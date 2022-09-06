OBLU Nature Helengeli offers underwater adventure

OBLU Nature Helengeli, a must-experience venue for divers and marine life enthusiasts in the Maldives, is offering an opportunity to plunge into the depths of the Indian Ocean and explore the most exotic marine life.

A thrilling 50 minutes speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, OBLU Nature Helengeli offers up all the magic of flora and fauna. With its island-inspired, bohemia vibe, Helengeli is a favourite amongst Maldives all-inclusive resorts for avid explorers, snorkelers, and channel divers.

Comprising 116 villas with vibrant, tropical interiors amidst lush vegetation, the resort has its very own house-reef just meters from the shore and is home to a spectacular display of marine inhabitants all year round.

You can also witness the underwater wonders with SSI and PADI courses and ocean excursions that suit all abilities and interests. Choose from a range of courses, from Discover Scuba Diving to professional-level training. The personalised approach of the instructors ensures you get the ultimate diving experience. As you navigate your way, feel the euphoria, awe, and wonder as you watch aquatic friends- colourful reef fish, turtles, octopus, and manta rays pass you by.

Night diving is a real bucket list experience and guests at the OBLU Nature Helengeli can check that off with the most mesmerising underwater dives with stars above and a natural glow in the waters below! As the sun sets, the ocean waters light up with bioluminescence. It is exhilarating to witness sharks swimming by or schools of neon fish right below you in this magical hour.

Besides diving and snorkelling, the OBLU Nature Helengeli offers an array of the best water sports in the Maldives. Kayak over crystal clear waters, zip across the lagoon on jet skis, or just float and soak in the golden sunshine. There are several water sports options, both motorised and non-motorised, to choose from.

There are also other ways to explore the waters of the Indian Ocean through a range of boat excursions offered by the resort. Try your hand at sunset fishing, set sail on the night cruise, or spend your time watching spinning dolphins. You can also charter your own boat and enjoy a private relaxing cruise around Helengeli island.

All guests staying at the OBLU Nature Helengeli are on an all-inclusive package, which is designed to give you an ideal experience. It includes accommodation, amenities, high-quality world cuisine clubbed with a range of activities, unlimited use of snorkelling equipment, excursions, and sunset fishing (fishing the traditional Maldivian way using a handline). Everything within one price at one of the best value Maldives resorts.