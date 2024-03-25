News
Celebrate a Chocolate-filled Easter at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with special Pastry Chefs Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce their jam-packed Easter programme this year at their beautiful resort. Beginning from 23rd March until 8th April, the programme offers guests to enjoy endless array of activities including beach games, water sports games, treasure hunts, educational games for children, live music and more.
The resort also will be adding to this already incredible programme, the arrival of two esteemed pastry chefs, Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils, at the forefront of the confectionery world. These culinary maestros will grace Lily Beach’s shores, bringing their unparalleled expertise and delectable creations just in time for Easter celebrations.
During their stay, Chef Florence and Alexis will work closely with Executive Chef Antonio and his team to curate an unforgettable culinary experience for guests during Easter dinner. Guests can expect to indulge in a symphony of sweet flavours as they whip up a desert storm, featuring an array of mouthwatering chocolaty goodness.
Additionally, Chef Florence and Alexis will host an exclusive 45-minute masterclass, inviting guests to partake in the art of confectionery. Under their expert guidance, participants will have the opportunity to perfect the craft of Easter Egg decoration, learning invaluable techniques and insider secrets from these esteemed professionals to take home with them. Prior sign up for these sessions will be advised.
As the reigning World Champions of Confectionery Arts, Chef Florence and Chef Alexis bring with them a wealth of experience and a passion for crafting indulgent desserts. Their journey to the top culminated in a remarkable victory at the Mondial des Arts Sucrés pastry competition last October, solidifying their status as pioneers in the world of pastries and sweets. They will ensure with their expertise the chocolates and pastry at Lily Beach will be a whole other level during this Easter and beyond.
Following this, a regular friend of Lily Beach, Marcel Gurk, the Guiness World Record Winning Champion Football Freestyler will also be present at the resort from April 1st to April 8th. Guests will be mesmerised by Gurk’s awe-inspiring skills as he graces the resort with electrifying performances. Moreover, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in Freestyle Football sessions led by Gurk himself. Following that there will be opportunities to hone ones football skills and also join in on a fun football match with the resort team as well.
The resort just completed celebrating International Women’s Day with a special themed activities including wine pairing dinners, and unique spa packages – and this would be coming back bigger and better next year well..
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Lily Beach stands as an award-winning, all-inclusive haven renowned for its commitment to excellence in gastronomy. Boasting four restaurants and four bars, the resort offers an unparalleled dining experience, with themed buffet dinners and à la carte menus showcasing the finest culinary delights. And to liven up the mood, the resort offers daily entertainment in the evenings from Live Music to Cultural Shows.
Prepare to indulge in an unforgettable celebration of flavour, innovation, and craftsmanship, set against the backdrop of our pristine island paradise, provided with a touch of Authentic Maldivian Hospitality. For more information on the Easter Programme happening now, click here
For more information on completed Women’s Day activities click here
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.
On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.
In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.
Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
Embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a memorable Maldivian escape at the stunning Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. This luxurious resort welcomes families with a vibrant calendar of activities, delicious culinary experiences infused with traditional flavors, and exciting adventures, all set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Effortless Arrival and Spacious Accommodations
Reach your island sanctuary with ease – the resort is just a scenic 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For families of four, the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa provides ample space, featuring a king bed, a comfortable sofa bed, and a private sundeck with a swing, pool, loungers, and a gazebo. Direct beach access and breathtaking ocean views ensure endless fun and relaxation. Rates start at $1,570 per night (double occupancy). Larger families can choose expansive two-bedroom options with separate living areas, perfect for creating lasting memories together.
A Culinary Journey Through Eid Traditions
Immerse yourselves in the lively Bodumas parade and the rhythmic beats of a Boduberu performance, kicking off the Eid festivities. Later, indulge in a delightful Beach Market buffet under the stars at the Beach Shack.
Habitat restaurant tempts your taste buds with signature dishes like beef kofta, batata harra, shish tawook, and lamb tagine. For a touch of familiarity, savor freshly brewed Arabic coffee with dates at Aura, Sip Tea Lounge, or even in the comfort of your villa.
Unwind and Rejuvenate as a Family
The award-winning Amingiri Spa, featuring a modern hammam room, offers the perfect escape for parents. The Authentic Indulgence package pampers you with a traditional hammam ritual, a hot stone massage, and a rejuvenating facial.
