News
CROSSROADS Maldives now welcomes private boats with open arms by introducing ZERO touch-and-go berthing fees
In a groundbreaking move to enhance the visitor experience, CROSSROADS Maldives has announced the introduction of complimentary transient docking facilities for berthing private boats at the marina, from the 2nd of January 2024.
Starting today, private boat owners can enjoy the convenience of berthing at the CROSSROADS Maldives Marina, without any fees. This innovative approach aims to make the destination more accessible to and to foster an enriched experience for all visitors. For every visitor on board the vessel a minimum spend of USD 20 is applicable in order to unveil this exciting new benefit.
“The initiative aligns with our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality and promoting CROSSROADS Maldives as a premier destination for everyone. Visitors can now explore the scenic beauty of our destination, indulge in a variety of retail and dining experiences, and enjoy the vibrant cultural and entertainment experiences with the assurance of a hassle-free berthing experience.” Fathimath Yashfa (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives
With over fourteen dining experiences including award winning and world renowned restaurants, international retail brands, world-class spa and kids’ club facilities, a sensational Beach Club, authentic cultural immersion at the Maldives Discovery Center as well as an exciting watersports and excursions hub, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a range of tailored experience for visitors with diverse interests and tastes. It is the perfect destination to dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and make wholesome memories with your loved ones as we start this brand new year.
To avail of this, offer and embark on an unforgettable journey at the Maldives’ first and only, multi-island integrated leisure destiantion, interested parties can contact our concierge service at +960 730-7000 for more information. We look forward to welcoming private boat owners and their guests to an enhances, no-touch berthing experience at CROSSROADS Maldives. To learn more visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com
Drink
Nova Maldives offers irresistible mocktails for Dry January
As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for ways to start 2024 on a positive note. One of the most popular resolutions is to participate in Dry January, a global movement that challenges people to give up alcohol for a month and enjoy the benefits of a sober lifestyle.
Dry January is not only good for your health, but also for your wallet, your mood, and your self-confidence. According to Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the campaign, 86% of participants save money, 70% sleep better, 66% have more energy, and 57% have better concentration.
But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean giving up fun. In fact, it can be an opportunity to explore new and exciting drinks that are alcohol-free, but still delicious and refreshing.
That’s why Nova Maldives, the bright new star in Maldives, has launched a special menu of mocktails for guests who want to join the Dry January movement. These mocktails are made with fresh and natural ingredients, and are designed to satisfy your taste buds without compromising your health.
Some of the mocktails on offer include:
- Minty Melon Refresher: A cooling and invigorating drink that combines fresh watermelon juice, mint leaves, lime juice, and ginger beer. Garnished with a watermelon wedge and a mint sprig, this mocktail is a true oasis in a glass.
- Citrus Zing Fizz: A bright and uplifting drink that features fresh grapefruit juice, ginger ale, and a slice of grapefruit. This mocktail creates a delightful fizz that dances on your palate, and adds a subtle kick with a thin slice of fresh ginger.
News
Stuart De San Nicolas appointed Cluster General Manager for 3 Minor Hotels properties in Maldives
Stuart De San Nicolas has been appointed as the new Cluster General Manager for Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Avani+ Fares Resort and NH Collection Maldives Havodda, effective from 23rd December 2023.
With over 30 years of hands-on industry experience, gained from an impressive career that has taken him to locations as diverse as Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, Stuart is well-equipped to lead this new management role.
A native of Spain, Stuart joins Minor Hotels from Conrad Bora Bora Nui, where he helped to elevate the resort’s luxury offerings through his position as General Manager. Having begun his hospitality journey in 1993 at the Hyatt Regency group in France, Stuart went on to take various roles in the front office and food and beverage departments of hotels around the world as he developed his hospitality expertise.
For more than 20 years, Stuart has held the position of General Manager in such prestigious hotels as Altapura in France, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Hotel & Spa in Mauritius, Marriott Islamabad, Pik Palace and Park Chalet, both part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Azerbaijan, Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort in Peru, The St. Regis Mauritius, and Le Meridien Bora Bora.
With his well-seasoned leadership style, Stuart has also enjoyed considerable success at leading and motivating large teams with a steadfast commitment to delivering five-star experiences for guests. Demanding nothing short of excellence in the daily operations of the resorts under his charge, Stuart has a strong track record of consistently surpassing guest expectations.
