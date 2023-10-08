Family
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Families will delight in Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ Festive Offer. Kids under 13 years of age have a free holiday at the private island escape for stays from 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.
The picturesque natural island is perfect for families to celebrate Christmas 2023 and welcome the New Year. Just 40 minutes from Male’s Velana International Airport by speedboat, the celebration starts right away when the resort’s airport team greet you at Arrival and ushers you to your waiting boat.
The resort’s recreation and leisure team has created a wide variety of activities for young and old, from the free daily snorkelling lesson in the pool, mini-Olympics and the adrenalin-pumping snorkelling with sharks excursion to relaxing at Kandooma Spa and taking a breathtaking scuba dive. An award-winning, fully-fledged PADI Dive Centre is on the island. It offers courses ideal for those staying for a week and the popular Bubblemaker class in the pool for the little ones.
“At Kandooma, we welcome the end-of-year festivities enthusiastically and with excitement. For our team, we particularly enjoy making Christmas extra special for our little guests and adding our island magic,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“This year, the Kids stay, eat and receive their airport boat transfers completely free,” Mark adds.
So what’s the catch?
“There’s no catch other than Kids under 13 years must be staying with a paying parent,” he says with a smile. As a parent to two young kids, Mark recognises that happy children make for happy parents and repeat business.
“If we give our young guests a wow experience and keep them having fun through adventure and an exciting programme of activities, parents can relax knowing they are safe and not getting up to mischief.”
Kandooma is a natural and private island closed to outside guests, making it exclusive to those staying. The resort features an array of dining outlets, from the delicious international buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Kandooma Cafe to the speciality restaurant The Kitchen, which serves delicious fresh seafood and dishes with an Asian twist. A beach holiday wouldn’t be complete without poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Coffee Club and a selection of drinks at the BAR-Aveli Beach Bar on the main beach and the rooftop Sunset Deck & Bar, which, as the name suggests, is the place to be to catch the spectacular sunsets.
Festive accommodation
Special accommodation packages are available for the Christmas period, including a choice of Half Board (Breakfast and Dinner), Full Board (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) and All-Inclusive (with premier brands of spirits, wines, beers, cocktails, mocktails, coffees/teas etc. served 11 am to 11 pm).
Gala Dinners are compulsory over the festive period. The all-villa island resort offers a choice of different villas for stays, each appealing to a diverse clientele from around the world, whether it be the romance of the Overwater Villas, the space and allure of the 3-bd Beach Pool Villa, the convenience of beach access from the two storey Beach Houses with a sand carpet living space on the lower level, the comfortable Beach Villas with their stunning views and outdoor hammocks or the Garden Villas set back from the beach a little, amongst the green spaces with their open-air showers and outdoor seating areas. Accommodation over the festive season starts at US$398++ per night, based on double occupancy staying in a Garden Villa, with a minimum of 3 nights. And remember, the Kids under 13 stay, eat and receive their airport transfers FREE.
Tropical Christmas celebrations
Especially for Christmas, a Shimmering Gala Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve (24 December) at the resort’s all-day dining restaurant Kandooma Cafe. Guests can expect a treasure trove of seafood, carvery roasts, local Maldivian favourites, exquisite salads influenced by the flavours of Asia and an array of decadent desserts. The gala dinner is US$249++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.
On Christmas day, celebrate with a sumptuous Buffet, including international favourites. For the kids, something very special is planned. The Kandoo Kids’ Club will host a Dress-Up Pool Party at the main pool just for the little ones, with a visit from Santa distributing some goodies for all.
New Year’s eve party
New Year’s Eve (31 December) is a highlight as we say goodbye to the year that has been and welcome 2024 with excitement, new resolutions and dreams for the year ahead. A Glittering Gala Dinner will be held Poolside at the Kandooma Cafe with a delicious feast. Following dinner, the DJ will turn up the volume and get the party started with all your favourite tunes before the big countdown at midnight. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is US$349++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.
Both Gala Dinner celebrations have an all-that-shimmers and glitters theme, and guests are encouraged to wear White.
Russian Christmas
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular choice for guests from Russia for the Orthodox holidays. The Kandooma team is planning a terrific Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration on 7 January. A beach party complete with a DJ will delight partygoers.
Over the festive period, there is plenty to do at Kandooma Fushi. A complete activities schedule has been prepared for both young and old. The Kandoo Kids’ Club has a variety of fun and educational activities for the little ones – there is no putting the kids in front of a movie all day here! With its own water playground and indoor temperature-controlled craft zones complemented by island adventures and discoveries, the little ones will surely enjoy their time as much as the grown-ups, if not more.
For information about the Festive Programme at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com to download the eBrochure.
Enchanting festive journey: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils magical lineup of events for whole family
This festive season, the luxury private island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is set to be transformed to a land of magic with three weeks of celebrations. From December 20 to January 10, guests of all ages are invited to step into a world of wonder where exquisite dining experiences, world-class live performances, and a specially curated kids club programme await, promising endless memorable moments with loved ones that will last a lifetime.
Magical Christmas Celebrations
Guests are invited to indulge their senses with exceptional culinary events to celebrate Christmas. On December 24, gather for a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner where families and friends can celebrate the special occasion, surrounded by azure waters and the ultimate in tranquility and wonder, as the night sky is lit by spectacular magic and fire performances.
Christmas Day begins with Santa’s Breakfast, a lavish Christmas buffet featuring live cooking stations, imbued with the spirit of the season. The celebrations continue for the ‘Tales of Turkey’ Christmas lunch, where guests can bond over tender turkey and traditional festive favourites surrounded by the warmth of the season. ‘Butcher’s Hook’ ends the evening with a spectacular spread of succulent wagyu steaks served with luxurious festive accompaniments such as caviar, truffles, and responsibly sourced foie gras.
