The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as a winner in the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing the resort in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months. Ifuru Island Maldives stood out by delighting guests with its warm hospitality, vibrant experiences, and the one-of-a-kind Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive concept.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, especially because it comes directly from our guests’ feedback,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our passionate team pours their heart into creating unforgettable moments for every guest, and this recognition is a true reflection of their dedication and the magic of our island.”

Ifuru Island Maldives has quickly become a sought-after destination for travellers looking to connect, unwind, and celebrate life in style. With its unique Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive offering, guests enjoy a seamless holiday experience filled with culinary variety, curated entertainment, and a vibrant social lifestyle concept that brings people together. From spacious suites with direct beach access to immersive island experiences and warm, genuine service, Ifuru Island delivers exceptional value for money without compromising on quality or guest satisfaction.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities around the world. Winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.