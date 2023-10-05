News
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils extravagant festive season
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the epitome of luxury and tranquillity nestled in a secluded corner of paradise in Haa Alifu atoll, has announced its upcoming Festive Season celebrations. As the year draws to a close, the resort invites guests of all ages to join in a joyous celebration filled with enchantment, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
For younger guests, Hideaway has prepared a special calendar brimming with exciting activities. Children will have the chance to unleash their creativity during painting sessions and tap into their inner little chefs as they craft delectable dishes. From heart-pounding games that get their adrenaline pumping to artistic endeavours that nurture their imaginations, the resort has curated a programme designed to make every moment memorable.
Adults, too, will find themselves spoiled for choice with a wide range of activities. Amidst the serene backdrop of the tropical paradise, guests can rejuvenate their minds and bodies with health and wellness activities, including meditation sessions and yoga by the beach. There are very special offers for a curated selection of wellness experiences everyday available during the festive season as well. Families can come together and participate in fun Olympic games, encouraging friendly competition and teamwork. It’s the perfect way to create lasting memories and share in the spirit of the season.
For those seeking a dose of excitement, Hideaway invites you to join lively games with the children, fostering bonds, and creating cherished family memories. Throughout the Festive Season, Hideaway will host live music performances and DJ nights that promise to keep the party going. Our Gala dinners will be a highlight of the season, showcasing the culinary prowess of talented chefs led by Executive Chef Richard Philippe Andrieux. Savour exquisite dishes as you dine under the stars in an atmosphere of unparalleled beauty.
As we bid adieu to the old year and welcome 2024, Hideaway will host a dazzling ‘White’ party. Don your chicest attire and dance the night away under the starlit sky. The celebration will continue with cultural activities, live musical performances, and breathtaking fireworks show, marking the grand finale to an extraordinary year.
Hideaway is committed to ensuring that your Festive Season is nothing short of magical this year. This season, immerse in the beauty of the island paradise and create treasured memories with your loved ones.
View the festive programme and get reservations details, please click here.
Business
Maldives to host masterclass with ICF Vice President Robert Garcia
In an era defined by dynamic corporate environments and rapid technological progress, World of Tomorrow aims to leave an indelible impression as it prepares to launch its debut event series. This initiative comprises a collection of masterclasses, presented in collaboration with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Crafted with precision, this unique opportunity is meticulously tailored for professionals hailing from diverse backgrounds within both the public and private sectors.
At its heart is Robert Garcia, Vice President of ICF, who is responsible for leading ICF’s business unit dedicated to enabling global organisations to build coaching capabilities and develop strong coaching cultures. With a wealth of experience spanning business, human resource management, sales, operations, leadership consulting, and diversity, Garcia is a seasoned professional committed to securing customer loyalty and implementing innovative strategies to enhance productivity. His established business relationships in over 50 countries underscore his global perspective.
But what exactly is coaching in this context, and what can professionals from various sectors expect from this event series? Coaching, in the context of the future landscape, is not just about traditional mentorship. It is about embracing change, seizing growth opportunities, and reimagining leadership in an ever-evolving business and government environment.
During this masterclass series, Robert Garcia will delve into “The Future Landscape of Coaching in Organisations.” This insightful discussion will highlight the evolving landscape of coaching in organisations and emphasise the importance of aligning strategic goals with a strong organisational culture. Attendees will gain valuable insights into recognising coaching’s pivotal role in business and talent management, as well as how to measure its impact on sustainable results. Furthermore, the masterclasses will explore how coaching can foster innovation, boost productivity, and enhance engagement within organisations.
The first instalment will be held from October 23rd to 25th at Villa Nautica, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in this transformative experience. These masterclasses will be an opportunity to gain a competitive edge, enhance leadership skills, and adapt to the evolving landscape. Professionals from diverse backgrounds in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to embark on this remarkable voyage into the future of leadership – a future marked by knowledge, innovation, and forward thinking.
News
Exceptional festive moments await at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites guests to embrace the magic of the festive season in a palm-fringed haven. From 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, this tranquil all-villa resort, a proud member of the Jumeirah Group, will be adorned with the spirit of Christmas and New Year, creating an unforgettable holiday escape.
Mohamed Ashraf, the resort’s General Manager, shared his excitement, stating, “We are genuinely thrilled to welcome guests to celebrate this magical season in our blissful island retreat. Our curated festive experiences are designed to ensure your time here is exceptionally well spent.”
“The most anticipated dates of the year – Christmas and New Year’s Eve – bring an air of excitement as we host Gala Cocktail Parties and Dinners filled with sumptuous delights, an array of live performances, and cherished moments. Our island will transform into a tropical wonderland, and we invite our guests to ring in 2024 with the ‘Nature’s Symphony’ New Years Party, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.”
Seasonal Family Bliss
The joyous moments of togetherness are celebrated through a host of time-honoured festive activities designed for families to relish. The sparkling Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the beach beckons families to gather and delve into the joy of carols and delectable treats. Unleash their creative flair with gingerbread decoration, and witness Santa Claus himself make a grand entrance to the resort’s arrival jetty. For an immersive taste of Maldivian culture, families can savour authentic local flavours with the “Taste of Maldives” experience, explore local islands guided by experienced Maldivian guides, and partake in the beloved traditional activity of the island – the Olhahali Kite Festival, on 26 December 2023. Guests can also enjoy educational yet enjoyable experiences with a range of masterclasses, including sushi or pizza making, ceviche or cocktail crafting. Fun-filled activities over and under the sea include turtle or dolphin quests, private sandbank retreats by yacht, and nurse shark snorkellings.