Children can truly immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas with themed activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club, including Gingerbread Men Decorating, Christmas Camouflage, and a Hunt for Santa that is followed by cheerful gift giving and a chance to take a photo with the big man himself.
Those celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 6 will also be presented with specially crafted festive menus and elegant entertainment in a poolside setting with vibrant views of the sunset.
Sumptuous Culinary Events
The culinary highlights continue throughout the festive season with a series of special events, complemented by themed menus, and live entertainment. Guests will be dazzled by melodic tunes of a live band, soulful serenades of a saxophonist, and electrifying beats of a DJ.
An evening of extravagance awaits on the beach with ‘A Fishermen Night with Lobster and Bubbly’, where diners can savour expertly grilled lobster that is personally selected from the live tank, paired with a glass of bubbles, as they dine against the backdrop of scenic sunset views.
For a zero-kilometre dining experience, guests can take a seat at the ‘Harvest Table by JW Garden’ where chefs will showcase artfully crafted dishes prepared with the freshest seasonal produce from the resort’s JW Garden. Those seeking flavours from the East can delight in vibrant flavours during ‘Treetop Thai Nights’, as mouthwatering Thai dishes are served among the treetop location of Kaashi. For an elegant evening under the stars, ‘Tokyo’ showcases a menu of the finest Japanese and East Asian dishes, meticulously crafted with authentic flavours.
1001 Nights New Year’s Eve Gala
Inspired by the wonder and magic of A Thousand and One Nights, the New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an evening of enchantment where all one’s wishes come true. Guests can welcome 2024 in spectacular fashion with a culinary journey through Arabia, marvelling at Middle Eastern rhythms and spellbinding performances starring favourite characters from the legendary tale.
Festive Fun for Little Ones
Junior travellers are treated to a season of wonder at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club’s jam-packed calendar of festive-themed events for children. Each day brings a new programme of joy-filled activities, from making Christmas Stone Art and Snowmen on the Beach to Rudolph’s Aqua Aerobics and tackling the North Pole Obstacle Course. Festive discos, movie nights and pillow fights keep the fun going into the evening, capturing the attention of little ones throughout the festive season.
Travellers who wish to plan their festive holiday in advance can make the most of the resort’s Festive Early Bird Deal. Available to book until October 15, the deal offers up to 10% off the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast for two, daily breakfasts at the all-day dining restaurant, and gala dinners for two on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
To view the complete lineup of festive events and kids club programme, please click here. For further information and reservations, please visit: jwmarriottmaldives.com.
Get ready for spine-tingling adventure: Kuramathi Maldives’ Spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza
This Halloween, Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives is pulling out all the stops to make sure your family’s holiday is filled with thrills, chills, and endless fun. From October 25th to November 1st, guests of all ages are invited to join the resort team for an unforgettable Halloween experience like never before.
Kuramathi’s Spook-tacular Halloween programme promises a bewitching blend of delicious treats, spine-tingling scares, and an array of exciting activities. The Bageecha Kids Club will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with imaginative decorations and engaging activities specially designed for the young guests.
Kuramathi believes Halloween should be a celebration of joy, togetherness, and delightful surprises. So, pack your costumes, gather your family, and join the resort team for a Halloween like no other.
Kuramathi Maldives is one of the first properties to open in this archipelago nation. As part of Universal Resorts, a 100% Maldivian-owned company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives embodies the country’s unique culture and heritage.
Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies the Maldives in a natural setting.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort takes young guests on enriching eco-conscious journey with new kids club programme
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa continues to set the benchmark for family-friendly stays in the Maldives with a unique eco-friendly programme for junior travellers at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club.
The resort has introduced two new themes and a range of sustainability-focused activities that are sure to ignite the curiosity of the youngest guests, ensuring they have a fun journey while simultaneously immersing them in educational experiences.
In recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s commitment to a more environmentally conscious future, the new FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club programme features engaging activities that incorporate produce from the vibrant JW Garden.
These inspiring eco-minded activations include JW Garden Pizza Making and Smoothie Making for which little ones will be given personally customised aprons and chef’s hats. The journey begins at the JW Garden where an array of locally grown ingredients will be introduced to the kids, allowing them to select their favourite fruits, vegetables and herbs to be used. Children and parents will have the chance to bond as they create their own pizzas or smoothies using the freshly picked ingredients, allowing a first-hand experience of the ‘garden to table’ concept.
Young explorers can embark on an insightful JW Garden Exploration journey allowing them to discover the names, tastes and aromas of different seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables while gaining insight into the importance of biodiversity and sustainable gardening. For a more hands-on experience, kids can join the Little Griffins Gardeners activity where they can learn gardening skills through seed planting and prepping the soil, seed soaking and germination, and the essentials of plant care.
With the Little Griffins National Geographic activity, junior travellers are taken on an outdoor adventure, increasing their environmental awareness as they learn about the island’s flora and fauna as well as marine life in the surrounding waters of the spectacular Shaviyani Atoll.
Each day promises a new adventure at the Little Griffins Kids Club, with daily sessions themed around Under the Sea, Jungle Island, Fairytales, Pirates, Superheroes, and the all-new Rainbow and Sports Day themes. Kids will relish the chance to participate in a range of new activities such as Mission Impossible & Flinch, Kids Versus Associates, Mini Disco, and Silent Speed Ball.
Open from 10am to 9.30pm each day, the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club is one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, with a 13-metre pirate ship, children’s swimming pool and creative zones all waiting to be explored.
For further information and reservations, visit: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mlejs-jw-marriott-maldives-resort-and-spa/experiences/
