access to the renowned Pasta Point surf break, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers an immersive experience for guests of all ages to indulge their senses. From breathtaking Overwater suites to couples’ spa treatments, to romantic sunset cruises and private dinners on the pristine white sand beach, this resort offers a variety of activities to keep you engaged and enchanted. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can ride the waves on a jet ski, try water skiing or windsurfing, or set sail on a catamaran. If diving and snorkeling are more your style, our dive centre has courses available for all levels, or you can simply take a leisurely swim to explore the underwater world.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives boasts one of the largest shallow lagoons and provides a picturesque backdrop for photoshoots. For couples, a bottle of wine and fruit basket awaits in their overwater bungalow or sandy beach villa. Indulge in barefoot luxury and walk on the water at the resort’s romantic beach or enjoy a mouth-watering meal. Couples can also enjoy a peaceful session of fishing, dolphin watching, or kayaking out at sea. The Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is an adult-only haven and a perfect retreat for honeymooners. It features a private pool, the Manzaru Restaurant, Vevu Bar and Lounge, and sumptuous Platinum Beach Bungalows. The resort offers plenty of spa treatments, including full-body massages and foot rubs, to pamper and relax couples. The serene atmosphere is perfect for unwinding, whether reclining on a white sandy beach by a crystal-clear lagoon or experiencing one of the largest shallow lagoons in the Maldives.
Trending
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers Ramadan and Eid staycation package
-
Drink1 week ago
The Old Man’s exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
-
News1 week ago
Patina Maldives in final round for Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2024
-
Meditation1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
-
News6 days ago
Nika Island Resort & Spa offers unmatched privacy with private beach villas
-
News1 week ago
Embrace spirit of Eid al-Fitr at Hideaway Beach Resort
-
News6 days ago
Maldivian to begin service between Seenu, Huvadhoo Atoll