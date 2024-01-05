Culture
Celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Lunar New Year offering
Welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in style with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and enjoy a series of exciting events this Lunar New Year. From exceptional culinary experiences to a range of family-friendly activities, there are limited-edition events to suit all guests, running exclusively from Friday 09 to Tuesday 13 February 2024.
For those looking to tantalise their tastebuds, the resort’s ‘Flavours of China’ experience will be sure to delight, offering a culinary journey through the best of Chinese cuisine. Three of Jumeirah Guangzhou’s renowned Chinese head chefs have crafted two set menus – a four-course menu and an eight-course menu – featuring authentic dishes bursting with flavour and colour. For those looking to further elevate their dining experience, a selection of the finest Chinese wines has been carefully curated to perfectly complement each and every dish.
Families heading to the resort to celebrate the Lunar New Year will find plenty to keep the little ones busy, with an exciting variety of seasonal family-friendly events, in addition to the resort’s existing family offering, with over 50 activities available. Whether it’s dragon mask making at MURACA Art Studio or a Chinese lantern release ceremony at Glow, the whole family will love celebrating at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, with playful activities designed to create last memories for all. When it comes to downtime, the resort’s spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas offer the perfect space for a family retreat, with separate living spaces and bedrooms providing plenty of space to relax in comfort and style.
For guests looking to unwind in between festivities, they can experience various rejuvenating rituals with the resort’s visiting wellness practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal. Offering personalised guided wellness experiences and holistic therapies, including one-to-one pranic healing and traditional Chinese acupuncture sessions, guests can indulge in the perfect fusion of ancient wisdom and modern wellness to ensure a relaxing start to the ‘Year of the Dragon’. Driven by a deep passion for wellbeing, Dr. Syed assists guests with reaching higher levels of relaxation, rejuvenation, and balance in the midst of paradise within the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa.
Marine life lovers will relish the opportunity to head out on a Dolphin Quest, witnessing the beauty of dolphins in their natural habitat, while those who are looking for a more immersive experience can opt for the Ocean Wonders Snorkelling experience. A Sunset Cruise will also set sail on Monday 12 February, giving guests the chance to experience the beautiful Maldivian sunset while sipping on bubbly to the rhythmic beats of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a luxurious island escape for travellers looking to get away this Lunar New Year. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style with their own private rooftop terraces, as well as six restaurants and bars which offer Jumeirah Group’s signature dining experiences and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.
Guests looking to explore the festivities in more detail will find the programme here, and can take advantage of up to 30% off their booking with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Culture
Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives to host Diwali celebrations
Every year, the Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is known to deliver its popular Diwali extravagance for the guests as well as the visitors to Crossroads Maldives. This year too, The Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives has announced two remarkable events that will live up to the true spirit of the Diwali the auspicious celebrations of lights, love, and harmony.
On the 11th of November mark the calendars for a Diwali Pool Party at the Beach Club from 02.00 pm until 06.00pm. Dive into the celebration as you enjoy the mesmerising beats spun by the talented DJ while relishing in the beautiful views of our pristine lagoon. Special highlights of the event include a Live Indian Chat Corner, thrilling beach games with exciting prizes, and the entrance is complimentary for children below the age of eleven. With the frequent ferry schedule from the Marina at Crossroads Maldives, this fantastic Diwali celebration is accessible to all visitors, making it a perfect destination to soak in the festivities.
As the sun sets on this magical day, continue the celebrations with a sumptuous Diwali Indian Dinner Buffet with a live performance by a sensational saxophonist performance from 18:30 to 22:00. This incredible line-up of events, promises a delectable journey through authentic Indian cuisine accompanied by the soothing melodies of the saxophone setting the perfect ambiance to elevate your weekend mood.
The Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is where the vibrant colours of Diwali meet the tranquil blues of the Indian Ocean, creating an enchanting atmosphere that you won’t want to miss this weekend.
Culture
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Culture
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives is set to light up this year’s Diwali festivities with a remarkable program designed to captivate guests of all ages. From exclusive cuisines to myriad of Diwali-themed activities, the celebrations at Amari Raaya Maldives are set to be truly memorable.
During the Diwali promotional period, guests can relish daily Indian cuisine corner curated by the resort’s Executive Chef , Yogender Pal (Chef Yogi) at Amaya Food Gallery. This culinary experience spotlights an array of vegetarian delights and live cooking stations. With his remarkable background in speciality restaurants and innovative dining concepts, Chef Yogi’s culinary expertise has gained global recognition. Accompanied by a team of skilled chefs, Amari Raaya Maldives offers exceptional buffet options dedicated to showcasing the finest of Indian cuisine.
Wellness enthusiasts can partake in daily sunset yoga sessions deigned to enhance the sense of well-being, set against the backdrop of the tranquil beach and expansive ocean. Whether a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, its an ideal way to rejuvenate while savouring the mesmerising Maldivian sunset.
On November 12th, Amari Raaya Maldives, offers a vibrant array of Diwali celebrations to guests. To start off the festivities, a Rangoli Art competition will be held at Artist Zone offering a chance to create intricate and colourful designs that embody the spirit of Diwali.
As a special transformation of the resorts renowned “Amari Ritual, the resort has crafted a heart-warming and lively Diya lighting ceremony. This unique twist of the ritual combines the warmth of traditional custom with a touch of modern elegance. Guests will gather to bask in the glow of the Diyas (traditional oil lamps) perfectly complemented with cocktails and delectable canapés, creating a warm and lively atmosphere at the resort’s Village Hub.
Enjoy a mouth-watering Indian Gala dinner at Amaya Food Gallery, offering a delightful fusion of Indian flavours and aromas that pay homage to cuisine’s rich diversity. To conclude this remarkable evening, guests will be invited to Ampers&nd, where live entertainment will enhance the joyous spirit of the occasion.
Celebrate, connect and embrace the joyful celebration in the company of fellow guests and the resort’s dedicated team members at Amari Raaya Maldives with an incredible discount up to 40% on villas, along with additional perks.
For more details, please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Virgin Atlantic to increase Maldives flights for winter 2024
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Resorts awarded ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ at Luxuri Awards 2023
-
News1 week ago
What’s new at Vakkaru: Unveiling six reasons to celebrate six-year milestone
-
Celebration7 days ago
Fifty years of Furanafushi: a story of authentic Maldivian hospitality with Sheraton Maldives
-
Insiders6 days ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints TJ Joulak as General Manager
-
Action6 days ago
Football legend Lukas Podolski lights up Heritance Aarah with friendly match against Maldivian youth
-
Drink6 days ago
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
-
News6 days ago
Six Senses Kanuhura welcomes French visionary artist-painter Lucas Beaufort for a vibrant art week celebration