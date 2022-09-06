Manta Air partners with JA Manafaru to begin daily charter service to Hoarafushi Airport

Manta Air under agreement with JA Manafaru on Monday commenced charter service to Hoarafushi Airport. Under the agreement, Manta Air will operate daily flights between Hoarafushi Airport and Velana international Airport.

The passengers of Inaugural Flight were welcomed at Hoarafushi Airport with the traditional Maldivian Boduberu followed by a special ceremony organised by the Regional Airports Company and the Island Council. The highlight of the event featured the very local traditional welcome of presenting “Malaafai” by the island council.

The new service will be carried out on Manta Air’s newly introduced Beechcraft 1900D aircraft. The 18-seater aircraft comes with a high ceiling cabin that has a standing height at the aisle of the aircraft and is equipped with an air-conditioned cabin that elevate the flying experience of the passengers. The Beechcraft 1900D is one of the fastest small aircraft currently available in the domestic market with speeds equivalent to that of the current ATR fleet in operation.

In addition to the daily charters to Hoarafushi Airport, the Beechcraft 1900D will be available for private charter operations.

“We are delighted to partner with JA Manafaru to commence our operations to Hoarafushi Aiport. We are certain that the connectivity will not only benefit JA Manafaru, but also bring opportunities for the residents of Hoarafushi and nearby islands as well as the businesses in the area,” said Mohamed Khaleel, CEO of Manta Air.

Photos by: Doubledot & Aju Photography