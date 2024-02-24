MMPRC strengthens destination presence in the Indian market at SATTE 2024

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to welcome a shining season of global talent in its signature Masters of Crafts program for the second year running. Working with some of the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation, the resort’s curation of considered guest experiences has transformative travel at its heart. From epicurean journeys with Michelin Star chefs and award-winning bartenders, retreats guided by leading names in wellness, to adventure and learning with surf icons and environmental thought leaders, 2024 guarantees extraordinary memories of a lifetime.

The series, which last year included two Michelin Star British chef Tom Sellers with decorated bartenders from Singapore’s Vijay Mudaliar of Native, to Malaysia’s Jungle Bird and celebrity crystal healer Emma Knowles, will run throughout 2024 bringing a star-studded choice of dates to the luxury travel agenda.

The resort’s signature Behind the Bar series is set to impress in 2024. Opening on the 8th March and running through to the 6th December, this exclusive program promises an exquisite fusion of international mixology talent, sustainability-focused concepts, and a celebration of local ingredients. Guests will have access to some of the world’s most decorated drinksmiths with a line-up including; Stockholm’s Hampus Thunholm from Röda Huset, 8th-13th March, Paul Aguilar & Maros Dzurus from HIMKOK, 5th-6th April, Republic from Singapore, 24th – 25th July, Bangkok’s Matteo Cadeddu from Opium, 9th-10th August, New York’s Harrison Ginsberg from Overstory, 18th-19th September, Berlin’s Damien Guichard from Wax On, 22nd, 23rd November and Paris’ Hyacinthe Lescoet from The Cambridge Public House, 5th-6th December.

This Easter, from 27th March – 2nd April, New York based meditation practitioner and contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa, will inspire guests to approach life through a different lens. Randhawa will share practical tools for self-care on a journey of discovery where transformative sessions and empowering wellness practices will include; cultivating stillness, igniting and welcoming reflection, inviting expansion, practicing reinforcement and deepening integration.

From 23rd-27th May an immersive wellness retreat brings together global gurus of practice with The Essence of Balance – Elemental Harmony. A week-long program will follow a journey driven by the spiritual power of the number five and the five elements of earth, water, fire, air and spirit. Guiding a cosmic dance are five practitioners each custodians of an elemental force.

California-based international yoga teacher Josh Kramer brings the grounding element of earth with his celebrated practice blending Iyengar and vinyasa flow. Movement instructor and founder of the Jacy Method, Jacy Cunningham introduces his powerful method of physical movement representing the adaptability of water, while sound healer and Reiki master Nicole Rutsch will harness the intellect of air and the power of nature’s vibrations. New York’s Jackie Stewart will channel transcendence of spirit with guided meditation, while guests will be nourished by Nicole Berrie, founder of cult wellness guide, Bonberi, with a plant-based menu of her most celebrated dishes representing the transformative element of fire.

In a Summer of Renewal, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is committed to ensuring that all guests ‘Leave Better’. From 19th-23rd July, celebrity healer and founder of the sound healing school The Copper Vessel, Susy Markoe Schieffelin, will take residency with a soothing practice guided by the moon. Under Maldivian skies guests will bathe in Susy’s signature sound baths as enjoyed by millions worldwide, with her clients including Google, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and solo artist LeAnn Rimes. From 15th-20th August the Summer transformation continues with movement guidance from celebrated practitioner and founder of Project Woman, Abi Adams. During two programs guests will embark on an emotional journey and exploration of hormonal balance with tools of meridian dance, rhythm meditation, music, yoga and creative writing.

A first for the resort, 2024 sees the introduction of two retreats partnering with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp and Victor Bernardo. During the Maldives’ optimum surf season of June and July, the exhilarating escapes led by von Rupp and Bernardo will allow guests to ride and master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll comprising Chicken, Cokes Surf Break, Honkeys and Jailbreak.

With his trademark touch of Portuguese flair and German strength, Nic Von Rupp is one of the top ‘big wave’ surfers in the world. Two-time finalist of ‘World Surf League Big Wave Performance of the Year’, von Rupp spends his time in pursuit of the world’s largest swells and will take the helm at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 4th-13th June. Brazilian big wave surfer Victor Bernardo was born on a board, surfing from the age of four and with global accolades under his belt, he is one to watch on the free surfer circuit. Bernardo will lead a guest retreat from 1st-7th July.

Growing its stable of exceptional gastronomic experiences, 2024 will see pop-up residencies with an impressive circle of culinary friends. From 27th July-3rdAugust, two Michelin Star and one Michelin Green Star, Chef Bruno Verjus brings a taste of his Paris restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Fari Islands. For two nights only, an exquisite menu from the home of the famed ‘tarte au chocolat avec caviar’ will be created and served under the stars at the resort’s Beach Shack. Guests will also have the opportunity to join Verjus in an exclusive masterclass, and for the winning bidders of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ package, the chance to embark on a big game fishing excursion.

From 10th-12th August Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, newly crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will bring her celebrated mastery from Bangkok’s Potong. The first and youngest female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine in an exclusive two-night residency at Summer Pavilion.

Chef Rolf Fliegaulkf, founder and executive chef of Switzerland’s Ecco will take over the resort’s Beach Shack for two nights from 12th-14th November. The two Michelin Star and 18 Gault Millau points’ Fliegaulkf will unveil a creative menu bursting with exquisite flavour pairings demonstrating his signature approach of ‘purist aroma cuisine’.

The resort’s Visiting Heroes for 2024 bring inspired interactions with conservationists and environmental thought leaders. From 8th-18th April legendary ocean explorer, film maker and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau will be returning to the resort in continuation of the Ambassadors of the Environment program and to provide a truly unique residency. Cousteau will host several presentations focused on marine biology, lead a number of dives with guests including coral regeneration, and chair a thought-provoking panel discussion alongside marine biologists and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy. An exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ experience will be available to two lucky guests via bid application, closing on the 23rd March.

Joining the Visiting Heroes series, climate activist and Forbes 30 under 30 for social impact, Saad Amer will play a pivotal role in the development of the resort’s sustainability agenda this year. A UN consultant and named ‘most influential voice in ESG’ by WWD, Amer will be launching new sustainability initiatives while undertaking educational programming with local islands and schools as part of the resort’s Community Footprints program. Dates for guest presentations and exclusive panel sessions will be announced soon.