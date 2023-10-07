News
Atmosphere Core announces grand entry into India, paving the way for unforgettable hospitality experiences
After achieving success in the Maldives, Atmosphere Core unveils ambitious 2025 plan to launch 25 properties in India
Atmosphere Core, an acclaimed hospitality company, kicks off its spectacular India entry, aiming at heralding a paradigm shift in the Indian hospitality landscape through unique and unforgettable experiences. Leveraging on its award-winning resort experiences in the Maldives, the company looks at delivering on the values of Anticipating, Crafting, and Elevating the guest journey at the distinctive new properties coming up in India.
Following a successful journey in the Maldives, of launching 3 brands and 8 resorts within 10 years, Atmosphere Core unveiled an aggressive plan of 25 in 2025 for India. Making headway with the announcement of 8 remarkable hotels and resorts within two brands:
- OZEN MANSION KOLKATA
- OZEN PRIVADO GOA
- OZEN NANDI HILLS BANGALORE
- SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE BHOPAL
- STILLWOOD RETREAT A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE COORG
- VARSĀ ELEMENTS OF NATURE BY ATMOSPHERE KANNUR
- ATMOSPHERE BHUBANESWAR
- ATMOSPHERE LAKE VIEW KOLKATA
These properties embody Atmosphere Core’s commitment to creative storytelling and curating exceptional guest experiences. “Atmosphere Core has always stood for redefining hospitality experiences, and today, we’re taking this legacy to India,” said Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core. “Our commitment to organic growth, sustainable development, and distinctive brand experiences has transformed the Maldives, and we are thrilled to bring this transformation to India.”
The grand unveiling took place in New Delhi, where Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited’s visionary Chairman, Mr. Dipti Ranjan Patnaik, expressed his dedication to establishing Atmosphere as a prominent hotel brand in India, with a focus on delivering ‘Joy of Giving’ to guests. “India’s rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes offer immense potential for extraordinary hospitality,” Mr. Patnaik emphasized. “With our commitment to sustainability and the ‘Joy of Giving,’ we aim to create a hospitality legacy in India.” Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, & Bhutan, highlighted the company’s expansion plans in South Asia, echoing the ethos of giving joyfully from the heart and soul, and refining and elevating the individual experiences crafted for guests. Under Mr. Salil Panigrahi’s leadership, Atmosphere Core has forged new standards for hospitality in the Maldives, and this legacy is set to continue in India.
Dusit Thani Maldives named among region’s best resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests. This esteemed nomination serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in the Maldives.
Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel publications, annually conducts the Readers’ Choice Awards to recognize the best hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and cruise lines worldwide, as chosen by its discerning readers. Dusit Thani Maldives stood out among thousands of contenders, showcasing its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional hospitality.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for 2023. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the loyalty of our valued guests. We are deeply grateful to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travelers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Kerzner International has announced the recognition of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.
A total of eight properties achieved accolades in the awards, including One&Only The Palm which was crowned #1 Resort in the Middle East and One&Only Mandarina which was voted #23 in the Best Resorts in the World.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the survey, rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector.
“We are honoured that once again many of our resorts are included in the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.
“This recognition by our loyal guests acknowledges our colleagues around the world and their dedication to delivering exceptional service, ultra-luxurious accommodations, unique wellness experiences and world-class destination dining, in one-of-a-kind destinations. We will continue to go above and beyond the expectations of our guests and esteemed community, and innovate and transform the hospitality industry.”
With the breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s soaring skyline, One&Only The Palm is an elegant beachfront oasis nestled peacefully on Dubai’s Palm Island. Guests can discover the culinary artistry of three Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno, unwind at the indulgent Guerlain Spa, or bask in the sunshine at one of the Villa’s private pools or along the exclusive beach.