Children and teenagers (ages 5-18) can discover their own path to wellness with the Young Zen program. Tailored activities include body wraps, massages, facials, basic yoga, and even workshops on hairstyling and nail care, all starting at $150 per person.
Adventures for All Ages
The resort caters to every family member’s interests. The expansive Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, offers exciting daily activities. For the more active, enjoy tennis, basketball, badminton, or pickleball on the multi-purpose court. Explore the vibrant marine life with thrilling excursions around the atoll.
Bond over new experiences with an art session led by the resident artist, or learn the secrets of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fun-filled cooking class.
Celebrate Eid in Paradise
For an unforgettable Eid getaway, visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64 to book your stay.
JOALI BEING brings renowned experts to curate experiences this Easter
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has unveiled its theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’, inviting guests to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery of renewal, hope and harmony, exuding a feeling of freedom and lightness – true ‘joy of weightlessness’.
From 28th March to 7th April 2024, a line-up of globally celebrated names, such as German aesthetician Dr. Barbara Sturm to Australian former footballer legend Tim Cahill, will offer exclusive experiences along with JOALI BEING signature activities designed for multi-generations. This includes:
- Dr Barbara Sturm: World-renowned celebrity aesthetic Doctor, Barbara Sturm will host bespoke masterclasses on reverse-ageing methodologies with a variety of treatments offered on the island, along with an enriching session for young adults and children at B’Kidult, the island’s multi-generational playground, to inspire the next generation.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: On 31st March, TIGEREYES will be presented in JOALI BEING; this exclusive screening reflects the brand’s strong devotion to female empowerment. It is an award-winning film directed by Martina Trepczyk, showcasing the world life of Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain, the first and only female scuba diver on a remote Maldivian island who regularly dives with the world’s most feared and misunderstood animal, the tiger shark.
- Tim Cahill: In the spirit of nurturing the next generation of young football players, former Australian football legend Tim Cahill, the first Australian to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup, will host workshops. His coaching sessions will centre upon mastering technical drills, turning practice skills into fun and engaging games, with a key focus on holistic development. Cahill passionately believes in creating a supportive environment where every youngster feels valued and encouraged to reach their full potential.
- Dr Hanna Poikonen: Dr Poikonen created WiseMotion to blend her neuroscience knowledge with her passion for dance and will offer classes at JOALI BEING, which include Introduction to WiseMotion, Wisemotion Masterclass, and multi-generational movement classes. WiseMotion is a method that combines guided movement improvisation, scientific knowledge and interactive discussions to support the Mind Pillar at JOALI BEING.
Guests can participate in daily wellbeing activities, including yoga, aerial yoga, gratitude meditation, chakra dancing, breathwork classes, Vinyasa Yoga, paddleboard yoga, sound baths, reflexology, Aufguss sauna rituals, and workshops in JOALI BEING’s herbology centre, AKTAR, such as facial scrub & mask-making as well as learning about therapeutic teas. Or, embark on adventures to the vibrant underwater world on guided snorkelling, jet skiing, semi-submarine tours, paddle boarding, dolphin cruises, fishing, coral planting, and conversations with marine biologists to learn about the island’s sustainability initiatives. Guests can enjoy the island’s padel and tennis courts surrounded by verdant greens, an Easter run, functional training classes, mat pilates, circuit training, as well as speciality classes for kids such as fitness classes, Zumba and Qi Gong. For inspiring culinarians, family culinary workshops, cocktail and mocktail classes and tea celebrations with the Master Tea Sommelier will be highlights. Evenings are for gastronomical journeys in atmospherical settings, from Maldivian-themed dinners and traditional Easter spreads to elegant Caviar and Tea soiree dining.
The newly built multi-generational playground, B’Kidult, will offer activities for all ages that focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and fun. Dedicated to the importance of early-stage learning and wellbeing, together this Easter, families can explore an array of thoughtfully crafted experiences to bolster health, impart new skills and nurture connections such as treasure hunts, Herbarium workshops and craft soap-making.
Commenting on this year’s Easter, General Manager Graeme Freeman says, “We invite guests to partake in a celebration at JOALI BEING that goes beyond your traditional Easter festivities. Our theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’ is a celebration of the soul – a moment to rediscover your inner harmony, reconnect with oneself and embrace the transformative power of Easter. Our resident practitioners and visiting experts will craft a one-of-a-kind journey for all our guests.”
On the secluded natural island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING is home to 68 private, exquisite beach and water villas with thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools and personal “Jadugar”, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
