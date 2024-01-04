Nova Maldives offers irresistible mocktails for Dry January

Luxury meets mixology in a two-night extravaganza

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host an exclusive event that will tantalize the taste buds of cocktail connoisseurs. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of mixology as the prestigious Smoke & Bitters takes over The Whale Bar on December 14th and 15th, 2023.

Meet the Maestros: Two of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated mixologists, Don Ranasingh and Himaru Sathsarae, will grace The Whale Bar with their expertise, adding a touch of Sri Lankan warmth and charm to the Maldivian paradise. Their presence is set to elevate the entire experience, making this event a rare and unmissable opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of cocktail craftsmanship.

Indulge in Exquisite Cocktails: Prepare to embark on a journey of the senses with Smoke & Bitters’ signature creations. The BANANARAMA promises a tropical fusion of Halmilla arrack, smoked wild bee honey, banana peel, falernum, and smoked hellfire bitters—a concoction of pure bliss in every sip. Meanwhile, the MAI CHAI offers a flavorful expedition with a blend of chai rum, triple sec, spiced orgeat, chai syrup, and elemakule tiki bitters—a fusion transporting you to distant realms.

Price and Reservations: Each meticulously crafted cocktail from the Smoke & Bitters repertoire is priced at USD 26++, with a 27.6% service charge and Government Tax applicable. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot for this extraordinary event by contacting their St. Regis Butler, ensuring they don’t miss out on an evening of unparalleled mixology in an enchanting setting.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, in the idyllic surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Secure your reservation and be part of an evening where luxury, breathtaking views, and unparalleled mixology converge for a truly unforgettable experience.