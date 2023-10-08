Awards
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Baros Maldives recognised as one of the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are extremely honoured to be included among the best resorts in the Indian Ocean. It is a testimony to the legendary service our team continuously delivers to our revered guests, and to be ranked among the best by them makes it even more meaningful,” states Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives.
Since its inception in 1973, locally-owned luxury private island resort Baros Maldives has been a pioneer in shaping the Maldivian tourism scene, transforming from a serene coconut plantation into a celebrated haven of relaxation and opulence.
Guided by visionary proprietors, Baros has continuously evolved, etching its mark on the global stage. Over five decades, it has shared its rich history and cultural heritage with loyal guests and dedicated staff.
Amidst lush tropical greenery, Baros invites guests to revel in its pristine beauty, offering white sandy beaches and a world-class house reef. Culinary excellence awaits at The Lighthouse Restaurant, Cayenne Grill and Lime Restaurant, making Baros a gastronomic paradise.
For those seeking relaxation, Serenity Spa offers wellness journeys, while the marine and dive center presents exciting and eco-friendly activities. Baros provides an intimate escape with an adult-friendly concept, luxurious accommodations and exclusive experiences including the stand-alone Piano Deck for vow renewals, destination dining and private massages.
With a legacy of excellence and numerous awards, including Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice accolades, Baros remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, defining the pinnacle of island luxury and natural beauty.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Nautilus Maldives recognised as top 2 Best Resort in the Indian Ocean. Located in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that is home to the world renowned Hanifaru Bay, the natural island is enveloped by white sandy beaches and vibrant coral reefs – natural treasures they are committed to conserving.
The ultra-luxury private island hideaway is home to only 26 island houses and residences which are designed with an eco-conscious vision and an organic, bohemian flavour. The Nautilus is the only Maldives resort that offers a unique private island experience – without the need for an exclusive buyout. The intimate island sanctuary takes bespoke luxury to a new level, boasting unrivalled space and utter privacy; personalised home comforts and a dedicated butler service; and exquisite fine dining anytime, anywhere.
In this paradise where time stands still, the guest experience is one of liberation at every turn. From private picnics on castaway sandbanks and tailor-made treatments at their overwater spa, to spectacular underwater adventures and enriching and fun-filled children’s programmes, The Nautilus offers endless possibilities of free-spirited experiences tailored to your every whim. On their shores, guests are invited to write their own narrative in a space of their own, to embrace the freedom to create cherished moments and embark on a journey of discovery and wonder.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.
Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Pulse Hotels & Resorts says: ‘I am delighted that The Nautilus has been named as the top 2 resort in the Indian Ocean, it reflects our team’s dedication to offering unmatched ultra-luxury, completely bespoke and unforgettable experiences. We’re committed to creating meaningful moments for all our guests, and this recognition motivates us to keep improving our hospitality in paradise’.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
To book your stay visit: www.thenautilusmaldives.com
Dusit Thani Maldives named among region’s best resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests. This esteemed nomination serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in the Maldives.
Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel publications, annually conducts the Readers’ Choice Awards to recognize the best hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and cruise lines worldwide, as chosen by its discerning readers. Dusit Thani Maldives stood out among thousands of contenders, showcasing its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional hospitality.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for 2023. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the loyalty of our valued guests. We are deeply grateful to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travelers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Kerzner International has announced the recognition of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.
A total of eight properties achieved accolades in the awards, including One&Only The Palm which was crowned #1 Resort in the Middle East and One&Only Mandarina which was voted #23 in the Best Resorts in the World.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the survey, rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector.
“We are honoured that once again many of our resorts are included in the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.
“This recognition by our loyal guests acknowledges our colleagues around the world and their dedication to delivering exceptional service, ultra-luxurious accommodations, unique wellness experiences and world-class destination dining, in one-of-a-kind destinations. We will continue to go above and beyond the expectations of our guests and esteemed community, and innovate and transform the hospitality industry.”
With the breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s soaring skyline, One&Only The Palm is an elegant beachfront oasis nestled peacefully on Dubai’s Palm Island. Guests can discover the culinary artistry of three Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno, unwind at the indulgent Guerlain Spa, or bask in the sunshine at one of the Villa’s private pools or along the exclusive beach.
Set upon a rare undeveloped stretch of Riviera Nayarit coastline in Mexico, One&Only Mandarina is a rare haven in nature, overlooking the Pacific Ocean with dramatic vistas and an awe-inspiring beachfront rainforest setting. The resort is a hidden retreat complete with secluded eco-designed treehouses and clifftop villas, swimmable shores, destination dining from Chef Enrique Olvera, exclusive spa treatments from Tata Harper, active and mindful experiences, and an environment crafted for reconnection.
Leading entertainment destination Atlantis The Palm is one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts. Known as the culinary destination in the region, guests can take their pick from a collection of 29 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, En Fuego, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, and award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. The resort is also home to award-winning waterpark, Aquaventure, and one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world featuring The Lost Chambers Aquarium.
An oasis on its own peninsula overlooking the dramatic coastline of the Sea of Cortez, One&Only Palmilla is the iconic luxury retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. The beloved resort’s suite of offerings includes world-renowned service, a variety of fine-dining options including immersive culinary experiences from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and an unrivalled spa, wellness, fitness, and beauty program.
The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa create the wondrous destination One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai. These three distinctive environments flow seamlessly into one another and lie along a kilometre of private coastline within 65 acres of scented gardens that pay tribute to Arabian hospitality. After days spent in the sun, nights are filled with fine dining from three Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco.
The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this destination delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants under one roof than anywhere else in the world.
Framed by the towering natural wonder of Table Mountain, One&Only Cape Town is a tranquil enclave nestled in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. With award-winning sommeliers, world-renowned Nobu restaurant, exclusive Spa Island and other endless opportunities to relax or explore the city through curated experiences, the newly reimagined resort provides an unforgettable home for guests to discover South Africa’s thriving capital.
One&Only Reethi Rah, with six kilometres of private coastline and 12 powder-soft white sand beaches, is the ultimate all-villa resort offering unprecedented privacy with beach or over-water villas designed by renowned designer Jean-Michel Gathy.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
