Embudu Village, Summer Island Maldives win culinary awards at FHAM 2022

Chefs at Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives have won multiple prizes at the prestigious Food and Hospitality Asia (FHAM) International Culinary Challenge & Exhibition, which recently took place in Hulhumale’.

The FHAM International Culinary Challenge, endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies, is widely recognized as the region’s premier international culinary competition.

Chefs at Embudu won three bronze prizes and two merit prizes. The winners are:

Damindu Lakmal Withana – Bronze – Seafood Hot cooking category Damindu Lakmal Withana – Bronze – Team Event – Hot Cooking / Dessert Category B. P Tharindu Shehan Prabashwara – Bronze – Team Event – Hot Cooking / Dessert Category K. A. W Akila Madusanka – Merit – Beef Hot Cooking R. A. Kasun Thilkarathna – Merit – Petits Fours or Pralines Category

Chefs at Summer Island won gold, silver, bronze and merit awards:

Thobeas Arulnathan – Gold – Beef Hot Cooking G. W. Dinesh Madusanka – Silver – Beef Hot cooking Mohan Kannaiyan – Bronze – Beef Hot cooking Sanjeewa Thushara Peiris Halielle Gedara – Merit – Creative Bread Display Sujit Adikary – Merit – Seafood Hot cooking MD Kamrul Hasan – Merit – Maldivian Finger food platter Mohamed Faneez – Merit – Modern Maldivian Meal Mohan Kannaiyan – Merit – Lamb Hot cooking

The FHAM International Culinary Challenge & Exhibition is one of the Maldives tourism industry’s most prestigious annual events, and aims to connect tourism professionals from around the world, as well as exhibiting all that Maldivian hospitality has to offer.

Embudu Village is located in South Male’ Atoll, a 20-minute speedboat ride from Male’. The natural, barefoot resort offers relaxing stays in beachfront bungalows or water villas. Famed for its good food, it is popular amongst tourists and Maldivians alike.

Summer Island Maldives, located in North Male’ Atoll, a 45-minute speedboat ride from the airport, is an award-winning barefoot, eco-conscious resort with an infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, two restaurants, beachside and overwater bars, and a choice of numerous beach villas, as well as water villas.

Commenting on the awards, Ramsay Perera, General Manager at Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels at Embudu Village, said: “These awards are recognition of the quality of the chefs and the food they offer at our resorts. Good food is such an important part of any holiday, and I am delighted for our chefs for showing what they can do.”