Set upon a rare undeveloped stretch of Riviera Nayarit coastline in Mexico, One&Only Mandarina is a rare haven in nature, overlooking the Pacific Ocean with dramatic vistas and an awe-inspiring beachfront rainforest setting. The resort is a hidden retreat complete with secluded eco-designed treehouses and clifftop villas, swimmable shores, destination dining from Chef Enrique Olvera, exclusive spa treatments from Tata Harper, active and mindful experiences, and an environment crafted for reconnection.
Leading entertainment destination Atlantis The Palm is one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts. Known as the culinary destination in the region, guests can take their pick from a collection of 29 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, En Fuego, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, and award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. The resort is also home to award-winning waterpark, Aquaventure, and one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world featuring The Lost Chambers Aquarium.
An oasis on its own peninsula overlooking the dramatic coastline of the Sea of Cortez, One&Only Palmilla is the iconic luxury retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. The beloved resort’s suite of offerings includes world-renowned service, a variety of fine-dining options including immersive culinary experiences from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and an unrivalled spa, wellness, fitness, and beauty program.
The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa create the wondrous destination One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai. These three distinctive environments flow seamlessly into one another and lie along a kilometre of private coastline within 65 acres of scented gardens that pay tribute to Arabian hospitality. After days spent in the sun, nights are filled with fine dining from three Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco.
The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this destination delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants under one roof than anywhere else in the world.
Framed by the towering natural wonder of Table Mountain, One&Only Cape Town is a tranquil enclave nestled in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. With award-winning sommeliers, world-renowned Nobu restaurant, exclusive Spa Island and other endless opportunities to relax or explore the city through curated experiences, the newly reimagined resort provides an unforgettable home for guests to discover South Africa’s thriving capital.
One&Only Reethi Rah, with six kilometres of private coastline and 12 powder-soft white sand beaches, is the ultimate all-villa resort offering unprecedented privacy with beach or over-water villas designed by renowned designer Jean-Michel Gathy.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
Kurumba Maldives, the iconic island resort and the first resort or hotel in Maldives, marked its 51st year of establishment on 3rd October with festivities for its guests. The celebrations were an amalgamation of delightful experiences, blending tradition and luxury, making it a night to remember.
At Thila, the resort’s signature dining, a special cocktail was crafted for the occasion symbolising the resort’s rich history and its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests. Guests were also treated to live food stations, featuring an array of scrumptious finger foods, reflecting the resort’s culinary expertise and its aim to provide gastronomic delights to all.
Andrew Jansson, the General Manager of Kurumba Maldives, expressed his appreciation of guests for “another amazing milestone to celebrate: another year of creating everlasting memories with our loyal repeat guests, as well as countless new friends that have been made this year.” He added that “the passion and dedication of the team remain as strong as ever, and we look forward to creating more special moments.”
To add a touch of excitement to the evening, a raffle draw was organised for the guests. The draw featured an array of prizes that showcased the resort’s offerings, including lavish dinners at its renowned restaurants and indulgent spa vouchers, ensuring the winners experienced the best of Kurumba.
The 51st-anniversary celebrations reinforced Kurumba Maldives’ position as the pioneer in the hospitality industry. The resort has been at the forefront of offering luxurious and unforgettable experiences to its guests for over five decades. With its pristine beaches, lush tropical gardens, and award-winning dining, Kurumba Maldives remains a quintessential Maldivian destination, renowned for its timeless elegance and impeccable service.
Kurumba Maldives: A Legacy of Excellence
Kurumba Maldives has played a pivotal role in the development of the Maldivian tourism industry. Established in 1972, the resort was the first of its kind in the country, and it has since set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.
Over the years, Kurumba Maldives has welcomed guests from all over the world, including celebrities, royalty, and heads of state. The resort has also been the host of numerous high-profile events, such as the Miss World pageant and the Maldives Fashion Week.
Kurumba Maldives is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives, such as using solar energy, recycling and composting waste, and planting trees and mangroves.
Kurumba Maldives is truly a unique and special place. It is a resort that offers guests the opportunity to experience the best of the Maldives, from its pristine natural beauty to its rich culture and heritage.
