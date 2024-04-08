Summer Island Maldives gets Der Touristik’s Red Star Quality Award

Summer Island Maldives has recently been awarded the Red Star Quality Award by Der Touristik, one of Europe’s largest tourism companies. This prestigious award is given to only 150 properties from Der Touristik’s extensive portfolio, chosen for their outstanding performance in guest feedback, ratings, and recommendations.

Located in South Male Atoll, Summer Island Maldives is easily accessible, being a 45-minute speedboat ride or a 5-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. The resort boasts 156 modern beach and water villas across six categories, each offering stunning views of the radiant turquoise-blue lagoon. For those seeking a luxurious and comfortable stay, the Summer House, a two-room beach suite with a private pool, provides an ideal retreat for families or groups of friends.

Summer Island Maldives offers a range of curated experiences designed to delight and pamper guests. From lavish Champagne or ‘Bubbly’ Breakfasts to intimate sunset sailing around the island in a traditional boat to romantic private beach dinners, the resort provides an abundance of experiences to create lasting memories. Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by the resort’s two restaurants. Samuga, the main restaurant, offers international-style buffets, while Hiya, the overwater restaurant, serves a delectable fusion à la carte menu and buffet. The resort also features three bars with picturesque views, a fitness gym, an overwater spa, watersports, and a diving centre. Guests can relax and unwind in the infinity pool, overlooking the breath-taking hues of the Maldivian landscape.

In its commitment to sustainability, Summer Island Maldives has taken significant steps to limit its environmental footprint, including phasing out single-use plastics and installing the world’s largest 3D coral reef to protect the marine ecosystem. The resort has also implemented an eco-friendly strategy to eliminate mosquitoes from the island, showcasing its dedication to innovative and sustainable practices.

Celebrating its 9th anniversary this year, Summer Island Maldives has received several accolades for its sustainability initiatives, its status as a leading beach destination, and its reputation as the most romantic resort among its beloved travellers.

“The Red Star Quality Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the dedication of our team at Summer Island Maldives. Our guests’ trust and satisfaction in our unparalleled service inspire us to continuously strive for perfection. Receiving this award reaffirms our promise to deliver exceptional experiences and uphold the highest standards of quality,” Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd.