Exceptional festive moments await at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites guests to embrace the magic of the festive season in a palm-fringed haven. From 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, this tranquil all-villa resort, a proud member of the Jumeirah Group, will be adorned with the spirit of Christmas and New Year, creating an unforgettable holiday escape.

Mohamed Ashraf, the resort’s General Manager, shared his excitement, stating, “We are genuinely thrilled to welcome guests to celebrate this magical season in our blissful island retreat. Our curated festive experiences are designed to ensure your time here is exceptionally well spent.”

“The most anticipated dates of the year – Christmas and New Year’s Eve – bring an air of excitement as we host Gala Cocktail Parties and Dinners filled with sumptuous delights, an array of live performances, and cherished moments. Our island will transform into a tropical wonderland, and we invite our guests to ring in 2024 with the ‘Nature’s Symphony’ New Years Party, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.”

Seasonal Family Bliss

The joyous moments of togetherness are celebrated through a host of time-honoured festive activities designed for families to relish. The sparkling Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the beach beckons families to gather and delve into the joy of carols and delectable treats. Unleash their creative flair with gingerbread decoration, and witness Santa Claus himself make a grand entrance to the resort’s arrival jetty. For an immersive taste of Maldivian culture, families can savour authentic local flavours with the “Taste of Maldives” experience, explore local islands guided by experienced Maldivian guides, and partake in the beloved traditional activity of the island – the Olhahali Kite Festival, on 26 December 2023. Guests can also enjoy educational yet enjoyable experiences with a range of masterclasses, including sushi or pizza making, ceviche or cocktail crafting. Fun-filled activities over and under the sea include turtle or dolphin quests, private sandbank retreats by yacht, and nurse shark snorkellings.

Culinary Delights to Savour

Embarking on a gastronomic journey with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s culinary offerings, guests can indulge in Indian Thali Nights, wine and cheese tastings, a lagoon-side champagne tasting paired with oysters, and chef’s degustation dinners. Boxing Day brings a beachside lunch, and the evenings are set aglow with Wine and Dine under the starlit Maldivian sky. For an exclusive experience, the resort offers a Chef’s Table dinner at its signature Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Kayto, featuring Executive Chef Taylor Shearman’s exquisite creations.

Immerse in Artistic Inspiration

Guests can experience the island’s new addition to this holiday season, the MURACA Art Studio, a playful space inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs of the Maldives. Activities range from watercolour workshops to seashell jewellery making, suitable for kids and adults alike. The resident artist at MURACA will guide the visitors in creating seashell Christmas ornaments, expressive clay pottery arts, coffee canvases, tote bag fabric paintings, coconut shell candles, and even sunset painting on the beach. The highlight is the local artisan’s street market on 5 January 2024, showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks, handcrafted treasures, and artisanal crafts from local talents at the heart of the island.

Wellness and Holistic Retreat

Those seeking wellness and rejuvenation can enjoy a variety of activities at the resort’s beloved Talise Spa, including Sooryaast Yoga, beachside tennis, dance-fit aqua Zumba by the Shimmers pool, Tibetan singing bowls sound healing, family fun stretching classes, and Trataka Meditation. This year’s festive season also features visiting practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal, the Wellness Guide skilled in holistic therapies. Dr. Syed specialises in stress relief, pain management, nurturing emotional balance, and fostering overall mind-body well-being. Guests can anticipate a series of exclusive wellness experiences tailored to their needs, including one-on-one sessions in Pranic Healing, Traditional Chinese Acupuncture, Hijama Wet Cupping Therapy, and Cosmetic Acupuncture & Rejuvenation, ensuring they feel their absolute best and making their wellness journey a truly transformative experience.

Discover Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s festive wonderland here, and bookings with exclusive perks from the resort’s festive offer can be made here.