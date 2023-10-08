The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

Kerzner International has announced the recognition of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

A total of eight properties achieved accolades in the awards, including One&Only The Palm which was crowned #1 Resort in the Middle East and One&Only Mandarina which was voted #23 in the Best Resorts in the World.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the survey, rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector.

“We are honoured that once again many of our resorts are included in the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.

“This recognition by our loyal guests acknowledges our colleagues around the world and their dedication to delivering exceptional service, ultra-luxurious accommodations, unique wellness experiences and world-class destination dining, in one-of-a-kind destinations. We will continue to go above and beyond the expectations of our guests and esteemed community, and innovate and transform the hospitality industry.”

With the breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s soaring skyline, One&Only The Palm is an elegant beachfront oasis nestled peacefully on Dubai’s Palm Island. Guests can discover the culinary artistry of three Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno, unwind at the indulgent Guerlain Spa, or bask in the sunshine at one of the Villa’s private pools or along the exclusive beach.

Set upon a rare undeveloped stretch of Riviera Nayarit coastline in Mexico, One&Only Mandarina is a rare haven in nature, overlooking the Pacific Ocean with dramatic vistas and an awe-inspiring beachfront rainforest setting. The resort is a hidden retreat complete with secluded eco-designed treehouses and clifftop villas, swimmable shores, destination dining from Chef Enrique Olvera, exclusive spa treatments from Tata Harper, active and mindful experiences, and an environment crafted for reconnection.

Leading entertainment destination Atlantis The Palm is one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts. Known as the culinary destination in the region, guests can take their pick from a collection of 29 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, En Fuego, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, and award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. The resort is also home to award-winning waterpark, Aquaventure, and one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world featuring The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

An oasis on its own peninsula overlooking the dramatic coastline of the Sea of Cortez, One&Only Palmilla is the iconic luxury retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. The beloved resort’s suite of offerings includes world-renowned service, a variety of fine-dining options including immersive culinary experiences from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and an unrivalled spa, wellness, fitness, and beauty program.

The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa create the wondrous destination One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai. These three distinctive environments flow seamlessly into one another and lie along a kilometre of private coastline within 65 acres of scented gardens that pay tribute to Arabian hospitality. After days spent in the sun, nights are filled with fine dining from three Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco.

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this destination delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants under one roof than anywhere else in the world.

Framed by the towering natural wonder of Table Mountain, One&Only Cape Town is a tranquil enclave nestled in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. With award-winning sommeliers, world-renowned Nobu restaurant, exclusive Spa Island and other endless opportunities to relax or explore the city through curated experiences, the newly reimagined resort provides an unforgettable home for guests to discover South Africa’s thriving capital.

One&Only Reethi Rah, with six kilometres of private coastline and 12 powder-soft white sand beaches, is the ultimate all-villa resort offering unprecedented privacy with beach or over-water villas designed by renowned designer Jean-Michel Gathy.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.