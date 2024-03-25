Celebrate a Chocolate-filled Easter at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with special Pastry Chefs Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has unveiled its theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’, inviting guests to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery of renewal, hope and harmony, exuding a feeling of freedom and lightness – true ‘joy of weightlessness’.

From 28th March to 7th April 2024, a line-up of globally celebrated names, such as German aesthetician Dr. Barbara Sturm to Australian former footballer legend Tim Cahill, will offer exclusive experiences along with JOALI BEING signature activities designed for multi-generations. This includes:

Dr Barbara Sturm: World-renowned celebrity aesthetic Doctor, Barbara Sturm will host bespoke masterclasses on reverse-ageing methodologies with a variety of treatments offered on the island, along with an enriching session for young adults and children at B’Kidult, the island’s multi-generational playground, to inspire the next generation.

Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: On 31st March, TIGEREYES will be presented in JOALI BEING; this exclusive screening reflects the brand’s strong devotion to female empowerment. It is an award-winning film directed by Martina Trepczyk, showcasing the world life of Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain, the first and only female scuba diver on a remote Maldivian island who regularly dives with the world’s most feared and misunderstood animal, the tiger shark.

Tim Cahill: In the spirit of nurturing the next generation of young football players, former Australian football legend Tim Cahill, the first Australian to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup, will host workshops. His coaching sessions will centre upon mastering technical drills, turning practice skills into fun and engaging games, with a key focus on holistic development. Cahill passionately believes in creating a supportive environment where every youngster feels valued and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Dr Hanna Poikonen: Dr Poikonen created WiseMotion to blend her neuroscience knowledge with her passion for dance and will offer classes at JOALI BEING, which include Introduction to WiseMotion, Wisemotion Masterclass, and multi-generational movement classes. WiseMotion is a method that combines guided movement improvisation, scientific knowledge and interactive discussions to support the Mind Pillar at JOALI BEING.

Guests can participate in daily wellbeing activities, including yoga, aerial yoga, gratitude meditation, chakra dancing, breathwork classes, Vinyasa Yoga, paddleboard yoga, sound baths, reflexology, Aufguss sauna rituals, and workshops in JOALI BEING’s herbology centre, AKTAR, such as facial scrub & mask-making as well as learning about therapeutic teas. Or, embark on adventures to the vibrant underwater world on guided snorkelling, jet skiing, semi-submarine tours, paddle boarding, dolphin cruises, fishing, coral planting, and conversations with marine biologists to learn about the island’s sustainability initiatives. Guests can enjoy the island’s padel and tennis courts surrounded by verdant greens, an Easter run, functional training classes, mat pilates, circuit training, as well as speciality classes for kids such as fitness classes, Zumba and Qi Gong. For inspiring culinarians, family culinary workshops, cocktail and mocktail classes and tea celebrations with the Master Tea Sommelier will be highlights. Evenings are for gastronomical journeys in atmospherical settings, from Maldivian-themed dinners and traditional Easter spreads to elegant Caviar and Tea soiree dining.

The newly built multi-generational playground, B’Kidult, will offer activities for all ages that focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and fun. Dedicated to the importance of early-stage learning and wellbeing, together this Easter, families can explore an array of thoughtfully crafted experiences to bolster health, impart new skills and nurture connections such as treasure hunts, Herbarium workshops and craft soap-making.

Commenting on this year’s Easter, General Manager Graeme Freeman says, “We invite guests to partake in a celebration at JOALI BEING that goes beyond your traditional Easter festivities. Our theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’ is a celebration of the soul – a moment to rediscover your inner harmony, reconnect with oneself and embrace the transformative power of Easter. Our resident practitioners and visiting experts will craft a one-of-a-kind journey for all our guests.”

On the secluded natural island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING is home to 68 private, exquisite beach and water villas with thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools and personal “Jadugar”, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.

JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.