Culinary Delights to Savour
Embarking on a gastronomic journey with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s culinary offerings, guests can indulge in Indian Thali Nights, wine and cheese tastings, a lagoon-side champagne tasting paired with oysters, and chef’s degustation dinners. Boxing Day brings a beachside lunch, and the evenings are set aglow with Wine and Dine under the starlit Maldivian sky. For an exclusive experience, the resort offers a Chef’s Table dinner at its signature Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Kayto, featuring Executive Chef Taylor Shearman’s exquisite creations.
Immerse in Artistic Inspiration
Guests can experience the island’s new addition to this holiday season, the MURACA Art Studio, a playful space inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs of the Maldives. Activities range from watercolour workshops to seashell jewellery making, suitable for kids and adults alike. The resident artist at MURACA will guide the visitors in creating seashell Christmas ornaments, expressive clay pottery arts, coffee canvases, tote bag fabric paintings, coconut shell candles, and even sunset painting on the beach. The highlight is the local artisan’s street market on 5 January 2024, showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks, handcrafted treasures, and artisanal crafts from local talents at the heart of the island.
Wellness and Holistic Retreat
Those seeking wellness and rejuvenation can enjoy a variety of activities at the resort’s beloved Talise Spa, including Sooryaast Yoga, beachside tennis, dance-fit aqua Zumba by the Shimmers pool, Tibetan singing bowls sound healing, family fun stretching classes, and Trataka Meditation. This year’s festive season also features visiting practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal, the Wellness Guide skilled in holistic therapies. Dr. Syed specialises in stress relief, pain management, nurturing emotional balance, and fostering overall mind-body well-being. Guests can anticipate a series of exclusive wellness experiences tailored to their needs, including one-on-one sessions in Pranic Healing, Traditional Chinese Acupuncture, Hijama Wet Cupping Therapy, and Cosmetic Acupuncture & Rejuvenation, ensuring they feel their absolute best and making their wellness journey a truly transformative experience.
Discover Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s festive wonderland here, and bookings with exclusive perks from the resort’s festive offer can be made here.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
Kuda Villingili Resort, perched on a pristine ultra-private island in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, celebrates its second-year anniversary in the only way that matters – by giving back to its guests!
As part of an ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience, each of its beach villas, including the residences, now feature private pools. This remarkable upgrade promises guests an even more lavish and secluded retreat.
Nestled within this tropical paradise are 75 exquisite villas, including 36 opulent overwater villas that sit pretty upon the crystal-clear lagoon. The resort also boasts the Maldives’ largest and sprawling freshwater pool spanning over 150 meters.
Initiatives in partnership with Green Globe, an authority in sustainable tourism certification have been aligned. With the resort’s unwavering dedication to sustainability, the integration of solar panels has been introduced in Kuda Villingili team members village. This eco-conscious initiative has led to an impressive 40% reduction in the resort’s overall energy consumption. Furthermore, implementation of a range of eco- friendly measures, including an on-site drinking water bottling facility, energy-efficient air conditioning units, and innovative power-saving systems have been put in place. With an unwavering focus on long-term sustainability, the resort continues to bolster its commitment to the environment and the local community through its dedicated conservation programs, which centre around preserving the delicate ecosystem.
Solar Installed in team members village Beach Villa’s with Private Pool Raalhu Bar at Chickens Break
Adding another exciting dimension to the culinary and bar experiences at the resort; the Raalhu Bar has thrown open its doors and is nestled at the vantage point of Chickens Break Surf Point. This offers guests an exclusive haven to soak in the island’s breathtaking sunset vistas. The Raalhu Bar joins the extensive range of dining options at Kuda Villingili, which includes seven restaurants offering global cuisines, a main bar, two bars designed to kick back and watch the sun slowly drop into the blue ocean, and a plush cigar and whiskey lounge.
Also freshly introduced is the all-new comprehensive ‘Redefined Ultra Luxury All- Inclusive’ package, that enables guests to immerse themselves in a carefree and indulgent vacation experience. Stays of four nights or more include bespoke experiences that give a whole new meaning to the word ultra-luxury. Guests can pick from the range of dining experiences spread across seven distinctive restaurants, accompanied by a selection of over 100 carefully curated wine labels and a premium selection of beverages. From the moment they step foot on the island, guests are embraced by an ambiance of opulence and hospitality, as the generous all-inclusive package caters to every aspect of their stay.
Since launching in June 2021, Kuda Villingili has welcomed a diverse range of visitors, from honeymooners and families to surfing enthusiasts, multi-generational groups, and small incentive and leisure mice groups. “The resort’s convenient location, a swift 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, has been a key draw. To enhance the sense of space, the number of villas has been reduced from 95 villas to 75 villas, by offering spacious two – four bedroom villas that offer an expansive sense of space for each guest,” says Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort.
Kuda Villingiili has received an array of accolades and was honored with the coveted title of ‘The Best Culinary Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2022 and the ‘Best Surf Resort’ at TTM 2023. Kuda Villingiili’s exceptional attention to detail extends to its impeccable wine offerings, and it has also received the ‘Best Designed Regional Wine List in Asia’ by the discerning connoisseurs of the World of Fine Wine.
