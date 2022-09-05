Soneva launches global recruitment campaign for barefoot guardians

Luxury hospitality pioneer Soneva has launched a global recruitment campaign to search for new Barefoot Guardians across its island resorts in the Maldives and Thailand. Much more than a traditional ‘butler’ service, Soneva’s Barefoot Guardians are an essential point of contact for guests from around the world

– anticipating their every need, curating rare, unforgettable experiences, and embodying Soneva’s Slow Life ethos.

Each Barefoot Guardian is responsible for delivering Soneva’s exceptional levels of personalised service to guests, ensuring that every moment of their stay goes far beyond their expectations. With no day ever quite the same, the role is based full-time at Soneva’s award-winning resorts – Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand – where sustainability underlines the rhythms of daily life, and the barefoot commute takes you past leafy jungles, white sandy beaches and shimmering seas.

The role is open to candidates from around the world, particularly those who speak one or more languages in addition to fluency in English – including Russian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Cantonese and Mandarin. As an equal opportunities employer, Soneva celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an enriching career path and an inclusive, safe working environment for all of its hosts.

Potential candidates are invited to apply at careers-maldives@soneva.com – all applications must be written in English and include a CV, cover letter and a short, self-filmed video (maximum two minutes), explaining why they are the perfect fit for the role. More information about job openings and opportunities at Soneva can be found on Soneva’s LinkedIn page.