Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.
On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.
In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.
Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.
Celebration
JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”
JOALI Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a vibrant program themed “Together We Blossom.” From March 28th to April 7th, 2024, the resort will come alive with a variety of workshops, culinary experiences, and interactive events led by world-renowned artists, chefs, and wellness practitioners.
Renowned Guests Join the Festivities
- Robert Montgomery: Witness a special “fire poem” ritual by British artist Robert Montgomery, where his poetry illuminates the night sky.
- Greta Bellamacina: Celebrate the release of British actress and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina’s new book, “Who Make the Fire,” with a special signing ceremony.
- Zubaid Toefy: Join fitness expert Zubaid Toefy for various fitness classes designed for all ages.
- Marie Méon: Experience a new dimension of culinary delight with Méon’s multidisciplinary studio Manger Manger, creating edible art installations.
- Karim Khouani: Michelin-starred Chef Khouani will prepare an unforgettable five-course Easter dinner featuring premium seafood.
- Joao Santos: Renowned massage therapist Joao Santos will introduce guests to foot reflexology techniques.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: JOALI Maldives champions female empowerment with an exclusive screening of TIGEREYES, a film about the first female scuba diver in the Maldives who dives with tiger sharks. The experience includes discussions with Husain and director Trepczyk.
“JOALI Maldives, our Island of Joy, is an unforgettable setting for spring to welcome the season of renewal in nature and within ourselves, where guests of all ages will come together to share in these moments of blossoming”, says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan.
Activities for Everyone
- Art: Explore the resort’s art scene with ceramic and crochet classes, Easter-themed painting, and keychain making workshops.
- Family: Enjoy enriching activities like sculpture building, family Easter egg hunts, cooking classes, nature walks, and more.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Participate in an Easter football game, archery, padel tennis, big game fishing, or explore the underwater world with snorkeling and sea bob adventures.
- Wellness: Indulge in yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and other wellness activities at the newly rebranded JOALI BEING Cure spa.
- Culinary: Savor a celebratory Easter breakfast and buffet dinner, alongside special themed dinners throughout the week. Guests can also participate in interactive culinary classes like sushi making or sake tasting.
JOALI Maldives offers 73 expansive guest villas, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, all with private pools and a dedicated Jadugar (butler) to cater to your every need.
Embrace the spirit of renewal and joy at JOALI Maldives this Easter. For more details and booking information, please visit joali.com.
Celebration
Egg-citing Easter Fun Awaits at Noku Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at the stunning Noku Maldives! Nestled amidst the picturesque Maldivian scenery, Noku Maldives offers the perfect blend of relaxation and festive fun for families, couples, and friends alike.
Unwind and Celebrate from March 29th to 31st
From March 29th to 31st, 2024, guests can participate in a variety of exciting Easter activities specially curated by the resort. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape for two or a memorable family vacation, Noku Maldives has something for everyone.
Highlights of the Noku Maldives Easter Celebration:
- Join the Egg Hunt: Embark on an egg-citing adventure and discover hidden treasures amidst the island’s lush foliage.
- Culinary Delights: Indulge in delicious Easter-themed treats prepared by Noku Maldives’ talented chefs. From delectable breakfasts to celebratory dinners, prepare for a culinary journey to tantalize your taste buds.
- Water Sports and Excursions: Dive into adventure with a range of water sports and excursions available at the resort. Explore vibrant coral reefs, embark on snorkeling expeditions, or simply soak up the sun on a relaxing catamaran cruise.
A short 45-minute seaplane flight from Malé’s Velana International Airport whisks you away to the idyllic shores of Noku Maldives. Nestled on Kudafunafaru Island in Noonu Atoll, the resort offers unparalleled comfort, spacious accommodations, and tranquility.
Choose from 20 expansive beach villas or 30 luxurious over-water villas, each designed for ultimate privacy and equipped with modern amenities for your comfort. The refined elegance of each villa features soft white hues and dark wood accents, perfectly complementing the breathtaking natural beauty visible through the large bay windows and French doors.
For world-class dining, explore Palms Restaurant, offering delectable Maldivian and international cuisine. Alternatively, embark on a culinary adventure through Thailand, Japan, and Singapore at Thari Restaurant. Unwind with a refreshing cocktail at Palms Bar or Thari Bar, both boasting spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.
Celebration
Easter Adventure: Dive into the Jungle at InterContinental Maldives with Sharky & George and Chef Marianne Lumb!
Get ready for an unforgettable Easter celebration at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! This idyllic island paradise has curated a jam-packed program filled with exciting activities, delicious treats, and special guest appearances, making it the perfect destination for a family getaway.
Sharky & George Make a Splash!
From March 28th to April 3rd, the beloved entertainment duo Sharky & George will be taking over Planet Trekkers, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club. Expect a week-long itinerary of engaging activities inspired by “The Jungle Book,” igniting a love for the natural world through arts, crafts, and mini-expeditions around the island.
MasterChef Magic with Marianne Lumb
Adding a touch of culinary flair, renowned chef Marianne Lumb, a finalist on BBC’s Professional Master Chef, will grace the resort from March 31st to April 10th. Prepare to embark on a delectable Easter journey at The Lighthouse restaurant, featuring stunning ocean views and the freshest seasonal ingredients, including local Maldivian delights.
Sweet Treats Await at The Chocolate Factory
A beloved Maamunagau tradition returns! The Collective will be transformed into a whimsical Chocolate Wonderland, showcasing artistic creations inspired by “The Jungle Book” and Easter magic. Indulge in a delightful selection of organic chocolates, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.
Family Fun for All Ages
Alongside Sharky & George’s visit, a special family activity program runs from March 29th to April 3rd. Highlights include traditional Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts workshops, and a thrilling Pirate Cruise expedition in the Maamunagau Lagoon. Families can also enjoy open-air movie nights, a kite festival, and a culinary adventure across the resort’s diverse restaurants.
Relaxation for Parents at The Retreat
Parents seeking serenity can find solace at The Retreat, an adults-only haven boasting a dedicated bar, infinity pool, and enticing restaurant. Here, you can unwind and recharge while your children have a blast at Planet Trekkers.
Support Manta Conservation with a Charity Run
Join the second annual Manta Trust Charity Run on March 30th! This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for manta ray research while enjoying some healthy exercise on the stunning island.
Unwind in Spacious Family Villas
InterContinental Maldives offers three Family Beach Pool Villas, providing the perfect blend of space and tranquility for families of all sizes. Each villa features a private plunge pool and a spacious garden, ideal for reconnecting after a day of exploration.
Unforgettable Easter with the Maldives Easter Jungle Package
Book the enticing “Maldives Easter Jungle Package” and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits:
- Daily breakfast and dinner at designated restaurants
- USD 100 credit for Planet Trekkers Kids Club
- Family snorkeling excursion
- Family photoshoot with edited images
- Family Pizza Making Cooking Class
- Club InterContinental privileges (afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, poolside refreshments)
- Complimentary non-motorized water sports activities
- Access to Sharky & George kids club (ages 4-12)
Package rates start from USD 2,847 per night for a Family Beach Pool Villa, including breakfast for two adults and two children under 12.
Book your unforgettable Easter escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! Visit http://www.maldives.intercontinental.com for more information.
