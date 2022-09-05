Weeklong yoga retreat with Yoshie Roux-Chabert at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recently concluded the national wellness month with a week-long yoga retreat conducted by the global yoga sensation Yoshie Roux-Chabert.

As part of the annual “Globally Inspired” campaign with the aim of bringing the best of the world closer to the guests, be it dining, wellbeing or adventure, the resort curated a holistic yoga and movement programme for the in-house guests in collaboration with “The Inversion Lover” from Japan.

The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu as the guardian of the well-being of everyone on the island pays intricate attention to how one could seamlessly marry some aspects of wellness into every day of the holiday sans the pressure. The yoga week was also designed to leave ample space for beginners, try-it-once-and-never-again as well as dedicated advanced yoga devotees to look forward to it. Light and easy sunrise movements at the yoga pavilion, serene and calming sunset stretching at the beach and intense inversion or aerial yoga for high-impact workouts.

Combined with the holistic spa treatments that start with a foot ritual, a soothing exfoliation, rejuvenating fully body massage, and a refreshing facial followed by an ayurvedic floral bath there will be immediately visible benefits for anyone to look forward to. Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives will continue the lasting tradition of bringing the best of the world closer to the guests every month.

The “Globally Inspired” campaigns are not limited to wellbeing but also extend to curated monthly wine dinners, Michelin-starred dining experiences as well as underwater adventures with world-renowned free diving professionals, that elevate the overall holiday experience at the resort tremendously.

By booking directly on the website the guests are also entitled to a host of additional benefits from free floating breakfast in the privacy of your own pool villa, a bottle of wine waiting for you in your villa and even late check-out subject to availability. Explore the many other benefits of the Early Bird Offers or the last minute offer to avail incredible value additions and insider member benefits from Park Hotel Group.