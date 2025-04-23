News
COLOURS OF OBLU’s 3 resorts in Maldives win British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
It is a triple celebration at COLOURS OF OBLU, as not one but three of its stunning sister resorts have been honoured with the prestigious British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2024.
British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, and prides itself on taking its customers’ holidays seriously. It uses unbiased, independently verified customer feedback to carefully identify top-rated hotels as part of its commitment to provide high-quality holidays.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili has received a perfect score of 5 out of 5. Both OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO scored an impressive 4.7 out of 5, based purely on genuine guest reviews. This recognition puts them amongst the crème de la crème of British Airways Holidays partners worldwide – no small feat considering over 72,000 reviews were collected this year.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a romantic adults’ exclusive resort just a short 15-minute journey from Malé International Airport. Travellers can indulge in a palette of vibrant experiences, from colourful sunsets to exotic under ocean dining at Only BLU, from snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef to relaxing in the garden spa. “This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our hardworking team, who continuously strive to deliver exceptional experiences to each guest,” said Christopher Baker, General Manager OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili.
Nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a chic and vibrant island escape with contemporary villas, a separate One Banyan adults-only island, and gourmet dine-around options. It is no wonder guests have fallen in love with this tropical haven. “Our team works tirelessly to ensure every guest has a magical, memorable holiday. Knowing that our guests have rated us so highly is the greatest compliment we could ask for,” said Jenni Hartatik, General Manager OBLU SELECT Sangeli.
Meanwhile, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO continues to impress with its unique island character, vibrant house reef, and down-to-earth, barefoot charm. Known for its incredible diving and snorkelling right off the beach, it’s a paradise for underwater enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Reflecting on the award, Alain Camille Trefois, General Manager OBLU NATURE Helengeli said, “this award is a reflection of our passionate team, the beauty of Helengeli island, and the unforgettable experiences we strive to deliver every single day”.
COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand by Atmosphere Core, is an experience collective that creates Vibrant Destinations designed to awaken the senses, bring balance, and provide the gift of lifetime memories. Travellers can choose from four vivid and refreshing island resort experiences at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.
News
Maldives island featured on Google Earth Day doodle
Google marked Earth Day on Tuesday with a special doodle highlighting selected natural landscapes from around the world, including a site from the Maldives.
The doodle used satellite images to form the letters of the word “Google,” with each letter represented by a distinct geographical location. The capital “G” was illustrated using the uninhabited island of Eriyadhoo in Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives.
The image chosen for Eriyadhoo shows the island surrounded by white sand and turquoise waters, forming a shape resembling the first letter of Google’s name.
Other locations featured in the doodle included an O-shaped river in the French mountains for the first “O” and a section of the wilderness area in Quebec, Canada, for the second “O.” The second “G” was shaped by a mountain river in Argentina. The “L” depicted part of the mountainous terrain in the US state of Utah, while the final “E” was represented by a remote area in New South Wales, Australia.
Lifestyle
Rosamund Pike escapes to paradise at Patina Maldives
Award-winning British actress Rosamund Pike recently traded the bustle of London for the serene turquoise waters of the Maldives, enjoying a picture-perfect escape at the luxurious Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. The “Gone Girl” star shared a dreamy video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into her idyllic tropical retreat—and it’s everything a Maldivian holiday should be.
In the video, Rosamund is seen immersing herself in the full island experience. From soaking up the sun at a private overwater villa to cruising on a dolphin-watching tour, biking along palm-lined paths, snorkeling with manta rays, and diving alongside sea turtles, it’s clear she embraced the magic of the Maldives. She even took to the waves on a water scooter, channeling her adventurous side in the most scenic setting imaginable.
Pike captioned her post with heartfelt reflection: “I left London on my very last ember and had a holiday of magical dimensions! The Maldives offer a glimpse of paradise, an escape from rush. @patinamaldives is a destination I have sought out three times; to practice doing nothing in preparation for playing Elspeth and this time to recover from doing too much. It is a heaven on your own terms— and I washed all my cares in salt and rinsed my soul in the sea. Here is a glimpse of bliss as I see it.”Rosamund Pike is no stranger to immersive roles and demanding projects. Known for her powerful performances in films like Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl, and the fantasy series The Wheel of Time, her career has spanned decades and earned critical acclaim. With such a busy professional life, it’s no wonder she finds solace and renewal at Patina Maldives.
Set in the pristine Fari Islands, Patina Maldives is a modern sanctuary that blends understated luxury with a deep connection to nature. Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, the resort offers minimalist aesthetics, eco-conscious living, and transformative experiences. Its overwater villas and beachfront retreats provide the ultimate in privacy and comfort, while curated wellness, art, and culinary journeys cater to mindful travelers seeking more than just a getaway.For Rosamund Pike, Patina Maldives isn’t just a destination—it’s a refuge. Her third visit to the resort speaks volumes of its allure, where moments of stillness are as treasured as moments of adventure. As she puts it, it’s “a heaven on your own terms.”
Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature, indulge in marine adventures, or simply float into a state of bliss, Rosamund’s Maldivian escape is all the inspiration you need.
News
Jennifer Aniston dreams of Maldives escape
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the Maldives tops her travel bucket list — a destination she’s eager to explore as she works through a lifelong fear of flying.
In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, the Emmy-winning actress said she dreams of visiting “white sandy beaches and clear, crystal blue water,” specifically naming the Maldives alongside Japan as two places she still hopes to visit. “I’ve never been to the Maldives,” she shared, expressing a deep desire to finally experience its tropical beauty.
However, Aniston’s travel aspirations have long been challenged by what she calls an “extreme fear of flying.” The 56-year-old Friends alum opened up about her decades-long battle with aviation anxiety, which once saw her follow pre-flight rituals like tapping the outside of the aircraft with her right palm and stepping onto the plane with her right foot.
But Aniston is determined to change that. “I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she told the outlet. “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it’s shockingly good!”
The actress also recommended meditative practices once onboard, including “plugging into a good meditation” to ease into the journey.
Despite her challenges, Aniston has enjoyed travel for both work and leisure. She fondly recalled Kauai, Hawaii — where she filmed Just Go With It — as her favourite filming location, with Lake Como coming in as a close second. Yet, the Maldives remains unexplored territory for her, and one she hopes to check off soon.
This isn’t the first time the actress has publicly addressed her fear of flying. In a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she recounted a flight that had to return mid-air after suspected debris from the aircraft’s wheel was discovered on the runway — an experience that only deepened her aviation anxieties.
Still, Aniston is making progress. As she continues to face her fears with a mix of hypnosis and mindfulness, fans of the actress — and Maldivian tourism stakeholders — can remain hopeful that the sun-drenched shores of the Maldives will soon welcome yet another high-profile visitor.
And when that day comes, Aniston just might find what she’s been searching for all along: peace in paradise.
Trending
-
Family6 days ago
‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ becomes bold, Playboy-inspired Easter celebration at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
-
Food1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives unveils Azure: Chic beach shack dining experience
-
Drink1 week ago
Patina Maldives presents culinary experience with Luciano Cucina Italiana x Veleno Bar
-
Awards1 week ago
RAAYA by Atmosphere crowned ‘Opening of the Year’ at Travel Time Awards 2024
-
Cooking1 week ago
Gourmet escape with Singaporean Chef Petrina Loh at Constance Moofushi
-
Fitness1 week ago
‘F45 Festival’ added to 2025 event line-up at Kandooma Maldives
-
Family6 days ago
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa unveils enhancements for Easter celebrations
-
Family1 week ago
Oaga Art Resort’s Easter celebration: Case of Detective Kuku