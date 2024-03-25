W Maldives Welcomes It’s New Culinary Maestro: Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce their jam-packed Easter programme this year at their beautiful resort. Beginning from 23rd March until 8th April, the programme offers guests to enjoy endless array of activities including beach games, water sports games, treasure hunts, educational games for children, live music and more.

The resort also will be adding to this already incredible programme, the arrival of two esteemed pastry chefs, Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils, at the forefront of the confectionery world. These culinary maestros will grace Lily Beach’s shores, bringing their unparalleled expertise and delectable creations just in time for Easter celebrations.

During their stay, Chef Florence and Alexis will work closely with Executive Chef Antonio and his team to curate an unforgettable culinary experience for guests during Easter dinner. Guests can expect to indulge in a symphony of sweet flavours as they whip up a desert storm, featuring an array of mouthwatering chocolaty goodness.

Additionally, Chef Florence and Alexis will host an exclusive 45-minute masterclass, inviting guests to partake in the art of confectionery. Under their expert guidance, participants will have the opportunity to perfect the craft of Easter Egg decoration, learning invaluable techniques and insider secrets from these esteemed professionals to take home with them. Prior sign up for these sessions will be advised.

As the reigning World Champions of Confectionery Arts, Chef Florence and Chef Alexis bring with them a wealth of experience and a passion for crafting indulgent desserts. Their journey to the top culminated in a remarkable victory at the Mondial des Arts Sucrés pastry competition last October, solidifying their status as pioneers in the world of pastries and sweets. They will ensure with their expertise the chocolates and pastry at Lily Beach will be a whole other level during this Easter and beyond.

Following this, a regular friend of Lily Beach, Marcel Gurk, the Guiness World Record Winning Champion Football Freestyler will also be present at the resort from April 1st to April 8th. Guests will be mesmerised by Gurk’s awe-inspiring skills as he graces the resort with electrifying performances. Moreover, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in Freestyle Football sessions led by Gurk himself. Following that there will be opportunities to hone ones football skills and also join in on a fun football match with the resort team as well.

The resort just completed celebrating International Women’s Day with a special themed activities including wine pairing dinners, and unique spa packages – and this would be coming back bigger and better next year well..

Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Lily Beach stands as an award-winning, all-inclusive haven renowned for its commitment to excellence in gastronomy. Boasting four restaurants and four bars, the resort offers an unparalleled dining experience, with themed buffet dinners and à la carte menus showcasing the finest culinary delights. And to liven up the mood, the resort offers daily entertainment in the evenings from Live Music to Cultural Shows.

Prepare to indulge in an unforgettable celebration of flavour, innovation, and craftsmanship, set against the backdrop of our pristine island paradise, provided with a touch of Authentic Maldivian Hospitality. For more information on the Easter Programme happening now, click here

For more information on completed Women’s Day activities click here