Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality

Kurumba Maldives, the iconic island resort and the first resort or hotel in Maldives, marked its 51st year of establishment on 3rd October with festivities for its guests. The celebrations were an amalgamation of delightful experiences, blending tradition and luxury, making it a night to remember.

At Thila, the resort’s signature dining, a special cocktail was crafted for the occasion symbolising the resort’s rich history and its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests. Guests were also treated to live food stations, featuring an array of scrumptious finger foods, reflecting the resort’s culinary expertise and its aim to provide gastronomic delights to all.

Andrew Jansson, the General Manager of Kurumba Maldives, expressed his appreciation of guests for “another amazing milestone to celebrate: another year of creating everlasting memories with our loyal repeat guests, as well as countless new friends that have been made this year.” He added that “the passion and dedication of the team remain as strong as ever, and we look forward to creating more special moments.”

To add a touch of excitement to the evening, a raffle draw was organised for the guests. The draw featured an array of prizes that showcased the resort’s offerings, including lavish dinners at its renowned restaurants and indulgent spa vouchers, ensuring the winners experienced the best of Kurumba.

The 51st-anniversary celebrations reinforced Kurumba Maldives’ position as the pioneer in the hospitality industry. The resort has been at the forefront of offering luxurious and unforgettable experiences to its guests for over five decades. With its pristine beaches, lush tropical gardens, and award-winning dining, Kurumba Maldives remains a quintessential Maldivian destination, renowned for its timeless elegance and impeccable service.

Kurumba Maldives: A Legacy of Excellence

Kurumba Maldives has played a pivotal role in the development of the Maldivian tourism industry. Established in 1972, the resort was the first of its kind in the country, and it has since set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.

Over the years, Kurumba Maldives has welcomed guests from all over the world, including celebrities, royalty, and heads of state. The resort has also been the host of numerous high-profile events, such as the Miss World pageant and the Maldives Fashion Week.

Kurumba Maldives is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives, such as using solar energy, recycling and composting waste, and planting trees and mangroves.

Kurumba Maldives is truly a unique and special place. It is a resort that offers guests the opportunity to experience the best of the Maldives, from its pristine natural beauty to its rich culture and heritage.