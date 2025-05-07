Featured
Summer Island Maldives named among top 10% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as one of the top travel destinations globally, having received the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This accolade places the resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional traveller reviews and ratings collected over the past year.
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat or a short seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives offers an idyllic barefoot beach retreat. The resort is known for its personalised service, commitment to sustainability, and relaxed luxury, consistently appealing to travellers from around the world.
Mariya Shareef, Chief Operations Officer of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services, expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that the award reflects the dedication and passion of the entire team, who work diligently to deliver memorable experiences. She highlighted that the honour is especially meaningful as it is based on genuine guest feedback.
A popular choice for honeymooners and returning guests, the resort features two restaurants, three bars, and a variety of curated experiences, including private sandbank picnics and sunset sailboat cruises. Summer Island Maldives is also widely praised for its strong sustainability practices, such as eliminating single-use plastics, integrating renewable energy solutions, adopting eco-friendly mosquito control methods, and creating the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef—an initiative recognised by the Guinness World Records.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence in hospitality, with winners selected based on consistently high ratings across key categories such as service, value, cleanliness, and location.
This recent recognition joins a growing list of accolades for Summer Island Maldives, including TUI’s Global Hotel Quality Award for 2024 and 2025, as well as the Leading Eco-Friendly Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) in 2023.
Tripadvisor honours Constance Moofushi among Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in Asia
Constance Moofushi in the Maldives has been recognised as one of Asia’s premier luxury destinations, earning the 11th spot in the Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in Asia category at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This accolade highlights the resort’s dedication to delivering authentic and unforgettable luxury experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Situated on a private island, Constance Moofushi combines barefoot chic with exceptional service, offering guests a unique blend of natural beauty and refined comfort. The recognition reflects not only the resort’s appeal but also the consistently high level of guest satisfaction that has become synonymous with the Constance brand.
Part of the esteemed Constance Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Constance Moofushi contributes to the group’s widespread acclaim, with all properties ranked among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide by Tripadvisor. These honours underscore the group’s unwavering commitment to quality across its locations in the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rodrigues, and Madagascar.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards are especially meaningful as they are based entirely on genuine guest reviews and ratings from travellers around the globe. The recognition of Constance Moofushi stands as a testament to the resort’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and its embodiment of the Constance philosophy: ‘True by Nature.’
Ayada Maldives earns elite recognition in 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards
Ayada Maldives has been recognised as one of TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Hotels in the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards. This luxury private island resort earned the distinction of being named Best of the Best in the Maldives and secured a spot among the top 25 hotels in the world. This prestigious accolade is awarded to less than 1% of TripAdvisor’s eight million global listings. Additionally, Ayada Maldives received top honours in the highly regarded ‘Treat Yourself’ category.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best by TripAdvisor celebrate the pinnacle of excellence in the travel industry, acknowledging properties that consistently provide exceptional guest experiences based on outstanding reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period.
This latest recognition further solidifies Ayada Maldives’ reputation for authentic luxury, warm hospitality, and thoughtfully curated experiences. Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, the resort offers guests a serene and immersive retreat, carefully designed to promote relaxation, connection, and rejuvenation.
With its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, award-winning spa, elevated dining options, and tranquil natural surroundings, Ayada Maldives continues to stand out as the ideal destination for travellers seeking indulgence and renewal in a tropical paradise.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts five-day yoga retreat for International Yoga Day
This summer presents an ideal opportunity for individuals to realign mind and body amid the serene beauty of the Maldives. In honour of International Yoga Day on June 21, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is hosting a five-day immersive yoga retreat from June 20 to 24. The retreat will be led by renowned Dubai-based instructor Emilia Métaireau and promises a transformative escape from daily life. Carefully scheduled for a mid-summer reset, the retreat invites wellness enthusiasts to step away from routine and reconnect with their inner selves through mindful movement, breathwork, and meditation, all set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most idyllic island destinations.
As a signature event celebrating International Yoga Day, the retreat emphasises holistic healing by blending ancient yogic traditions with modern wellness techniques to offer a deeply resonant experience. Participants will begin each day with energising sunrise sessions and wind down with restorative evening practices that ground the body and calm the mind. Guided meditations and energy healing sessions are also included to foster self-awareness and spiritual connection.
Leading the retreat is Emilia Métaireau, a passionate advocate for mindful movement and self-care. With more than a decade of practice, international certification from London, and over 2,500 hours of teaching experience across global retreats and classes, Métaireau brings a grounded, expansive energy to her sessions. Her approach combines conscious movement, breathwork, and timeless yogic wisdom to guide participants toward greater inner clarity and embodiment.
At the core of the retreat is the ancient yogic philosophy of the five koshas—interconnected layers of the self that encompass physical, energetic, mental, intellectual, and blissful aspects. These koshas—Annamaya (physical body), Pranamaya (energy body), Manomaya (mental body), Vijnanamaya (intellectual body), and Anandamaya (bliss body)—serve as a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual growth. Through carefully curated practices in yoga, meditation, and mindful movement, attendees will be guided through an experiential journey to peel back these layers and return to a state of balance, joy, and inner freedom.
The retreat will be anchored by AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness sanctuary set over water. Meaning ‘sunshine’ in the local language, AVI Spa offers signature treatments and therapies that align with the transformative ethos of the retreat, providing guests with the peace and serenity essential to deep healing and restoration. The program is designed to support every layer of the being, offering a holistic experience aimed at restoring balance, enhancing vitality, and reconnecting with the authentic self.
Located on the tranquil southern tip of Raa Atoll, adjacent to a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort provides a pristine setting for a deeply nourishing retreat. As the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests enjoy exclusive complimentary privileges alongside premium five-star amenities. These include overwater villas, an adults-only area complete with pool and restaurant, and a tranquil spa ideal for guided meditation and yoga. With six dining venues and a total of 81 villas and residences, participants have the freedom to select their ideal retreat accommodation while enjoying a diverse array of gourmet experiences.
