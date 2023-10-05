News
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
Kurumba Maldives, the iconic island resort and the first resort or hotel in Maldives, marked its 51st year of establishment on 3rd October with festivities for its guests. The celebrations were an amalgamation of delightful experiences, blending tradition and luxury, making it a night to remember.
At Thila, the resort’s signature dining, a special cocktail was crafted for the occasion symbolising the resort’s rich history and its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests. Guests were also treated to live food stations, featuring an array of scrumptious finger foods, reflecting the resort’s culinary expertise and its aim to provide gastronomic delights to all.
Andrew Jansson, the General Manager of Kurumba Maldives, expressed his appreciation of guests for “another amazing milestone to celebrate: another year of creating everlasting memories with our loyal repeat guests, as well as countless new friends that have been made this year.” He added that “the passion and dedication of the team remain as strong as ever, and we look forward to creating more special moments.”
To add a touch of excitement to the evening, a raffle draw was organised for the guests. The draw featured an array of prizes that showcased the resort’s offerings, including lavish dinners at its renowned restaurants and indulgent spa vouchers, ensuring the winners experienced the best of Kurumba.
The 51st-anniversary celebrations reinforced Kurumba Maldives’ position as the pioneer in the hospitality industry. The resort has been at the forefront of offering luxurious and unforgettable experiences to its guests for over five decades. With its pristine beaches, lush tropical gardens, and award-winning dining, Kurumba Maldives remains a quintessential Maldivian destination, renowned for its timeless elegance and impeccable service.
Kurumba Maldives: A Legacy of Excellence
Kurumba Maldives has played a pivotal role in the development of the Maldivian tourism industry. Established in 1972, the resort was the first of its kind in the country, and it has since set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.
Over the years, Kurumba Maldives has welcomed guests from all over the world, including celebrities, royalty, and heads of state. The resort has also been the host of numerous high-profile events, such as the Miss World pageant and the Maldives Fashion Week.
Kurumba Maldives is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives, such as using solar energy, recycling and composting waste, and planting trees and mangroves.
Kurumba Maldives is truly a unique and special place. It is a resort that offers guests the opportunity to experience the best of the Maldives, from its pristine natural beauty to its rich culture and heritage.
Renowned artist Nina Brooke to bring tropical seascape magic to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Taking inspiration from lapping waves and idyllic shores across the globe’s most tropical destinations, luxury seascape artist, Nina Brooke, is heading to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this November. From 26th November to 8th December, she will offer relaxed art workshops for guests, individual commissions on resort and will host an art exhibition of her recently created work on the island at the end of her residence.
Guests will be invited to sip and search for a unique souvenir while wandering around an exhibition of Brooke’s work from her stay. Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, as dedicated pieces for the resort’s in-villa designs. InterContinental Maldives is delighted to welcome Brooke to the resort, which aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature from the air and ground.
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area and a tranquil spa. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.
Nina Brooke
Nina Brooke is an acclaimed British artist, born and raised in the small, ocean-flanked corner of Cornwall. When she is not capturing England’s coastline at home, she is travelling the world finding inspiration for art, to far-flung destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica. Brooke studied at Oxford Brookes and Falmouth Art School as well as Newlyn Art School while she was also invited to show her work in Cork St, London alongside Lucien Freud and Howard Hodgkin.
Art Classes
For guests looking to learn artistic skills, or simply explore their creative side, Brooke will be offering classes designed for adults as well as children.
Exhibition
Spending two weeks on resort, Brooke will be capturing the island and creating art inspired by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island. Aerial views and shorelines will be painted from around the resort. At the end of the residency, a pop-up exhibition will be installed for guests to enjoy and make purchases if they wish.
Photo to Canvass
For guests looking to transform a photo to a hand-crafted canvas art piece, Brooke will offer the unique opportunity to paint the photo in her own style. This will be a unique souvenir for families or couples to take away to cherish memories of the resort forever.
Art for Charity
Leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece, Brooke will create a dedicated piece for the Manta Trust. The artwork will be sold in the resort boutique while the returns will be donated to the Manta Trust. The island is home to a large population of Manta Rays year-round, and dedicated researchers at the resort spend time educating guests and studying these fascinating marine animals.
