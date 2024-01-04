CROSSROADS Maldives now welcomes private boats with open arms by introducing ZERO touch-and-go berthing fees

Stuart De San Nicolas has been appointed as the new Cluster General Manager for Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Avani+ Fares Resort and NH Collection Maldives Havodda, effective from 23rd December 2023.

With over 30 years of hands-on industry experience, gained from an impressive career that has taken him to locations as diverse as Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, Stuart is well-equipped to lead this new management role.

A native of Spain, Stuart joins Minor Hotels from Conrad Bora Bora Nui, where he helped to elevate the resort’s luxury offerings through his position as General Manager. Having begun his hospitality journey in 1993 at the Hyatt Regency group in France, Stuart went on to take various roles in the front office and food and beverage departments of hotels around the world as he developed his hospitality expertise.

For more than 20 years, Stuart has held the position of General Manager in such prestigious hotels as Altapura in France, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Hotel & Spa in Mauritius, Marriott Islamabad, Pik Palace and Park Chalet, both part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Azerbaijan, Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort in Peru, The St. Regis Mauritius, and Le Meridien Bora Bora.

With his well-seasoned leadership style, Stuart has also enjoyed considerable success at leading and motivating large teams with a steadfast commitment to delivering five-star experiences for guests. Demanding nothing short of excellence in the daily operations of the resorts under his charge, Stuart has a strong track record of consistently surpassing guest expectations.

“We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the Minor family and to our leadership team in the Maldives. With his extensive experience and passion for excellence in service, we are confident that he will continue to enhance Minor Hotels growing presence within in the region,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Chief Executive Officer of Minor Hotels and Group Chief Executive Officer of Minor International.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead three of the best luxury resorts in the Maldives. Anantara Kihavah is truly the definition of paradise and I look forward to guiding this award-winning resort into the next chapter together with our incredible team, Mr. De San Nicolas commented. “With the recent introduction of the Avani+ and NH Collection brands to the Maldives, Minor Hotels has such a strong footprint in the market bringing the finest world-class standards to all sectors of this popular tourist destination.”

With 80 luxurious villas and residences on an island within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah is one of Minor Hotels’ flagship properties. Guests at the resort can indulge in a diverse culinary journey at six restaurants and bars, including the legendary SEA Underwater Restaurant. The resort also boasts an array of leisure facilities, including an outdoor cinema, a kids club, a water sports centre, and a dive centre. For ultimate relaxation, guests can rejuvenate at the Anantara Spa, which offers Asian therapies, aesthetic treatments, immunity-boosting Medi-spa, and ancient ayurvedic wellness treatments.

Another tropical haven situated on the western edge of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Resort is an upscale, family-friendly resort showcasing 176 stylish villas and residences, along with pavilions, seven bars and restaurants, world-class diving facilities, a water sports centre, an AvaniFit gym, and a contemporary AvaniSpa. The AvaniKids and Teens Club buzzes with daily programming and exciting outdoor adventures, creating a vibrant hub for young guests.

Nestled on a private island in the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, NH Collection Maldives Havodda boasts a mix of 120 beach and overwater villas, each offering a home-away-from-home experience with modern amenities and breathtaking views. The resort features three restaurants and two bars, providing guests with sensational culinary experiences. Beyond dining, NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers extensive leisure facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, all-purpose court, kids’ club, water sports and dive centre, as well as the opportunity to obtain a scuba diving license.