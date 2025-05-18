Awards
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
An emerald jewel in the Indian Ocean, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives was honored with Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, a distinction given to businesses that consistently earn exceptional reviews and rank among the top 10% of listings worldwide.
As an idyllic island escape that blends playful energy with breathtaking natural beauty, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has captivated guests with its vibrant atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and experiences that honour local culture while embracing global celebrations – from Easter to Eid Al-Fitr.
Whether guests arrive as a family for the annual summer camp where youngsters make friends for life or retreat to an overwater villa for a romantic weekend, they can expect The Standard’s signature fusion of relaxation, entertainment and adventure – an experience that continues to earn rave reviews from travellers worldwide.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award,” said Justin Swart, the newly appointed General Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. “We are grateful for the support and feedback from our valued visitors and look forward to creating more magical moments for our guests, old and new.”
Machchafushi, Centara Ras Fushi win top 10% in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa have been recognised as winners in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a prestigious place in the top 10% of hospitality destinations worldwide.
A scenic seaplane journey from Malé, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, offers a truly authentic Maldivian experience. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the island is famed for its award-winning house reef and shipwreck dive site. Guests can choose from a variety of beachfront and overwater villas, indulge in flexible meal plans, and experience on a culinary journey across six distinct dining venues. For those seeking elevated privacy and comfort, The Club offers an exclusive; resort within a resort’ experience, complete with a private lounge, beach, and pool access.
A short 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé brings you to the adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Island Resort & Spa, an intimate sanctuary designed for honeymooners, couples, empty nesters and groups of friends. Here, serenity meets sophistication in a collection of romantic beachfront and overwater villas, offering both seclusion and privacy. Guests can savour global flavours across seven signature dining venues or opt for bespoke private beach dinners under the stars.
TripAdvisor honours Ifuru Island Maldives in top 10% of hotels for 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as a winner in the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing the resort in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months. Ifuru Island Maldives stood out by delighting guests with its warm hospitality, vibrant experiences, and the one-of-a-kind Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive concept.
“We are thrilled to receive this award, especially because it comes directly from our guests’ feedback,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our passionate team pours their heart into creating unforgettable moments for every guest, and this recognition is a true reflection of their dedication and the magic of our island.”
Ifuru Island Maldives has quickly become a sought-after destination for travellers looking to connect, unwind, and celebrate life in style. With its unique Exclusively Yours Premium All Inclusive offering, guests enjoy a seamless holiday experience filled with culinary variety, curated entertainment, and a vibrant social lifestyle concept that brings people together. From spacious suites with direct beach access to immersive island experiences and warm, genuine service, Ifuru Island delivers exceptional value for money without compromising on quality or guest satisfaction.
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities around the world. Winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort at Golden Travel Awards 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has been officially named Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort Maldives 2025 by the prestigious Golden Travel Award, recognising the resort’s exceptional guest experience and innovative all-inclusive offering. The resort distinguished itself through its commitment to redefining the premium all-inclusive concept with a bold combination of curated adventures, gourmet dining, and a true sense of luxury.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed pride in the recognition, noting that it celebrates the dedication and passion the team invests in creating unforgettable moments for every guest. He emphasised that the resort’s experience is designed to offer guests the freedom to relax, explore, and feel truly at home, all within the comforts of a premium all-inclusive package.
Ifuru Island Maldives has quickly established a strong reputation with its thoughtfully crafted ‘Exclusively Yours’ Premium All-Inclusive package. With a fresh approach to luxury and authenticity, the resort continues to resonate with modern travellers who seek both comfort and meaningful connections.
This acknowledgment from the Golden Travel Award further solidifies Ifuru Island’s growing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive and experience-driven destinations.