“We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the Minor family and to our leadership team in the Maldives. With his extensive experience and passion for excellence in service, we are confident that he will continue to enhance Minor Hotels growing presence within in the region,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Chief Executive Officer of Minor Hotels and Group Chief Executive Officer of Minor International.
“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead three of the best luxury resorts in the Maldives. Anantara Kihavah is truly the definition of paradise and I look forward to guiding this award-winning resort into the next chapter together with our incredible team, Mr. De San Nicolas commented. “With the recent introduction of the Avani+ and NH Collection brands to the Maldives, Minor Hotels has such a strong footprint in the market bringing the finest world-class standards to all sectors of this popular tourist destination.”
With 80 luxurious villas and residences on an island within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah is one of Minor Hotels’ flagship properties. Guests at the resort can indulge in a diverse culinary journey at six restaurants and bars, including the legendary SEA Underwater Restaurant. The resort also boasts an array of leisure facilities, including an outdoor cinema, a kids club, a water sports centre, and a dive centre. For ultimate relaxation, guests can rejuvenate at the Anantara Spa, which offers Asian therapies, aesthetic treatments, immunity-boosting Medi-spa, and ancient ayurvedic wellness treatments.
Another tropical haven situated on the western edge of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Resort is an upscale, family-friendly resort showcasing 176 stylish villas and residences, along with pavilions, seven bars and restaurants, world-class diving facilities, a water sports centre, an AvaniFit gym, and a contemporary AvaniSpa. The AvaniKids and Teens Club buzzes with daily programming and exciting outdoor adventures, creating a vibrant hub for young guests.
Nestled on a private island in the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, NH Collection Maldives Havodda boasts a mix of 120 beach and overwater villas, each offering a home-away-from-home experience with modern amenities and breathtaking views. The resort features three restaurants and two bars, providing guests with sensational culinary experiences. Beyond dining, NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers extensive leisure facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, all-purpose court, kids’ club, water sports and dive centre, as well as the opportunity to obtain a scuba diving license.
Events
Acclaimed contemporary artist Ana Pušica explores perpetuality and community at Patina Maldives
Ana Pušica Kramer, an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist, joins Patina Maldives for an exclusive art residency in the now infamous Fari Art Atelier. From January 22 to February 22, 2024, Ana Pušica will grace the shores of the Fari Islands, weaving a vibrant narrative of colour and emotion across her larger than-life canvases.
Her artistry transcends boundaries, melding abstraction and figuration into awe-inspiring masterpieces. Having exhibited globally, from New York to Beijing, Ana’s paintings are a physical, intuitive act rooted in movement. Described as a “beautiful fluorescent thunderstorm,” Ana’s art explores light and colour, capturing the energy of life itself.
The Fari Art Atelier which has previously hosted the likes of Daniel Arsham, Chris Stamp and David Nott, will be transformed into Ana’s studio and gallery showcasing her enthralling artworks—a mesmerising journey through poetry, memory, and the vibrant interplay of colour. Guests at Patina are invited to delve into Ana’s world, where each stroke reveals layers of meaning, evoking sensations of intense lightness and boundless interpretation.
At Patina Maldives, Ana will immerse herself in a month-long residency, inviting the Patina Malidves community or guests and team to witness her artistic fervour firsthand. Guests will have the rare opportunity not only to observe her creative process but also to engage with and create art alongside this luminary.
Experience artistry at its most exclusive
Art Exhibition
Experience Ana’s captivating exploration of colour and emotion in her spellbinding artworks displayed at the Fari Atelier.
Art Workshops: Message in a Bottle
As part of a collaborative artwork, Ana invites Patina guests to participate in short workshops, actively contributing to the creation of a permanent installation at Patina Maldives.
Open Studio Session
Join Ana for an exclusive open studio session, offering guests a behind the-scenes look at her creative process.
Ana Pušica residency package
Discover a world where creativity knows no bounds as Ana Pušica, the maestro of contemporary art, transforms Patina Maldives into an immersive canvas of inspiration.
Book now to secure your experience.
For more information and reservations, please visit Patina Maldives or contact
reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com
