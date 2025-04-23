COLOURS OF OBLU’s 3 resorts in Maldives win British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award

It is a triple celebration at COLOURS OF OBLU, as not one but three of its stunning sister resorts have been honoured with the prestigious British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2024.

British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, and prides itself on taking its customers’ holidays seriously. It uses unbiased, independently verified customer feedback to carefully identify top-rated hotels as part of its commitment to provide high-quality holidays.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili has received a perfect score of 5 out of 5. Both OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO scored an impressive 4.7 out of 5, based purely on genuine guest reviews. This recognition puts them amongst the crème de la crème of British Airways Holidays partners worldwide – no small feat considering over 72,000 reviews were collected this year.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a romantic adults’ exclusive resort just a short 15-minute journey from Malé International Airport. Travellers can indulge in a palette of vibrant experiences, from colourful sunsets to exotic under ocean dining at Only BLU, from snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef to relaxing in the garden spa. “This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our hardworking team, who continuously strive to deliver exceptional experiences to each guest,” said Christopher Baker, General Manager OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili.

Nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a chic and vibrant island escape with contemporary villas, a separate One Banyan adults-only island, and gourmet dine-around options. It is no wonder guests have fallen in love with this tropical haven. “Our team works tirelessly to ensure every guest has a magical, memorable holiday. Knowing that our guests have rated us so highly is the greatest compliment we could ask for,” said Jenni Hartatik, General Manager OBLU SELECT Sangeli.

Meanwhile, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO continues to impress with its unique island character, vibrant house reef, and down-to-earth, barefoot charm. Known for its incredible diving and snorkelling right off the beach, it’s a paradise for underwater enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Reflecting on the award, Alain Camille Trefois, General Manager OBLU NATURE Helengeli said, “this award is a reflection of our passionate team, the beauty of Helengeli island, and the unforgettable experiences we strive to deliver every single day”.

COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand by Atmosphere Core, is an experience collective that creates Vibrant Destinations designed to awaken the senses, bring balance, and provide the gift of lifetime memories. Travellers can choose from four vivid and refreshing island resort experiences at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.