How to Book
Rates for stays in November 2023 start from USD 1035 ++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa, including daily breakfast for two and Club Intercontinental benefits including complimentary daily afternoon tea, aperitif hour and pool refreshments.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact us directly at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils extravagant festive season
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the epitome of luxury and tranquillity nestled in a secluded corner of paradise in Haa Alifu atoll, has announced its upcoming Festive Season celebrations. As the year draws to a close, the resort invites guests of all ages to join in a joyous celebration filled with enchantment, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
For younger guests, Hideaway has prepared a special calendar brimming with exciting activities. Children will have the chance to unleash their creativity during painting sessions and tap into their inner little chefs as they craft delectable dishes. From heart-pounding games that get their adrenaline pumping to artistic endeavours that nurture their imaginations, the resort has curated a programme designed to make every moment memorable.
Adults, too, will find themselves spoiled for choice with a wide range of activities. Amidst the serene backdrop of the tropical paradise, guests can rejuvenate their minds and bodies with health and wellness activities, including meditation sessions and yoga by the beach. There are very special offers for a curated selection of wellness experiences everyday available during the festive season as well. Families can come together and participate in fun Olympic games, encouraging friendly competition and teamwork. It’s the perfect way to create lasting memories and share in the spirit of the season.
For those seeking a dose of excitement, Hideaway invites you to join lively games with the children, fostering bonds, and creating cherished family memories. Throughout the Festive Season, Hideaway will host live music performances and DJ nights that promise to keep the party going. Our Gala dinners will be a highlight of the season, showcasing the culinary prowess of talented chefs led by Executive Chef Richard Philippe Andrieux. Savour exquisite dishes as you dine under the stars in an atmosphere of unparalleled beauty.
As we bid adieu to the old year and welcome 2024, Hideaway will host a dazzling ‘White’ party. Don your chicest attire and dance the night away under the starlit sky. The celebration will continue with cultural activities, live musical performances, and breathtaking fireworks show, marking the grand finale to an extraordinary year.
Hideaway is committed to ensuring that your Festive Season is nothing short of magical this year. This season, immerse in the beauty of the island paradise and create treasured memories with your loved ones.
View the festive programme and get reservations details, please click here.
Maldives to host masterclass with ICF Vice President Robert Garcia
In an era defined by dynamic corporate environments and rapid technological progress, World of Tomorrow aims to leave an indelible impression as it prepares to launch its debut event series. This initiative comprises a collection of masterclasses, presented in collaboration with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Crafted with precision, this unique opportunity is meticulously tailored for professionals hailing from diverse backgrounds within both the public and private sectors.
At its heart is Robert Garcia, Vice President of ICF, who is responsible for leading ICF’s business unit dedicated to enabling global organisations to build coaching capabilities and develop strong coaching cultures. With a wealth of experience spanning business, human resource management, sales, operations, leadership consulting, and diversity, Garcia is a seasoned professional committed to securing customer loyalty and implementing innovative strategies to enhance productivity. His established business relationships in over 50 countries underscore his global perspective.
But what exactly is coaching in this context, and what can professionals from various sectors expect from this event series? Coaching, in the context of the future landscape, is not just about traditional mentorship. It is about embracing change, seizing growth opportunities, and reimagining leadership in an ever-evolving business and government environment.
During this masterclass series, Robert Garcia will delve into “The Future Landscape of Coaching in Organisations.” This insightful discussion will highlight the evolving landscape of coaching in organisations and emphasise the importance of aligning strategic goals with a strong organisational culture. Attendees will gain valuable insights into recognising coaching’s pivotal role in business and talent management, as well as how to measure its impact on sustainable results. Furthermore, the masterclasses will explore how coaching can foster innovation, boost productivity, and enhance engagement within organisations.
The first instalment will be held from October 23rd to 25th at Villa Nautica, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in this transformative experience. These masterclasses will be an opportunity to gain a competitive edge, enhance leadership skills, and adapt to the evolving landscape. Professionals from diverse backgrounds in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to embark on this remarkable voyage into the future of leadership – a future marked by knowledge, innovation, and forward thinking.
