Wellness your way at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

Recover, reboot and rejuvenate in style on the coolest island in the Indian Ocean. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives offers wellness your way, with indulgent room packages, a luxe spa and an exclusive series of wellness practitioner residences designed to channel mind, body and spiritual connection.

Enjoy an all-round blissful getaway with the Island Glow package, boasting everything needed for an island escape with invigorating massages, nourishing meals and holistic healing sessions. Including a 30-minute foot massage at The Spa, a 60-minute Standard Hammam Ritual, a 60-minute body massage and 60-minute facial, a tonic refresher can also be enjoyed after every treatment. It doesn’t stop there – with complimentary access to scheduled group wellness workshops and access to gym and sports facilities, there’s no end to the options. Alongside the pampering, guests can enjoy a daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at the all-day dining spot on the island, Kula Restaurant, and won’t miss out on all the action and activities in the crystal clear water with free use of snorkelling equipment and a 30-minute kayak or paddleboard session daily.

The idyllic island retreat will also play host to world-renowned Wellness Stars, bringing the most sought-after practitioners in Asia to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives for a monthly series of residencies exclusive to the resort.

Refresh your mind and body with Numthip Puntha, a Master Reiki, Sound Healing Practitioner and Physiotherapist bringing treatments that incorporate integrative body work, healing, stress management and coaching. Clear your thoughts and relax your body with Ranjith Saj, an expert in holistic wellness who channels Kerala Ayurvedic Traditions within his dynamic menu of treatments. Detoxify and rejuvenate with Azusa Segawa, specialist in Taoist healing techniques and internal organ therapy, who brings ancient Japanese practices to the island. Ancient wisdom and contemporary diagnostics are also on offer with Dr. Rui Pedro Loureiro, delivering world-renowned specialist treatments in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Epigenetics.

Each bringing an exclusive selection of unique treatments to their residency, from Taoist Healing Techniques, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Epigenetics, to Kerala Ayurvedic Traditions and Reiki Healing, each Wellness Star can help guide guests on their personal journey to well-being.

A playfully chic, effortlessly cool resort with sandy beaches, sparkling waters and stunning views, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also boasts The Standard Spa, complete with a communal hammam, aroma cypress steam room and contrast shower experience.

A prime setting for a tropical getaway in paradise, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is the ideal escape for guests seeking a world-class wellness experience with the renowned standard touch.