The Nautilus Maldives announces 2024 collaboration with Ananda in the Himalayas

Summer is the perfect time to embark on new experiences and adventures such as snorkeling with a bale of turtles, catching waves or diving deep into coral kingdoms of Maldives. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts summer bucket-list have something for every traveler to check off their list.

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh largest coral reef system, rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the world and only 20 meters from the beach. These unique underwater landscapes have a large variety of corals and it’s the best opportunity to meet big fish and even dive with manta rays all year around.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives boasts of snorkeling around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area and the main deck are fully covered in vibrant corals, that are teeming with various sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish and more.

Located with direct access to the renowned Pasta Point surf break, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers an immersive experience for guests of all ages to indulge their senses. From breathtaking Overwater suites to couples’ spa treatments, to romantic sunset cruises and private dinners on the pristine white sand beach, this resort offers a variety of activities to keep you engaged and enchanted. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can ride the waves on a jet ski, try water skiing or windsurfing, or set sail on a catamaran. If diving and snorkeling are more your style, our dive centre has courses available for all levels, or you can simply take a leisurely swim to explore the underwater world.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives boasts one of the largest shallow lagoons and provides a picturesque backdrop for photoshoots. For couples, a bottle of wine and fruit basket awaits in their overwater bungalow or sandy beach villa. Indulge in barefoot luxury and walk on the water at the resort’s romantic beach or enjoy a mouth-watering meal. Couples can also enjoy a peaceful session of fishing, dolphin watching, or kayaking out at sea. The Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is an adult-only haven and a perfect retreat for honeymooners. It features a private pool, the Manzaru Restaurant, Vevu Bar and Lounge, and sumptuous Platinum Beach Bungalows. The resort offers plenty of spa treatments, including full-body massages and foot rubs, to pamper and relax couples. The serene atmosphere is perfect for unwinding, whether reclining on a white sandy beach by a crystal-clear lagoon or experiencing one of the largest shallow lagoons in the Maldives.