The Ritz-Carlton Maldives welcomes culinary artist Janice Wong

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes guests to embark on a sensorial journey of edible art, with multi award-winning international culinary artist and master of desserts, Chef Janice Wong this October 3rd to 6th. The resort’s culinary stable continues to impress and inspire, as Chef Janice is set to unveil a series of immersive guest experiences throughout the week.

October 3-6, 2022

As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean and guests gather at Eau Bar drawn by the sounds of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming, Chef Janice will reveal her world-renowned edible art installation inspired by the resort’s ‘Defining Moment’ ritual. Throughout the week, guests are invited to dive in to experience her visionary taste sensations at a Cocoa Pod-To-Bar Masterclass at The Tasting Room, for adults and at Ritz Kids for children, reserve a front row seat in the culinary theatre for a Four-Hands Chocolate-infusion Degustation Dinner with Executive Chef Glen Cooper and embark on a sustainable island trail of Cocoa Tree-Planting with the resort’s Naturalists.

In September, as a sneak preview and in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival marking the end of harvest, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will present guests with Janice Wong’s signature mooncakes with flavours of Double Yolk Lotus Paste and Osmanthus, beautifully packaged in a sustainable and reusable box whilst dining on an exquisite Cantonese menu curated by Chef Pak Fan Yuen at Summer Pavilion. Throughout the year, guests will also receive the most indulgent turndown amenity of artisanal chocolate bon bons handcrafted and hand-painted using natural colours and encased in a bespoke box made exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Named “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” two years in a row by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Janice Wong continues to push the boundaries of the dessert concept. The creative mind behind Singapore’s 2am:dessertbar and 2am:lab, Pure Imagination, Soft Haus and Mallow delighted audiences with her special appearances on MasterChef Australia, Top Chef, the documentary feature film Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles and published a series of mouth-watering written works titled Perfection in Imperfection, Dim Sum and verses on Japanese citrus. Chef Janice’ highly sought-after edible art installations have taken her around the world with her creations available in the UK, Japan and her home city, Singapore.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives For real-time updates, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.