LUX* South Ari Atoll elevates wellbeing experience with latest Technogym programmes

Highlighting the signature LUX* ME concept, a holistic approach to wellbeing, LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates its new partnership with Technogym, the leading provider of fitness experiences, and launches the latest advanced fitness equipment.

The award-winning Maldivian resort also invites its guests for a series of innovative trainings, where the new cardio collection with combined biocircuit workout programmes is introduced.

β€œAt Technogym, we design unique and engaging training experiences that include digital technology. We are proud of our bespoke project with LUX* South Ari Atoll that offers guests a superior wellness experience with state-of-the-art equipment alongside Technogym Ecosystem connectivity,” says Enrico Manaresi, Technogym Press & Media Director.

β€œA sanctuary for health and holistic wellbeing, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a personalised approach to self-care, be it for spa, fitness, yoga, meditation to nutrition. Additionally, our resort presents tailor-made journeys to immerse guests in the idyllic island surrounds,” says LUX* South Ari Atoll General Manager Patrice Aira.

Ideal for those seeking a wellness retreat in the Maldives, the resort features four signature packages – Relax, Reboot, Rejuvenate and Re-energise, targeting individual needs. Under the LUX* Me wellbeing concept, each package is thoughtfully curated. It combines expert consultations, spa and beauty treatments, mindful practices, customised healthy menu along with personal trainings and state-of-the-art workouts throughout the stay.

For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll and its wellness and fitness offers, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.