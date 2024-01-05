Food
Maldives’ only jungle dining experience returns as Nest reopens at Niyama
Niyama Private Islands Maldives reopens its Asian restaurant, Nest, with reimagined jungle dining reinforced with bold, new flavours.
Located within the deep heart of the island of Play, Nest brings dramatic flair to Asian fine dining, with a unique setting of wild, indigenous flora that envelops guests in the surreal and transports them to another world.
The experience begins with a stroll along the meandering boardwalk through the jungle’s overgrown vines. The magic of Nest then reveals itself under the canopy of a banyan tree decades in the making. On the ground floor, tribal, thatched-roof huts centre around the showcase teppanyaki, where fiery flavours await. Alternatively, guests can ascend the spiral staircase, then cross the bridge to their dining platform suspended six metres in the air.
The original design of Nest was conceived in 2013 by Poole Associates and landscape architect Drew Anderson of TOPO Design. They envisioned a multi-level treehouse connected by a labyrinth of wooden walkways and bridges that appears then melts back into the trees.
After a decade of operation, Niyama unveils an enhanced setting, with denser, more dramatic landscaping by the resort’s chief engineer Michael Selvin to envelop each table more fully in nature and exclusivity. At night, the trees shimmer with hundreds of lights, and hints of red add an element of the exotic, reminiscent of the neon glow of the streets of Saigon, Tokyo or Bangkok.
A new menu has also been revealed, with flavours of the avant garde by new Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault. Highlights include the wagyu and sea urchin tataki (Japan), sizzling bo lok lak (Vietnam), and chilli reef lobster from local waters (Singapore).
With a relentless pursuit of the novel and intriguing, Chef Thierry’s creations combine the freshest, high-quality ingredients with unexpected culinary techniques and innovations. Hard-to-find Asian herbs and spices come from the island’s own garden, which also inform the experimental cocktail list by consultant Mathew Atkinson of Bruff Drinks.
“We are thrilled to unveil the new Nest”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “The reimagined concept, coupled with Chef Thierry Vergnault’s culinary brilliance, promises to take our guest experience to another level, and we invite the adventurous from around the world to come experience the magic of Nest for themselves”.
Nest is open daily for teppanyaki lunch: 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm, teppanyaki dinner: 4.30 pm – 8.30 pm, and a la carte: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm.
For more information, or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111, visit niyama.com or email reservations@niyama.com.
Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura
Six Senses Kanuhura has announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef José Pizarro, who will be hosting two exclusive dinners at the resort’s Spanish restaurant, The Point.
Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of the island and facing the sunset, The Point features a Spanish-influenced menu with sharing plates of tapas and a wine bar. The live cooking station and counter seating invite guests to interact with the Chefs who love to share culinary stories, ingredients, and tips for each dish. The team uses fresh ingredients from the Organic Garden and locally sourced and sustainably caught fresh fish, along with Spain’s all-time classic favorites such as cheese, cold cuts, sauces, and, of course, homemade sangria.
In January, the culinary team is excited to welcome Chef José Pizarro to The Point for two exclusive dinners. Born in Cáceres, a rural village near Extremadura, José pursued his love of cooking and trained in some of Spain’s most acclaimed restaurants, before later moving to London. Aligned to the Six Senses ethos, José believes in fresh, seasonal ingredients and keeping his dishes simple. His art is based around modern Spanish plates, with an accent on traditional dishes that remind him of home. He owns several restaurants in the UK and one in Abu Dhabi and has released six books.
During his visit to Six Senses Kanuhura, José invites guests to experience his love for Spanish tapas and explore fresh and local ingredients. He says: “To be invited to cook and share my passion in Six Senses Kanuhura and the Maldives is a dream come true for me. I am very excited to share this experience with such a well-traveled, discerning, and food-loving audience in a real paradise.”
Ruwan Nalindra, Executive Chef of Six Senses Kanuhura says: “Being able to work alongside José Pizarro is a great pleasure and I look forward to learning more about his passion and art, as well as creating traditional tapas with him at The Point. Our team is focused on enhancing the culinary experience of our guests and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these exclusive dinners.”
