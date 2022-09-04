The Nautilus Maldives welcomes 2 new members to leadership team

The Nautilus has appointed Ahmed Faris as Executive Assistant Manager and Nizam Hassan as Director of Food & Beverage. Both Ahmed and Nizam are Maldivian hospitality professionals with a combined experience of more than three decades.

Before joining The Nautilus, Ahmed worked as Front Office Manager and Director of Rooms for brands like Marriott International and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. Ahmed has solid pre-opening experience and has contributed to opening resorts in Asia and Africa. For Ahmed, the definition of a perfect day would be when he gets to meet all his colleagues and is personally able to speak with them. With his enthusiasm and passion for achieving the best output, he continuously strives to inspire his team and uplift them on a daily basis.

Not new to the Pulse family, Nizam Hassan was a part of the team between 2015-2017, where he worked as F&B Manager at Kandima Maldives. Nizam began his career in hospitality 17 years ago as an apprentice at Four Seasons Hotel & Resorts. Since then, has worked with brands like One & Only, TAJ, Anantara, Per Aquum, Como & Joali before his homecoming to The Nautilus Maldives. A fishing aficionado and an F&B maven, Nizam brings a wealth of service and culinary expertise to The Nautilus. His attention to detail and determination to follow through is a great asset that keeps his team motivated to attain maximum results.

“To bring The Nautilus to the next level, it was crucial to ensure that the leading forces of the island were absolute professionals with solid experience. Hence, the decision to bring these exceptional Maldivian gentlemen and their years of experience to The Nautilus,” stated Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus.

“Ahmed has brought in extensive knowledge and experience, which are crucial for operating our award-winning private island as the Executive Assistant Manager. As the Director of Food and Beverage for The Nautilus, Nizam will further strengthen our unique Unscripted F&B concept and ensure that it is delivered to all our guests in the highest quality. These two gentlemen have witnessed Maldivian Tourism Industry during its growing years and have grown along with the industry. Their experience and creativity will help to lead The Nautilus to the next level of quality and exceptional guest service.”

