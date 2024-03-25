News
Patina Maldives Welcomes ATP Pro Nicolas Almagro for Exclusive Tennis Clinics
Patina Maldives, in partnership with LUX Tennis, is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for tennis enthusiasts to perfect their game with none other than former ATP professional Nicolas Almagro, from March 27th to April 1st, 2024.
Renowned as “El Bombilla,” Nicolas Almagro brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having attained a career-high ATP ranking of number 9 and clinched an impressive 13 ATP trophies throughout his illustrious career. His stellar achievements include triumphs in prestigious tournaments such as Nice (France), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Costa do Sauipe (Brazil).
Born with a racket in hand, Almagro began his tennis journey at the tender age of 8, demonstrating an innate talent and passion for the sport. Despite bidding farewell to his professional career in 2019, Nicolas continues to contribute to the tennis community as the esteemed Tennis Academy Director at La Manga Club in Murcia, where he presides over 28 courts, nurturing the next generation of tennis stars.
From March 27th to April 1st, guests at Patina Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to refine their skills under the guidance of Nicolas Almagro himself. The event kicks off with a captivating Sunset Aperitivo at Helios on March 27th from 6pm to 7pm, providing an intimate setting for enthusiasts to meet and greet the tennis legend.
The highlight of the event features exhilarating 1-hour Tennis Clinics on March 28th and March 31st, offering participants invaluable insights and personalized tips from Almagro’s extensive repertoire. Additionally, a special 1-hour Kids & Teens Clinics on March 30th ensures that young talents have the opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s finest.
For those seeking a more personalized experience, private sessions with Nicolas Almagro will be available throughout the duration of the event, from March 27th to April 1st, offering 30 minutes of focused coaching tailored to individual needs.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to elevate your tennis game in the most idyllic of settings. Join Patina Maldives for an unforgettable tennis experience with former ATP pro Nicolas Almagro.
For more information on Pathways, please see here.
News
A Tapestry Woven from Indian Heritage and Maldivian Bounty
In an alignment of philosophies and aspirations, Chef Hari Nayak has partnered with Four Seasons Kuda Huraa to bring his signature artful interpretation of modern Indian gastronomy to the celebrated Baraabaru, one of CNN Travel’s top 10 Maldives’ Finest Tables 2022.
Chef Hari Nayak has carved an extraordinary career that has taken him from Manipal, India to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York and on to honing a modern interpretation of Indian cuisine that has captivated international audiences. Having broadened his expertise under the mentorship of world-renowned chefs, Chef Nayak is the founding chef of acclaimed restaurant Sona in New York, and the chef and owner of Michelin-recognized Indian restaurant JHOL in Bangkok. He has also authored six books; has his own line of retail food products, Cafe Spice; and works as a chef patron and consultant for hospitality groups around the globe.
On a lifelong mission to bring his fresh interpretation of coastal Indian cuisine to the forefront of the global culinary map, Chef Nayak’s Western cooking skills and passion for authentic home-cooked flavours find their Maldivian home-away-from-home at Baraabaru.
“I want to widen the world’s eyes to the Indian cuisine that I grew up loving, share what I have learned in the West and work with a like-minded team in the Maldives inspired by the same mission.” – Hari Nayak
Together, through seasonal week-long residencies, a year-round set dinner menu, ongoing cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, and mutual values and dreams, Chef Nayak and our Baraabaru artisans – empowered by Head Chef Kishan Singh – will take you even deeper into the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives.
Chef Nayak is in residence April 2 to 7, 2024, followed by additional week-long residencies in spring and summer 2024. Throughout the rest of the year, his influence will be showcased in his nightly available set dinner menu at Baraabaru. Call at +(960) 66 00 888 to savour this exclusive gastronomic experience.
News
W Maldives Welcomes It’s New Culinary Maestro: Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco
Situated on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, the luxury playground W Maldives, is thrilled to announce the appointment of their new culinary maestro, Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco. Bringing a dash of panache and a pinch of innovation, the new Executive Sous Chef is set to whisk guests away on a delectable journey, elevating the resort’s dining experience to new, tantalizing heights.