Manuel Dominguez, Chef De Cuisine at The Point says: “It is always a great experience to share a live cooking station with a Chef like José Pizarro, who will bring flavors, aromas and memories from our home, Spain, and at the same time invite our guests to this culinary journey.”
The dinners will take place on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 at The Point. For more details or bookings please contact dining-kanuhura@sixsenses.com
Discover epigenetic dining, plant-based wellness menus at Anantara Kihavah Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has introduced its new Epigenetic Dining concept, that redefines the wellness culinary experience for its esteemed guests. In addition to this, the resort also adds plant-based menus across all its dining outlets setting a new standard for personalised wellness.
The new Epigenetic Dining concept begins with an epigenetic test, a non-intrusive test in which hair root samples are scanned through a bio profiler providing a detailed report about the body’s level of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants, and contaminants.
Following the test, guests engage in a private 30-minute consultation with Anantara Kihavah’s wellness expert, who guides them through their test report, providing wellness insights and recommendations. Guests will receive a meticulously crafted 30 to 90-day plan along with a detailed report of their test results, offering invaluable insights into their individual dietary profiles.
Working hand in hand with Anantara Kihavah’s culinary teams, experienced nutritionist ensures that every dish aligns seamlessly with the guest’s wellness goals based on their epigenetic results.
Epigenetic Dining comes to life as guests embark on a bespoke culinary adventure with a set menu at Manzaru. Each dish and beverage is artfully curated to resonate with the guest’s unique epigenetic profile, ensuring they savour not only exquisite flavours but also a dining experience that aligns with their well-being.
Crafted with Holistic Wellness in mind and in a significant step towards sustainability, Anantara Kihavah also proudly introduces plant-based set menus available in Manzaru, Spice, and SEA Underwater Restaurant. What makes these menus truly exceptional is the guidance and training of renowned Holistic Wellness Chef Jamie Raftery. Chef Raftery’s influence ensures that every plant-based dish is not only ecologically conscious but also a culinary masterpiece that respects the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
Priced at USD 345++ for individuals and USD 650++ per couple, Epigenetic Dining offers a transformative dining experience that enriches and indulges the senses. The fusion of scientific understanding and culinary creativity ensures that guests can relish meals that are not only delicious but also tailored to promote their individual well-being.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
Patina Maldives, renowned for crafting unparalleled experiences, is set to ignite January 2024 with an epicurean spectacle featuring visionary chefs, master baristas, and a wine journey.
Chef Bo Bech: 15 – 28 January 2024
Patina Maldives welcomes back Chef Bo Bech, a maestro, philosopher, and revered star in the culinary world. Known for birthing the Nordic culinary movement and earning the coveted Michelin Star, Chef Bo Bech will enchant patrons with his signature magic at Kōen, promising a sensorial voyage for all attendees.
Barista Goran Goric: 15 – 29 January 2024
Step into a world of artistic caffeination as Latte Art Extraordinaire, Barista Goran Goric, takes center stage with a series of pop-ups. Immerse yourself in exclusive latte art masterclasses and indulge in an enigmatic coffee cocktail menu that aims to redefine the coffee experience.
Balthasar Ress Wine Journey: 23 – 24 January 2024
Embark on an exclusive Balthasar Ress Wine Journey, offering a passage into the legendary winery from the Rheingau region. Immerse yourself in the essence of their vineyards dominated by Riesling and complemented by the allure of Pinot Noir. Choose between a tasting dinner or a shore-side wine experience, paying homage to local flora and fauna while savoring world-class wine.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, expresses his excitement:
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished artisans, each bringing their unique expertise to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Our guests are in for exclusive experiences, where gastronomy meets artistry against the breathtaking backdrop of Patina Maldives.”
Prepare for an odyssey of flavors as Patina Maldives sets the stage for a gastronomic celebration unlike any other in January 2024.
For more information contact at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
