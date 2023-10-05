Business
Maldives to host masterclass with ICF Vice President Robert Garcia
In an era defined by dynamic corporate environments and rapid technological progress, World of Tomorrow aims to leave an indelible impression as it prepares to launch its debut event series. This initiative comprises a collection of masterclasses, presented in collaboration with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Crafted with precision, this unique opportunity is meticulously tailored for professionals hailing from diverse backgrounds within both the public and private sectors.
At its heart is Robert Garcia, Vice President of ICF, who is responsible for leading ICF’s business unit dedicated to enabling global organisations to build coaching capabilities and develop strong coaching cultures. With a wealth of experience spanning business, human resource management, sales, operations, leadership consulting, and diversity, Garcia is a seasoned professional committed to securing customer loyalty and implementing innovative strategies to enhance productivity. His established business relationships in over 50 countries underscore his global perspective.
But what exactly is coaching in this context, and what can professionals from various sectors expect from this event series? Coaching, in the context of the future landscape, is not just about traditional mentorship. It is about embracing change, seizing growth opportunities, and reimagining leadership in an ever-evolving business and government environment.
During this masterclass series, Robert Garcia will delve into “The Future Landscape of Coaching in Organisations.” This insightful discussion will highlight the evolving landscape of coaching in organisations and emphasise the importance of aligning strategic goals with a strong organisational culture. Attendees will gain valuable insights into recognising coaching’s pivotal role in business and talent management, as well as how to measure its impact on sustainable results. Furthermore, the masterclasses will explore how coaching can foster innovation, boost productivity, and enhance engagement within organisations.
The first instalment will be held from October 23rd to 25th at Villa Nautica, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in this transformative experience. These masterclasses will be an opportunity to gain a competitive edge, enhance leadership skills, and adapt to the evolving landscape. Professionals from diverse backgrounds in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to embark on this remarkable voyage into the future of leadership – a future marked by knowledge, innovation, and forward thinking.
Villa Resorts hosts over 200 travel agents from India to showcase its transformation
Villa Resorts, a leading Maldivian resort group, recently hosted a series of events for over 200 travel agents from India.
The events were held to highlight the company’s recent rebranding and to familiarise travel agents with the significant changes made as part of its strategic Blue Ocean Shift.
Villa Resorts has a significant market presence in India, and the events were part of the company’s ongoing efforts to work closely with its partners to showcase its transformation and enhancements in its products and services.
The familiarisation events drew over 200 participants, making it one of the largest series of events for travel agents ever hosted by a Maldivian resort group.
Villa Resorts plans to continue hosting similar events throughout the coming year to promote its growing portfolio of resorts to the Indian market.
‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion: Four draws, countless winners, more to go
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which launched with great fanfare on June 23, continues to captivate audiences across the nation with its promise of incredible prizes and adrenaline-pumping excitement. As Coca-Cola moves forward, the company has announced not one, but four draws that have rewarded lucky winners with exciting prizes!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion has been a huge success, with dozens of lucky winners taking home amazing prizes, such as Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and Charged drink cases. The promotion, which started on June 23, has been attracting customers from all over the Maldives, who have been enjoying the refreshing taste of Charged caffeinated beverage and the thrill of scratching their cards to reveal their codes.
So far, four draws have taken place, each one broadcasted live on Television Maldives (TVM) at 9:30pm. The winners of the Benelli motorbikes were Mohamed Adam, MD Musharraf, Mohamed Rasel Hossain and Ahmed Zahir who were ecstatic to receive their prizes and thanked Charged for making their dreams come true. The winners of the helmets and drink cases were also delighted with their rewards and encouraged others to join the promotion.
But don’t worry if you haven’t won yet, because there are still more chances to win! The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion is not over yet. That means you still have time to grab your favourite Charged drink, scratch your card, and send your code to 2626 via SMS.
As the exciting journey continues, there are two main draws left in this thrilling event, scheduled for September 24 and October 20. You could be the next lucky winner of a Benelli Leoncino 250 motorbike! But the excitement doesn’t stop there; be sure to keep an eye out for the daily draws, with winners announced regularly on the @ChargedMaldives Instagram page. You could stand a chance to win a Charged branded helmet, or a Charged drink case.
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils Oro’s 100% Arabica Rose Coffee
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has introduced a special coffee to their collection – Oro’s 100% Arabica Rose Coffee. This latest addition to the menu of Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go aims to provide coffee lovers with the unique and delicate taste of Oro’s Arabica Rose.
The hotel was alive with excitement on Thursday evening with the launch of Oro’s 100% Arabica rose. Media personnel and coffee enthusiasts were treated to an exclusive tasting experience of freshly brewed Arabica Rose Coffee along with some tasty finger foods.
The highlight of the evening was a lucky draw giveaway, extending an invitation for all the guests to participate and win a Skechers Maldives voucher and coffee voucher from Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go.
Oro’s Arabica Rose Coffee is now available at Jen’s Kitchen on-the-go. It is the perfect spot to refuel with coffee, tea, freshly squeezed juices, or a light bite. Customers can now enroll to become a Shangri-La Circle Member and earn points with every purchase at Jen’s Kitchen On- the-Go and enjoy the rewards at Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts worldwide.