An Italian-born culinary maestro, Chef Federico has spent his entire career life honing his skills and experiences across Europe, Australia and Middle East. With an impressive culinary background, he has orchestrated culinary masterpieces in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels across Italy, Spain, Germany and Middle East. Prior to gracing the Maldivian shores, Chef Federico lent his culinary prowess to the five-star Hilton The Pearl Hotel and Residences in Qatar, Doha.
In his new role as Executive Sous Chef at W Maldives, he is set to lead the kitchen brigade, curating a symphony of flavors not only complement the Maldivian beauty but also introduces a touch of European finesse. Guests can expect a menu that transcends borders, showcasing a culinary journey that spans continents.
“I am beyond thrilled to join the culinary stage and bringing my signature flavors that I have refined for the past years to W Maldives. I am determined to work together with the diverse talents and create a culinary symphony that resonates with the vibrant spirit of this luxury playground,” said Chef Federico.
In describing his approach to culinary artistry, he continued, “With every plate and dishes, I aim to tell a story, evoke emotions and take guests on a journey. I believe in crafting experiences that linger in the memory long after the last bite.” He also added, “I fell in love with the Maldives from the moment I arrived. The beauty of these islands inspires me and I am eager to blend the richness of the traditional European techniques with the freshness of local Maldivian ingredients. I am also excited to show what the evolution of both W Hotels brand and W Maldives would taste like.”
In a world where dining is an experience, Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco promises a culinary spectacle that not only satisfies but leaves a lasting impression. Get ready for a menu that reads like a culinary novel, with chapters of delicious surprises and witty flavors that dance on the palate.
News
Celebrate a Chocolate-filled Easter at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with special Pastry Chefs Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce their jam-packed Easter programme this year at their beautiful resort. Beginning from 23rd March until 8th April, the programme offers guests to enjoy endless array of activities including beach games, water sports games, treasure hunts, educational games for children, live music and more.
The resort also will be adding to this already incredible programme, the arrival of two esteemed pastry chefs, Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils, at the forefront of the confectionery world. These culinary maestros will grace Lily Beach’s shores, bringing their unparalleled expertise and delectable creations just in time for Easter celebrations.
During their stay, Chef Florence and Alexis will work closely with Executive Chef Antonio and his team to curate an unforgettable culinary experience for guests during Easter dinner. Guests can expect to indulge in a symphony of sweet flavours as they whip up a desert storm, featuring an array of mouthwatering chocolaty goodness.
Additionally, Chef Florence and Alexis will host an exclusive 45-minute masterclass, inviting guests to partake in the art of confectionery. Under their expert guidance, participants will have the opportunity to perfect the craft of Easter Egg decoration, learning invaluable techniques and insider secrets from these esteemed professionals to take home with them. Prior sign up for these sessions will be advised.
As the reigning World Champions of Confectionery Arts, Chef Florence and Chef Alexis bring with them a wealth of experience and a passion for crafting indulgent desserts. Their journey to the top culminated in a remarkable victory at the Mondial des Arts Sucrés pastry competition last October, solidifying their status as pioneers in the world of pastries and sweets. They will ensure with their expertise the chocolates and pastry at Lily Beach will be a whole other level during this Easter and beyond.
Following this, a regular friend of Lily Beach, Marcel Gurk, the Guiness World Record Winning Champion Football Freestyler will also be present at the resort from April 1st to April 8th. Guests will be mesmerised by Gurk’s awe-inspiring skills as he graces the resort with electrifying performances. Moreover, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in Freestyle Football sessions led by Gurk himself. Following that there will be opportunities to hone ones football skills and also join in on a fun football match with the resort team as well.
The resort just completed celebrating International Women’s Day with a special themed activities including wine pairing dinners, and unique spa packages – and this would be coming back bigger and better next year well..
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Lily Beach stands as an award-winning, all-inclusive haven renowned for its commitment to excellence in gastronomy. Boasting four restaurants and four bars, the resort offers an unparalleled dining experience, with themed buffet dinners and à la carte menus showcasing the finest culinary delights. And to liven up the mood, the resort offers daily entertainment in the evenings from Live Music to Cultural Shows.
Prepare to indulge in an unforgettable celebration of flavour, innovation, and craftsmanship, set against the backdrop of our pristine island paradise, provided with a touch of Authentic Maldivian Hospitality. For more information on the Easter Programme happening now, click here
For more information on completed Women’s Day activities click here
