Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Families will delight in Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ Festive Offer. Kids under 13 years of age have a free holiday at the private island escape for stays from 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

The picturesque natural island is perfect for families to celebrate Christmas 2023 and welcome the New Year. Just 40 minutes from Male’s Velana International Airport by speedboat, the celebration starts right away when the resort’s airport team greet you at Arrival and ushers you to your waiting boat.

The resort’s recreation and leisure team has created a wide variety of activities for young and old, from the free daily snorkelling lesson in the pool, mini-Olympics and the adrenalin-pumping snorkelling with sharks excursion to relaxing at Kandooma Spa and taking a breathtaking scuba dive. An award-winning, fully-fledged PADI Dive Centre is on the island. It offers courses ideal for those staying for a week and the popular Bubblemaker class in the pool for the little ones.

“At Kandooma, we welcome the end-of-year festivities enthusiastically and with excitement. For our team, we particularly enjoy making Christmas extra special for our little guests and adding our island magic,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“This year, the Kids stay, eat and receive their airport boat transfers completely free,” Mark adds.

So what’s the catch?

“There’s no catch other than Kids under 13 years must be staying with a paying parent,” he says with a smile. As a parent to two young kids, Mark recognises that happy children make for happy parents and repeat business.

“If we give our young guests a wow experience and keep them having fun through adventure and an exciting programme of activities, parents can relax knowing they are safe and not getting up to mischief.”

Kandooma is a natural and private island closed to outside guests, making it exclusive to those staying. The resort features an array of dining outlets, from the delicious international buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Kandooma Cafe to the speciality restaurant The Kitchen, which serves delicious fresh seafood and dishes with an Asian twist. A beach holiday wouldn’t be complete without poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Coffee Club and a selection of drinks at the BAR-Aveli Beach Bar on the main beach and the rooftop Sunset Deck & Bar, which, as the name suggests, is the place to be to catch the spectacular sunsets.

Festive accommodation

Special accommodation packages are available for the Christmas period, including a choice of Half Board (Breakfast and Dinner), Full Board (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) and All-Inclusive (with premier brands of spirits, wines, beers, cocktails, mocktails, coffees/teas etc. served 11 am to 11 pm).

Gala Dinners are compulsory over the festive period. The all-villa island resort offers a choice of different villas for stays, each appealing to a diverse clientele from around the world, whether it be the romance of the Overwater Villas, the space and allure of the 3-bd Beach Pool Villa, the convenience of beach access from the two storey Beach Houses with a sand carpet living space on the lower level, the comfortable Beach Villas with their stunning views and outdoor hammocks or the Garden Villas set back from the beach a little, amongst the green spaces with their open-air showers and outdoor seating areas. Accommodation over the festive season starts at US$398++ per night, based on double occupancy staying in a Garden Villa, with a minimum of 3 nights. And remember, the Kids under 13 stay, eat and receive their airport transfers FREE.

Tropical Christmas celebrations

Especially for Christmas, a Shimmering Gala Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve (24 December) at the resort’s all-day dining restaurant Kandooma Cafe. Guests can expect a treasure trove of seafood, carvery roasts, local Maldivian favourites, exquisite salads influenced by the flavours of Asia and an array of decadent desserts. The gala dinner is US$249++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.

On Christmas day, celebrate with a sumptuous Buffet, including international favourites. For the kids, something very special is planned. The Kandoo Kids’ Club will host a Dress-Up Pool Party at the main pool just for the little ones, with a visit from Santa distributing some goodies for all.

New Year’s eve party

New Year’s Eve (31 December) is a highlight as we say goodbye to the year that has been and welcome 2024 with excitement, new resolutions and dreams for the year ahead. A Glittering Gala Dinner will be held Poolside at the Kandooma Cafe with a delicious feast. Following dinner, the DJ will turn up the volume and get the party started with all your favourite tunes before the big countdown at midnight. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is US$349++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.

Both Gala Dinner celebrations have an all-that-shimmers and glitters theme, and guests are encouraged to wear White.

Russian Christmas

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular choice for guests from Russia for the Orthodox holidays. The Kandooma team is planning a terrific Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration on 7 January. A beach party complete with a DJ will delight partygoers.

Over the festive period, there is plenty to do at Kandooma Fushi. A complete activities schedule has been prepared for both young and old. The Kandoo Kids’ Club has a variety of fun and educational activities for the little ones – there is no putting the kids in front of a movie all day here! With its own water playground and indoor temperature-controlled craft zones complemented by island adventures and discoveries, the little ones will surely enjoy their time as much as the grown-ups, if not more.

For information about the Festive Programme at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com to download the eBrochure.